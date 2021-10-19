Quest Announces QoreStor 7.1 to Protect Against Ransomware Scourge and Enhance Cloud Support

QoreStor 7.1 enables organizations to better protect against ransomware attacks to reduce risk to customers and business operations



This enhancement allows users to better leverage the cloud for backup, disaster recovery, and long-term retention

Allows MSPs to cut data protection storage requirements and costs for increased profitability



ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Software , a global systems management, data protection, and security software provider, today announced the availability of Quest QoreStor v7.1 providing customers with enhanced ransomware prevention capabilities and cloud support. With these latest updates, QoreStor extends its cloud capabilities and significantly elevates organizations’ ability to provide robust backup storage where they need it most while adding technologies that provide data immutability and retrieval.

With its advanced deduplication, compression, and cloud-tiering capabilities, QoreStor unleashes secondary storage for a truly software-defined data center. With the agility that only software can provide, businesses can now run QoreStor anywhere they choose, leveraging cloud-native storage in new ways. QoreStor version 7.1 enhances those capabilities even further with its new data security features.

"We are committed to bringing best-in-class offerings to our customers and addressing their challenges head-on," said Adrian Moir, Senior Consultant, Product Management & Lead Technology Evangelist, Quest Data Protection business. “Our award-winning QoreStor solution is now helping to solidify our customers’ backup solutions and significantly improving its ability to keep their data-optimized, secure and safe, reducing the cost of ownership and the cost of storage without compromising on features and functionality.”

As ransomware attacks continue to rise at a rapid pace, QoreStor 7.1 enables organizations to better protect against these threats to reduce risk to customers and business operations. According to a recent report on the state of ransomware, only 65% of encrypted data was restored — even after a ransom was paid — proving the importance of implementing a hardened backup solution to prevent data loss due to the inability to successfully recover. With QoreStor 7.1, users have added layers of protection with access to elevated features to prevent the intrusion of ransomware into backup data through its two levels of protection, rapid data access (RDA) immutability, and an immutable data recycle bin.

Among its key benefits, in addition to enhanced ransomware protection, QoreStor 7.1 also offers users:

Cloud Reader Mode: An alternate QoreStor instance that can be configured to read a QoreStor Cloud tier that is active, enabling users to test their cloud data as well as enabling MSPs’ flexibility in recovering and exporting customer data using a cloud construct.

An alternate QoreStor instance that can be configured to read a QoreStor Cloud tier that is active, enabling users to test their cloud data as well as enabling MSPs’ flexibility in recovering and exporting customer data using a cloud construct. QorePortal Integration: Integration with Quest’s QorePortal for SaaS based management of QoreStor instances from anywhere on anything. Ideal for large installations and MSPs, QorePortal comes with built in organizational structure and role based access.



Supporting Quotes:

“QoreStor’s capability in providing over a 90 percent deduplication rate in a Veeam environment is convincing,” said Martin Hörhammer, CEO at Medialine AG.

“Bridgehead Software’s RAPid™ Data Protection solution has helped many sites recover from ransomware. Consequently, any developments that make backups even more secure are always welcome,” said Gareth Griffiths, Product Manager at BridgeHead. “QoreStor, with its efficient Cloud Tier, ticks all the boxes for efficient offsite storage. Now, with immutability, QoreStor offers a further air-gap between the servers and the data for added protection – so even if the backup server is subverted the backups themselves cannot be deleted. BridgeHead’s RAPid, using the secure RDA protocol, can take full advantage of immutability, choosing different minimum retentions for each backup cycle. The combination of its secure encrypted data ‘in flight’ and ‘at rest’ alongside immutable storage, QoreStor and RAPid are natural partners.”

“In production, we’re seeing storage capacity savings of 75 to 85 percent,” said Kyle Chapman, Lead IT Systems Engineer at Precisely. “Using QoreStor with Veeam is certainly meeting our needs. We’re also using QoreStor with Quest NetVault for backup over NDMP [Network Data Management Protocol]. Jobs that used to take 52 hours — more than two days — now take 19 hours.”

About Quest Software

Quest creates software solutions that make the benefits of new technology real in an increasingly complex IT landscape. Quest helps customers solve their next IT challenge, from maximizing the value of their data, to Active Directory and Office 365 management, and cybersecurity resilience. Around the globe, more than 130,000 companies and 95% of the Fortune 500 count on Quest to become data empowered, deliver proactive management and monitoring for the next enterprise initiative, find the next solution for complex Microsoft challenges, and stay ahead of the next threat. Quest Software. Where next meets now. For more information, visit www.quest.com .

