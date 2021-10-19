Global feed processing equipment market size to surpass USD 5,600 million by 2027

Pune, India, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global feed processing equipment market size, appraised USD 4,084 million in 2020, is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027 and subsequently reach a valuation of USD 5,600.2 million by the end of the stipulated timeframe.

Proceeding further, the research literature hosts in-depth studies on the industry segments, including product type terrain, application spectrum, and geographical bifurcation. It extends through a detailed account of the evolving competitive landscape by investigating the major players in terms of their financials, product portfolio, and strategic undertakings.

Increasing industrialization of livestock farming, growing popularity of aquaculture, developing cognizance among farmers regarding the benefits of feed processing machinery, and rising trend of automation are the major factors supporting the market growth.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/3363674/

Product type landscape:

The product terrain of the industry is fragmented into mixing machine, grinding machine, pelleting & extrusion, and others. Among these, pelleting & extrusion segment currently accounts for about 40% of the industry share and will likely maintain a strong growth curve in the forthcoming years.

Application spectrum overview:

Global feed processing equipment industry, based on the application scope, is fragmented into pig, poultry, aqua, ruminant, and others. Of these, poultry segment witnesses the largest demand for feed processing machinery, accounting for 40% of the industry share.

Geographical landscape outlook:

Asia Pacific and Europe are the prime growth hubs, collectively representing over 65% of the market share. In particular, Asia Pacific boasts of having the highest number of feed manufacturers and machinery suppliers, with China at the forefront. Rapid economic growth and urbanization, government subsidies for mechanization, and technological innovations are favoring the industry development in the country.

Competitive landscape summary:

Major players impacting worldwide feed processing equipment industry dynamics are Zhengzhou Fusmar Machinery Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Zhengchang Group Co., Ltd., Yemtar, Yemmak, Wenger Feeds, WAMGroup S.p.A., Excellence Poultry and Livestock Specialist Inc. (Viteral), Van Aarsen Intl., Triumph Engineering Group Inc., Triott Group, and Technex LLC among others.

The market is highly competitive due to presence of numerous regional and local players. Major companies are aligning their focus towards new product development, partnerships and mergers, and offering customized service packs, training opportunities, maintenance contracts, and repairs services to improve their positioning in the marketplace.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-feed-processing-equipment-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2027

Global Feed Processing Equipment Market, by Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Mixing Machine

Grinding Machine

Pelleting & Extrusion

Others

Global Feed Processing Equipment Market, by Application (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Pig

Poultry

Aqua

Ruminant

Others

Global Feed Processing Equipment Market, by Geography (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Russia

Asia Pacific

India

Australia

China

South Korea

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Vietnam

Philippines

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

UAE

Global Feed Processing Equipment Market Company Profiles (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Zhengzhou Fusmar Machinery Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Zhengchang Group Co., Ltd.

Yemtar

Yemmak

Wenger Feeds

WAMGroup S.p.A.

Excellence Poultry and Livestock Specialist Inc. (Viteral)

Van Aarsen Intl.

Triumph Engineering Group Inc.

Triott Group

Technex LLC

Sudenga Industries Inc.

Stolz

Statec Binder GmbH

Shanghai Zhengchang International Mechanical Engineering Co., Ltd.

Royal Food Processing & Packaging Machines

Petkus Group

Mabar Feed

LoChamp International Co., Ltd.

La Meccanica

KSE Ltd.

Jiangsu Degao Machinery Co., Ltd.

Henan Richi Machinery Co., Ltd.

Idah

Famsun (Muyang)

CPM

Clextral

Cimbria S.r.l.

Bühler Group

Andritz Group

Bliss Industries, LLC

Amandus Kahl Gmbh & Co.

Anderson International Corp.

ABC Machinery

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Feed Processing Equipment Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Grinding Machine

1.2.3 Mixing Machine

1.2.4 Pelleting & Extrusion

1.2.5 Other Equipment

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Feed Processing Equipment Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Poultry

1.3.3 Pig

1.3.4 Ruminant

1.3.5 Aqua

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trend

2.1 Global Feed Processing Equipment Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Feed Processing Equipment Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Feed Processing Equipment Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Feed Processing Equipment Historic Market Size by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Feed Processing Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Feed Processing Equipment Industry Trends

2.3.2 Feed Processing Equipment Market Drivers

2.3.3 Feed Processing Equipment Market Challenges

2.3.4 Feed Processing Equipment Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Feed Processing Equipment Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Players Covered: Ranking by Feed Processing Equipment Revenue

3.1.2 Global Top Feed Processing Equipment Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Feed Processing Equipment Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.1.4 Global Feed Processing Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Feed Processing Equipment Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Feed Processing Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players by Feed Processing Equipment Revenue in 2020

3.3 Feed Processing Equipment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Feed Processing Equipment Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Feed Processing Equipment Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Feed Processing Equipment Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Feed Processing Equipment Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Feed Processing Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Feed Processing Equipment Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Feed Processing Equipment Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Feed Processing Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

Related Report:

Meat And Poultry Processing Equipment Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Development Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 - 2027

The global meat and poultry processing equipment market size is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR through 2027. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing consumption of meat and poultry products worldwide driven by rising health concerns and increased focus over enhancing the protein intake. Considering the geographical outlook, the market for meat and poultry processing equipment in Latin America is poised to register a CAGR of over 7.5% through 2027. The Middle East and Africa meat and poultry processing equipment industry share had surpassed USD 665 million during 2020 and will gain momentum over the forthcoming years. In terms of the type of processing, the industry is bifurcated into raw cooked meat, fresh processed meat, precooked meat, cured meat, dried meat, raw fermented meat, and others. In 2019, the meat and poultry processing equipment market size from the raw cooked meat segment was valued at USD 2945 million and is anticipated to witness notable growth by 2027.

Processed Fruits & Vegetables Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Growth Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market, 2021 - 2027

The processed fruits and vegetables market is expected to grow significantly by 2027 owing to increasing consumer demand for organic fruits and vegetables across the globe. In view of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, processed fruit and vegetable products are witnessing greater demand as people have become more hygiene conscious. Moreover, the shift in consumer preference towards a healthy and nutritious diet has bolstered market adoption during the pandemic. From the regional perspective, the Latin America processed fruits and vegetables market is speculated to reach a valuation of more than USD 40 billion by 2027 owing to surging consumer focus on adopting a healthy lifestyle and food habits. The seasoning processing segment is expected to attain a valuation of about USD 18 billion by 2027. These types of processing equipment are designed to optimize the quality and efficiency of finished fruit and vegetable products, which is set to fuel segmental demand over the coming years.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.