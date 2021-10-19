Global Event Management as a Service Market Report 2021: Market is Poised to Grow by $328.36 Million to 2025

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Event Management as a Service Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The event management as a service market is poised to grow by $ 328.36 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by increasing demand for online registration and payment and need for reduced total cost of ownership.
This study identifies the rising number of events and meetings as one of the prime reasons driving the event management as a service market growth during the next few years.
This report on event management as a service market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The event management as a service market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading event management as a service market vendors that include Arlo Software Ltd., Aventri Inc., Bizzabo Inc., Cvent Inc., Eventbrite Inc., Fortive Corp., Glue Up, New Work SE, Ungerboeck, and Whova Inc.
Also, the event management as a service market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Corporate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- PO and NGO - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Individuals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Arlo Software Ltd.
- Aventri Inc.
- Bizzabo Inc.
- Cvent Inc.
- Eventbrite Inc.
- Fortive Corp.
- Glue Up
- New Work SE
- Ungerboeck
- Whova Inc.
Appendix
