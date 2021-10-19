Vor to Present Data from its Novel Cell and Genome Engineering Platform at ESGCT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Biopharma (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced the presentation of data from its novel engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) platform at the ESGCT Annual Congress, taking place virtually October 19-22, 2021.



“The preclinical data being presented at ESGCT formed the core foundation and rationale for our recently initiated Phase 1/2a clinical trial of VOR33 in patients with acute myeloid leukemia,” said Tirtha Chakraborty, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Vor. “We believe our unique cell engineering approach, which aims to make healthy cells invisible to targeted therapies in a post-transplant setting, has the potential to change the current standard of care for patients with blood cancers.”

ESGCT Annual Congress Presentations

Oral Presentation



Title: Pre-clinical evaluation, including genomic off-target analysis, of VOR33: a clinic-ready CRISPR/Cas9 engineered hematopoietic stem cell transplant for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia

Presenter: John Lydeard, Ph.D., Program Lead for VOR33 and Head of Target Discovery, Vor

Oral Presentation Number: OR36

Session Title: Session 4c: Hematopoietic & bleeding disorders I

Session Date/Time: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 9:00-11:00am (CEST)

Virtual Poster Presentation



Title: In depth assessment of off-target editing by CRISPR/Cas9 in VOR33, an engineered hematopoietic stem cell transplant for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia

Presenter: Dane Hazelbaker, Ph.D., Group Leader of Molecular and Genomic Assays, Vor

Poster Number: P112

Presentation Date/Time: Virtual poster presentations are available to registered participants beginning at 8:00am CEST on the first day of the congress, October 19, 2021.

The slides and poster from these presentations are available on the Vor Biopharma corporate website at https://ir.vorbio.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include Vor Biopharma’s statements regarding the potential efficacy of its cell engineering approach. Vor Biopharma may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials and clinical development of Vor Biopharma’s product candidates; availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials; whether interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial or the results of future trials; expectations for regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Vor Biopharma’s business, including its preclinical studies and clinical trials and availability of funding sufficient for Vor Biopharma’s foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the caption “Risk Factors” included in Vor Biopharma’s most recent annual or quarterly report and in other reports it has filed or may file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Vor Biopharma expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

