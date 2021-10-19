New York, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electronic Warfare (EW) Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176711/?utm_source=GNW



The Electronic Warfare (EW) Market Report 2021-2031: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.

Transnational Disputes And Regional Instability Are On The Rise Across The Globe

The frequency of bilateral military clashes between countries is rapidly increasing, prompting a higher need for countries’ defence forces to build up their security measures. New weaponry and fighting systems are being created to suit the needs of battle. As a result of the evolution of digital battlefields, electronic warfare technology has been integrated into all defence systems used during combat missions. Government procurement priorities have evolved as a result of these mechanisms to keep up with emerging wartime needs. Military confrontations have erupted in Iraq and Syria as a result of political instability and terrorism, with multiple terrorist organisations increasingly deploying high-tech weapon systems. Countries in the region are increasing their defence spending to include advanced electronic warfare systems to safeguard their borders from these weapons. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar have all expanded their investments in radar and air defence systems in the region.

Electronic Warfare And Radar Systems Are On The Verge Of Rapid Innovation

Electronic warfare and radar systems are rapidly evolving to provide new capabilities, longer ranges, and enhanced performance. Many underlying technologies, ranging from advanced FPGAs to MIMO antennas, are overcoming limits in current systems. Maintaining performance while enhancing SWaP-C is a recurring, overarching subject. The Lark team is proud of its part in driving these systems ahead, with an emphasis on electronics densification, mmWave technology, and high-speed circuits.



What Are These Questions You Should Ask Before Buying A Market Research Report?

• How is the electronic warfare (EW) market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the electronic warfare (EW) market?

• How will each electronic warfare (EW) submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2031?

• How will the market shares for each electronic warfare (EW) submarket develop from 2021 to 2031?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2021 to 2031?

• Will leading electronic warfare (EW) markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2031 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2031?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• What are the electronic warfare (EW) projects for these leading companies?

• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2020 and 2031?

• What are the implication of electronic warfare (EW) projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

• Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the electronic warfare (EW) market?

• Where is the electronic warfare (EW) market heading? And how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

• What can be the best investment options for new product and service lines?

• What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path? C-suite?



You need to discover how this will impact the electronic warfare (EW) market today, and over the next 10 years:

• Our 500+page report provides 336 tables and 325 charts/graphs exclusively to you.

• The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – NOW.

• Contains in-depth analyse of global, regional and national sales and growth

• Highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors



This report tells you TODAY how the electronic warfare (EW) market will develop in the next 10 years, and in-line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.



Forecasts to 2031 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2031, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising electronic warfare (EW) prices and recent developments.



This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, V, L, W and U are discussed in this report.



Global Electronic Warfare (EW) Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Category

• Electronic Support

• Electronic Protection

• Electronic Attack



Global Electronic Warfare (EW) Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Portable Systems

• Self-protection EW Suite

• Directed Energy Weapons

• Directional Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM)

• Anti-radiation Missiles

• IR Missile Warning Systems (MWS)

• Laser Warning Systems (LWS)

• Electromagnetic Shielding/Hardening Materials

• Radar Warning Receivers (RWR)

• Counter UAV Systems

• Interference Mitigation Systems

• Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) Weapons

• Other Portable Systems



Global Electronic Warfare (EW) Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Platform

• Ground

• Air

• Naval

• Other



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 20 leading national markets:

• North America Electronic Warfare (EW) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

• U.S. Electronic Warfare (EW) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Canada Electronic Warfare (EW) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Mexico Electronic Warfare (EW) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Europe Electronic Warfare (EW) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

• Germany Electronic Warfare (EW) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Spain Electronic Warfare (EW) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• United Kingdom Electronic Warfare (EW) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• France Electronic Warfare (EW) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Italy Electronic Warfare (EW) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Europe Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Asia Pacific Electronic Warfare (EW) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

• China Electronic Warfare (EW) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Japan Electronic Warfare (EW) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• India Electronic Warfare (EW) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Australia Electronic Warfare (EW) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• South Korea Electronic Warfare (EW) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Asia Pacific Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Middle East & Africa Electronic Warfare (EW) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

• Egypt Electronic Warfare (EW) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Turkey Electronic Warfare (EW) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• South Africa Electronic Warfare (EW) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Middle East and Africa Electronic Warfare (EW) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Latin America Electronic Warfare (EW) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

• Brazil Electronic Warfare (EW) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Mexico Electronic Warfare (EW) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Latin America Electronic Warfare (EW) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Electronic Warfare (EW) Market, 2021 to 2031, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• BAE Systems Plc

• Boeing company

• Elbit Systems Ltd

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Thales SA

• Saab AB

• Leonardo SpA,

• L3harris

• Airbus SE

• Textron Inc.

• Cohort Plc

• Raytheon Technologies Corp,

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Leidos Holdings, Inc. (Leidos)

• Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

• Cobham Ltd

• SRC Inc.

• ASELSAN

• Terma ltd



Overall world revenue for Electronic Warfare (EW) Market, 2021 to 2031 in terms of value the market will surpass US$xx million in 2021, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2031. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

How the Electronic Warfare (EW) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market report helps you?



In summary, our 500+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:

• Revenue forecasts to 2031 for Electronic Warfare (EW) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market, with forecasts for category, Portable Systems, platform each forecasted at a global and regional level– discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues

• Revenue forecasts to 2031 for 4 regional and 20 key national markets – See forecasts for the Electronic Warfare (EW) Market, 2021 to 2031 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 20 of the major companies involved in the Electronic Warfare (EW) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176711/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________