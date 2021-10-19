Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc) – third quarter 2021 presentation and webcast

| Source: SeaBird Exploration Plc SeaBird Exploration Plc

Oslo, NORWAY

Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc) will present their financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on Friday 22 October at 10:00 CEST. The presentation will be transmitted live and a recorded version will be available shortly thereafter. Please use the following link to join the webcast:

https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_YmQ4NmVjZjktODY3NS00ZmYyLWFhMTUtMGI1NzVhMzBjZTI2%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%2265f51067-7d65-4aa9-b996-4cc43a0d7111%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22473e7d3b-5f4f-4129-845f-e97d4b42a85e%22%2c%22IsBroadcastMeeting%22%3atrue%7d&btype=a&role=a

For further queries contact:

Erik von Krogh
CFO
Mob: +47 930 38 075

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 