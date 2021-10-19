New York, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176713/?utm_source=GNW



The Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Report 2021-2031: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics.

Growing Defence Budget of Major Countries Across the Globe

Last year, total worldwide military spending was $1981 billion, up 2.6% in real terms from the previous year. The United States, China, India, Russia, and the United Kingdom were the top five spenders in 2020, accounting for 62 percent of worldwide military spending. China’s military budget increased for the 26th year in a row. The 2.6 percent increase in worldwide military spending came in a year when global GDP decreased by 4.4 percent (according to the International Monetary Fund’s October 2020 prediction), owing mostly to the economic effects of the Covid-19 epidemic. As a result, the military burden—military spending as a percentage of GDP—rose to 2.4 percent in 2020, up from 2.2 percent in 2019.

Increasing Use of Strong Encryption for Signals in Transmission

Threats that employ encryption to avoid detection are known as encrypted threats. Malware, ransomware, spear-phishing, zero-day, data exfiltration, rogue sites, and other attack types are among them. There are numerous techniques for attackers to communicate encrypted threats, just as there are numerous forms of encryption. The rising use of robust encryption for signals in transmission is one of the most immediate dangers to SIGINT collection. Website servers are encrypting traffic to and from browser clients more frequently. Data at rest is encrypted to a lesser extent. The cybersecurity vulnerabilities of endpoints (browser, server) are growing far bigger than the communications between them, implying that access may still be possible (albeit more difficult) even when transmission channels are encrypted.



You need to discover how this will impact the signals intelligence (SIGINT) market today, and over the next 10 years:

This report tells you TODAY how the signals intelligence (SIGINT) market will develop in the next 10 years, and in-line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce.



Global Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Technique

• Time Difference of Arrival (TDOA)

• Frequency Difference of Arrival (FDOA)

• Other Techniques



Global Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by End-User

• Airborne

• Naval

• Ground

• Space

• Cyber



Global Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Application

• Wartime and Peacekeeping Tasks

• Monitoring of Target Communications

• Geolocation of Target Communications

• Visual Identification of Targets

• Signal Recordings

• Other Application



Global Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Type

• Electronic Intelligence (ELINT)

• Communications Intelligence (COMINT)

• Telemetry Intelligence (TELINT)

• Foreign Instrumentation Signals Intelligence (FISINT)



Global Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 20 leading national markets:

• North America Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

• U.S. Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Canada Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Mexico Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Europe Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

• Germany Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Russia Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• United Kingdom Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• France Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Italy Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Europe Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Asia Pacific Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

• China Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Japan Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• India Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Australia Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• South Korea Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Asia Pacific Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Latin America Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

• Brazil Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Argentina Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Latin America Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Middle East & Africa Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

• Egypt Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Turkey Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Israel Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• South Africa Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Saudi Arabia Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Middle East and Africa Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market, 2021 to 2031, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• BAE Systems plc

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Thales SA

• Raytheon Technologies Corp

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Saab AB

• Indra Sistemas SA

• Mercury Systems, Inc.

• Rheinmetall AG

• L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

• Leonardo SpA

• Boeing Company

• National Instruments Corporation (NI)

• Rohde & Schwarz

• Rolta India Limited (Rolta)

• Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

• Cobham Ltd

• Dualos



Overall world revenue for Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market, 2021 to 2031 in terms of value the market will surpass US$xx million in 2021, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2031.

