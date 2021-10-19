Clutch Continues to Expand by Tripling its Used Car Inventory in Atlantic Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clutch, Canada’s first and largest online car retailer, is tripling its available inventory for the Atlantic market, making it one of the largest pre-owned car dealers on the East Coast. The online used car retailer now offers over 500 vehicles to choose from, allowing consumers to find their perfect vehicle.



Initially founded in Halifax back in 2017, this modernized way of purchasing cars has rapidly grown across the East Coast, serving Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island. To provide a range of offerings, they expanded their inventory by introducing cross-provincial delivery which will allow consumers to purchase from surrounding provinces with a flat fee of $399 while continuing to offer free delivery for in-province delivery.

“We have always offered an excellent selection of used vehicles, but with the cross-provincial delivery, it will allow car shoppers to reach an entirely different roster of vehicles,” says Mathiew Lobraico, General Manager of Clutch Eastern Canada. “We are proud to say that with Clutch, the online car buying experience guarantees convenience, competitive pricing, transparency and is now one of the largest selections of used cars available to those on the East Coast.”

Clutch was founded on a number of core values, including building trust with customers, making magic with every purchase, and building a company that positively impacts the communities in which it serves. With their continuous growth and dedication, it is evident that Clutch continues to be the leader among online car retailers.



About Clutch:

Clutch, founded in 2016, is a vertically-integrated online car retailer for pre-owned vehicles in Canada. Clutch aims to provide an incredible car buying experience for its customers by bringing a best-in-class ecommerce experience to the Canadian pre-owned car industry. By visiting clutch.ca, customers can browse a large selection of high-quality vehicles at low prices and access an end-to-end online purchase experience which includes financing, insurance, and seamless home delivery. Clutch ensures complete peace-of-mind with each car being backed with a standard 10-day, 750 km money-back guarantee. Clutch is headquartered in Toronto and services Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and PEI. Clutch is backed by a number of world-class investors including Canaan, BrandProject, Real Ventures, Upper90, FJ Labs, Global Founders Capital and Azure Capital Partners. Learn more at Clutch.ca .

For further information please contact Laura Gannon at laura@pomppr.com.