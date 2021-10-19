Autolomous and Vineti form strategic partnership to deliver end to end supply chain management solutions for cell and gene therapy sector

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolomous LTD, the market leading developer of critical manufacturing management systems for cell and gene therapies, and Vineti, a provider of leading digital enterprise platforms for cell and gene therapy supply chains, today announce a non-exclusive collaborative partnership.



The collaboration will integrate Autolomous’ critical manufacturing management systems with Vineti’s Personalized Therapy Management® (PTM) platform. This will enable both parties to create a seamless end-to-end cell and gene therapy (CGT) delivery pathway including critical inbound and outbound manufacturing value processes. The result will be an increase in the visibility and dynamic exchange of information to and from stakeholders across the cell & gene therapy value chain. This will ensure they can react to unpredictable variables related to working on biological processes. Furthermore, the integration of the technologies will enable scaling up of manufacturing by increasing transparency, compliance & auditability whilst delivering significant savings in time and resources from efficiency gains.

Vineti has developed its Chain of Identity (CoI) and Chain of Custody (CoC) systems to be vital elements of the cell and gene therapy value-chain. The critical nature of these systems specifically within this sector is because visibility and security of value and supply chains must be maintained throughout, from the procurement of patient material to the delivery of drug products. These supply chains will become more complex as the number of available therapies and treated patients continues to increase.

This will be the first time Autolomous’ manufacturing focused platform will be integrated with a Cell Orchestration Platform (COP), which is an integral part of Autolomous’ long-term strategy to provide support across the entire CGT value chain. This collaboration follows the receipt by Autolomous and partners of a joint £1 million project grant from UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) to enhance the scheduling and manufacturing of advanced therapies within the UK’s NHS, for the UK’s Midlands-Wales Advanced Therapy Treatment Centre (MW-ATTC). As part of the project Autolomous will provide an industry-first demonstration of an electronic Batch Manufacturing Record (eBMR) solution integrating with a dedicated NHS advanced therapies ordering system. It also follows Autolomous’ receipt of a loan from UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) to expedite development of AutoloMATE-Assist, its digital batch verification technology for cell and gene therapies. Once completed, Autolomous will take this UK healthcare provision model and expand this to the US and other major national healthcare networks globally.

The first stage of the integration between Autolomous and Vineti will be a live implementation of Vineti’s notifications API. This implementation will enable users of Autolomous’ AutoloMATE service platform to action orders as soon as they are created and throughout the entire lifecycle of the order. The integration will allow manufacturing teams to optimize the manufacturing capacity. Unplanned and unexpected changes within the supply chain, such as cancellations, rescheduling and manufacturing delays will be seamlessly communicated across technology and systems from Autolomous and Vineti. Once this first stage is completed, Autolomous and Vineti will demonstrate a technical proof of concept in Q3 2021 and implement this integration with an existing customer of both organizations in 2022.

“Autolomous is now building strategic value-add collaborations across the cell and gene therapy industry to provide solutions to critical needs within value chains. This will result in a holistic platform that specifically targets critical ecosystem partners, including healthcare providers, such as the UK’s NHS, personalized therapy management platform providers including Vineti and those involved in the manufacturing component of supply chains, such as Autolomous,” said Alexander Seyf, CEO and Co-founder, Autolomous LTD. “We have selected to collaborate with Vineti to provide a unified single digital solution that can be used from the collection of patient starting material, manufacturing, through to the delivery of therapies. The seamless integration between Autolomous’ and VIneti’s solutions will ensure scalability when cell and gene therapies become standard of care, and involve a plethora of supply chain partners and patient samples.”

“Partnering with Autolomous will allow Vineti to expand its provision across the CGT value chain. The integration of both organization’s technologies will give Vineti additional tools to satisfy the rising procurement and delivery demands of the CGT sector,” said Amy DuRoss, CEO and Co-founder, Vineti Inc. “Both companies are specialized within the heart of the CGT value chain and have delivered outputs that have made considerable and tangible cross-sector enhancements. The collaboration between Autolomous and Vineti will enable the provision of solutions required by the industry as it reaches a much larger scale.”

About Autolomous

Autolomous LTD is the market leading developer of critical manufacturing management systems for cell and gene therapies. Autolomous internationally deploys fully integrated, digitized and automated supply chain software solutions. These solutions utilize emerging technologies such as Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and Internet of Things (IoT) to ensure compliance with current and future regulatory requirements. As a result, Autolomous enables manufacturers to reduce costs and deliver cell and gene therapies to more patients.

Autolomous’ platform, AutoloMATETM is a business-critical robust digital solution increasing efficiency, scalability and process streamlining of the GMP manufacturing and product release of cell and gene therapies.

Autolomous LTD is headquartered in London. The company was founded in 2019 by four professionals with combined experience covering fifty years in advanced therapies and medical practice and thirty-five years in technology, software and business.

About Vineti

Vineti offers the first commercial, configurable cloud-based platform to expand patient access to life-saving cell and gene therapies. Vineti was co-founded by GE and the Mayo Clinic to solve the key challenges that patients, medical providers, biopharmaceutical companies, and regulators face in the delivery and commercialization of individualized therapies. Now a fully independent company, Vineti offers a digital platform of record to integrate logistics, supply chain management, manufacturing, and clinical data for personalized therapies. The Vineti Personalized Therapy Management® (PTM) platform aligns and orchestrates the advanced therapy process and improves product performance overall, supporting the full continuum of patient-specific therapies, including personalized cancer vaccines and autologous and allogeneic cell and gene therapies. Vineti is currently serving patients, healthcare providers, and researchers in hundreds of leading medical centers and manufacturing centers world-wide on behalf of a growing number of biopharmaceutical partners. In 2019, the World Economic Forum honored Vineti as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer. Vineti is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with teams based in the Washington, D.C. area and Yerevan, Armenia. For more information, please visit http://vineti.com .

