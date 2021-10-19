TECAT Announces New Patent for Integrated Wireless Data System and Method for Pump Control

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TECAT Performance Systems today announces a new patent for an integrated wireless data system and method for pumpjack control. It is the second government grant of the company’s wireless system to feature position data with load for artificial lift applications. This follows the previous patent, U.S. Patent No. 10,302,510, combining position sensing with load to simplify installation, reduce complexity, and improve data quality and resolution that allows end users to produce better surface and downhole cards which enable better decision making regarding well operation.

Today’s patent, U.S. Patent 10,612,538, is an integrated wireless data system for controlling and measuring operational data of a pumpjack system. This will optimize safety, health monitoring, and pump control. The system is configurable to allow for bi-directional communication with a central station to enable human intervention with the pumpjack and to store pump parameters in a database for use in development of predictive maintenance techniques.

“This patent, combined with the first, is a game changer for the artificial lift drilling industry and the result of listening to and implementing feedback from our customers,” said Don Keating, vice president, new business development, at TECAT Performance Systems. “Many have expressed the need for a cost-effective, integrated wireless data system. It’s about the integration of the load and position vs. just the position or just the load and is now available. Even better, it provides a method for measuring operational data of one or more components for safety, health monitoring, and control, rotating freely for simple installation without regard to rotational orientation. U.S. Patent No. 10,612,538 is the seventh application patent issued to TECAT and we have more in the pipeline.”

TECAT will be demonstrating some of its wireless sensor capability at the upcoming Automotive Testing Expo in Novi, Michigan, October 26th through October 29th, 2021. Please stop by booth 6022i to discuss this and other products in the growing TECAT product portfolio.

TECAT’s WISER systems are the smallest, lightest, and most power-efficient solutions available for the measurement of torque, acceleration, pressure, and temperature. The WISER platform is comprised of three subsystems. The remote unit consists of the data capture electronics, a transceiver, and a long-life battery. The base unit housing an antenna, transceiver, and up to eight analogue outputs. The WISER Data Viewer software is used for system configuration and calibration, live monitoring, and data logging.

In addition to measuring strain, the WISER platform has the optional ability to measure 3-axis acceleration, barometric pressure, and ambient temperature, all within a small footprint. On-board high-speed data logging with triggering capability allows high-resolution data to be collected on the remote unit without PC or DAQ connectivity, while remote flash enables firmware upgrades without removing the system from the unit.

About TECAT Performance Systems

TECAT Performance Systems was founded in 2010 by Dr. Douglas Baker, CTO and inventor of its torque telemetry system. The company designs and manufactures the smallest, lightest, most power-efficient wireless sensors available. These features enable the measurement of torque, acceleration, and atmospheric data in places never before accessed. The company is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. More information on TECAT Performance Systems is available at http://tecatperformance.com/.