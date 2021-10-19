Holding(s) in Company

On 06 October 2021 Endeavour Mining PLC received the following notification from BlackRock, Inc. of its interests in the Company as of 05 October 2021:

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

GB00BL6K5J42

ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

UK

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

BlackRock, Inc.

Wilmington

USA

05-Oct-2021

06-Oct-2021

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 11.330000 1.110000 12.440000 30987325
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 11.730000 0.910000 12.640000  

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BL6K5J42   28221108   11.330000
Sub Total 8.A 28221108 11.330000%

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Securities Lending     2766217 1.110000
Sub Total 8.B1   2766217 1.110000%

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
           
Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock HK Holdco Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Japan Holdings GK      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Group Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Finance Europe Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 9.610000 0.370000 9.980000%
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Fund Advisors      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Canada Holdings LP      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Advisors, LLC      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Group Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Finance Europe Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited      

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Jana Blumenstein

020 7743 3650

06th October 2021

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

