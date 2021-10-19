ChartWater™ backs researchers developing new treatment processes and applications at IHE Delft Institute for Water Education

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChartWater™ – a division of Chart Industries, Inc. (“Chart”) (NYSE: GTLS) within the Specialty Products segment – announced today the collaboration with researchers at the IHE Delft Institute for Water Education to support the ongoing work to develop and evaluate additional biological treatment processes and practical applications using BlueInGreen’s supersaturated dissolved oxygen (SDOX®) technology.



“The support of researchers at the Delft Institute is another example of our ongoing investment to develop and provide a portfolio of premier solutions and world-class expertise to help our customers meet their environmental and social goals,” said ChartWater™ President Chris Milligan, P.E. “BlueInGreen has a long history of supporting graduate researchers from all over the world at the Delft Institute for Water, producing independent, peer-reviewed research evaluating the use of SDOX® technology in various water and wastewater treatment applications. We are delighted to continue our support of IHE Delft researchers and to build on that history of sustainably-driven innovation.”

The dissolved gas experts at BlueInGreen’s Center of Excellence (“BIG”) have developed proven innovations for water treatment and industrial process applications that deliver lower treatment costs for oxygenation, pH adjustment, oxidation, and odor control. Over the last decade, IHE Delft researchers in South Holland, Netherlands have produced a number of academic papers enabling experts to literally write the book on the use of SDOX® technology in new applications – contributing an entire chapter in the second edition of Biological Wastewater Treatment . This latest initiative will continue to develop and scale that work, piloting new biological treatment processes and applications.

“Our mission at IHE is to keep exploring and advancing practical technologies and applications,” said Hector A. Garcia, Associate Professor of Sanitary Engineering at the IHE Delft Institute for Water Education – a Dutch international research and education center of excellence working under the auspices of UNESCO promoting knowledge and expertise on water-related disciplines. “Our previous research demonstrated the tremendous opportunity for SDOX® technology – proving standard oxygen transfer efficiency (SOTE) values of 95 percent and higher with better alpha factors compared to conventional aeration methods. This next phase of research will pilot and evaluate additional applications as we continue our work – moving from the lab, to piloting, to full-scale implementations.”

ChartWater™ and its Centers of Excellence were founded on the principles of innovation, knowledge-sharing and collaboration to provide customer solutions that empower water treatment professionals to make a difference – creating value by making water treatment processes more efficient, more effective, safer and more environmentally sound.

About ChartWater™

ChartWater™, a division of Chart Industries, is a global manufacturer and service provider of engineered solutions for municipal water treatment and industrial process applications. Its portfolio of proven products, processes, and engineering expertise provides customers with single-point responsibility for complete solutions that enable water professionals to achieve their objectives with the lowest combination of risk and costs while driving enhanced outcomes for people, communities, and the planet. For more information, visit chartindustries.com/chartwater.

About BlueInGreen

One of ChartWater’s Global Centers of Excellence, BlueInGreen is a water clean-tech company and dissolved-gas expert that leads the industry-wide trend of replacing chemicals, catalysts, and ambient air with oxygen, carbon-dioxide, and ozone, delivering lower treatment costs for oxygenation, pH adjustment, oxidation, and odor control.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the energy and industrial gas markets. The company’s unique product portfolio is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including upfront engineering, service, and repair. Being at the forefront of the clean energy transition, Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO₂ Capture amongst other applications. Chart is committed to excellence in environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for its company as well as its customers. With over 25 global locations from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers, and communities. To learn more, visit chartindustries.com.



About IHE Delft Institute for Water Education

IHE Delft Institute for Water Education, formerly known as UNESCO-IHE Institute for Water Education, is the largest international graduate water education facility in the world and is based in Delft, the Netherlands. IHE Delft operates as a Foundation under Dutch law and cooperates closely with the UNESCO Secretariat, the Science Sector, and the International Hydrological Programme (IHP). The Institute confers fully accredited MSc degrees, and Ph.D. degrees in collaboration with partner universities. For more information, visit un-ihe.org.



About UNESCO

UNESCO is the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. It seeks to build peace through international cooperation in Education, the Sciences and Culture. UNESCO's programs contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals defined in Agenda 2030, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2015. For more information, visit unesco.org.



