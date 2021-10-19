Solstice Gold Appoints Mike Timmins as CEO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solstice Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGC) (“Solstice”, “we”, “our” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that industry veteran Mike Timmins has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Solstice, effective October 18, 2021. Mike will continue to be a director of Solstice and will be based in Toronto, Ontario.



Mike is a mining executive with over 24 years of technical and corporate development experience at Agnico Eagle and Placer Dome. Mr. Timmins has extensive project experience in acquisitions and numerous strategic investments into the junior mining space as well as having worked in various operational capacities in the Red Lake camp for Placer Dome. Mr. Timmins is a graduate of Queens University (EMBA), the University of British Columbia (M.Sc.) and Bishops University (B.Sc.).

The Board of Directors is very pleased to welcome Mike to the Company. He brings a wealth of technical, capital markets and corporate development experience to Solstice. Mike has the project leadership skills necessary to build out our business plan which seeks to drive shareholder value through discovery on our two 100% owned projects in Red Lake, Ontario and our KGP project next to Meliadine in Nunavut. In addition, he possesses the corporate development expertise to maximize the value of our recently acquired royalty and property portfolio*.

This new acquisition includes 45 projects currently optioned to third parties providing cash and share payments to Solstice and which, at payback, is expected to lead to the ownership of royalty interest on all projects at no cost. Mike will also leverage his demonstrated ability to drive new business by capitalizing on the many opportunities from within the portfolio.

“I’m very excited to be joining a team with strategic land position, in two of the most prolific gold districts in Canada. The under-explored, greenstone extensions of the Red Lake Camp and the emerging Meliadine Gold Camp are low risk, highly prospective regions where a management team with actionable knowledge, direct camp experience and a track record of discovery can operate in effectively. Shareholders of Solstice are well positioned to benefit from the raw potential of our projects, value generation from our royalty and property portfolio and the market excitement of pure exploration drilling” stated new CEO, Mike Timmins.

The Company also announces that Marty Tunney will step down as President of the Company to pursue other endeavours but will continue to provide valuable transition and consulting services to Solstice on an ongoing basis. Marty is a founding member of Solstice and has played in a significant role in the management of the Company to date and remains committed to the success of the Company going forward. We wish him well in his future endeavours and look forward to his continuing involvement with Solstice.

Grant of stock options

In connection with Mr. Timmins appointment, pursuant to Solstice's stock option plan, the Company will issue to him 1,200,000 stock options expiring in 5 years, effective today and priced as of close of business October 18, 2021, vesting over two years as follows: one third vesting immediately, one third after one year and one third after two years.

Mr. Timmins recently invested C$100,000 and purchased 1,000,000 shares in the Company's proposed non-brokered private placement which closed October 5, 2021.

About Solstice Gold Corp.

Solstice is a gold exploration company focused on advancing our high-quality projects in the top mining jurisdictions in Canada. Our 55 km2 Red Lake Extension project along with the combined 96 km2 Taillon, Moreau and Berens projects are located on the north end of the prolific Red Lake Gold District in Ontario. Our district scale KGP project covers 886 km2 with certain other rights covering an adjacent 683 km2, all with no underlying option or earn in payments. KGP has seen over $12MM dollars invested to date on significant field work, the identification of a 10 km2 gold boulder field and the preparation of multiple drill-ready targets. KGP is located in Nunavut, only 26 km from Rankin Inlet and approximately 7 km from the Meliadine gold deposits owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.

The Company is committed to responsible exploration and development in the communities in which we work. For more details on Solstice Gold, our exploration projects and details on our recently acquired portfolio of projects please see our Corporate Presentation available at www.solsticegold.com.

