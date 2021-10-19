Global Event Management as a Service Market Report 2021: Market is Poised to Grow by $328.36 Million to 2025

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Event Management as a Service Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The event management as a service market is poised to grow by $ 328.36 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by increasing demand for online registration and payment and need for reduced total cost of ownership.

This study identifies the rising number of events and meetings as one of the prime reasons driving the event management as a service market growth during the next few years.

This report on event management as a service market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The event management as a service market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading event management as a service market vendors that include Arlo Software Ltd., Aventri Inc., Bizzabo Inc., Cvent Inc., Eventbrite Inc., Fortive Corp., Glue Up, New Work SE, Ungerboeck, and Whova Inc.

Also, the event management as a service market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Corporate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

PO and NGO - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Individuals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Arlo Software Ltd.

Aventri Inc.

Bizzabo Inc.

Cvent Inc.

Eventbrite Inc.

Fortive Corp.

Glue Up

New Work SE

Ungerboeck

Whova Inc.

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lik180