Expect Surprises & Ah-ha! Moments at Lift&Co. Expo 2021

Toronto, Ontario, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lift&Co. Expo, Canada’s no. 1 cannabis conference and trade show, has surprises in store at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, November 18-21, 2021. Legendary for its high-energy, immersive experience, the highly-anticipated event is raising the bar for this return.

“After a necessary hiatus last year, our team is overflowing with new attractions and innovations as we bring everyone safely together again. But you don’t have to take my word for it,” says Shawn Pierce, President of Strategic Events, Meetings & Incentives at event producer, MCI, “We’re having fun here, hinting at all the new elements we’ve planned, but Lift&Co. Expo must be experienced live to truly understand what all the excitement is about.”

Much of the aforementioned excitement surrounds the debut of the Lift Psychedelics Business Summit. As attendees explore the mind-expanding world of psychedelics intel and advances, ah-ha moments are assured. The Lift Cannabis Business Conference and Lift&Co. Expo Industry & Consumer Days trade show round out the agenda, including hundreds of up-and-coming exhibitors, industry trailblazers, and dynamic speakers.

But that’s not all. A celebration of two dynamic growth industries wouldn’t be complete with a few surprises. Without tipping our hand – you heard the president – we’ll share a sneak peek: daily contests and prize giveaways, live entertainment, and a blockbuster after-party announcement coming soon. And that’s why Lift&Co. Expo is the must-go show.

Lift&Co. Expo 2021 Highlights

Day 1 | Lift Cannabis Business Conference

Get exclusive intel on the future of the industry as you rub elbows with Canada’s top cannabis business leaders, innovators, and regulators.

Day 2 | Lift Psychedelics Business Summit

How can you not be curious? Feed that need with fascinating speakers from the world of today’s modern psychedelics renaissance.

Day 2 | Lift&Co. Expo Industry Day

Trust us to serve up a day of totally-not-stuffy networking and learning opportunities exclusive to the cannabis and psychedelics industries.

Days 3 - 4 | Lift&Co. Expo Consumer Days

Two full days for recreational and medical consumers to connect with over 200+ cannabis and psychedelics exhibitors from Canada and around the world.

A full agenda, speakers, and exhibitors can be found here.

Tickets are on sale now for Lift&Co. Expo 2021.

ABOUT MCI

MCI is the global leader in engaging and activating audiences. Our business is founded on a simple human insight: When people come together, magic happens. Since 1987, we have been bringing people together through inspiring meetings, events, congresses and association or community management. MCI helps organizations harness the power of community by applying our strategic engagement and activation solutions to build unforgettable online and offline experiences that foster change, inspire, educate and enhance business performance. MCI is an independently owned company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, and boasts a global presence with 2,500+ professionals in 61 offices and 31 countries, who work with clients across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, India, and the Middle East. Visit us at http://www.mci-group.com or Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook.

ABOUT MVP EDUCATION, LLC

MVP Education, LLC is an equity investor who partners with associations, event owners and license owners to accelerate the growth, innovation, and impact of your events.

