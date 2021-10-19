Open Source Software Leader the Eclipse Foundation Announces It Has Achieved OpenChain ISO 5230 Conformance

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eclipse Foundation AISBL, a global community fostering a mature, scalable, and business-friendly environment for software collaboration and innovation, has announced that it is the first open source software foundation to confirm that its open source development and license management processes are OpenChain ISO 5230 conformant. This means that all Eclipse Foundation open source projects are developed under an ISO 5230 conformant program which fulfills the license compliance requirements of the standard.



“Certifying that our development process is OpenChain ISO 5230 conformant is another step in showcasing our foundation’s role in the global open source ecosystem which is critical to today’s innovation-driven economy,” said Mike Milinkovich, Executive Director of the Eclipse Foundation. “We are thrilled to provide our worldwide contributors, users, adopters, and stakeholders the opportunity to benefit from a more efficient and effective open source supply chain."

Openchain ISO 5230 is a simple, clear and effective process management standard for open source license compliance. The OpenChain Project maintains the International Standard for open source license compliance. This allows companies of all sizes and in all sectors to adopt the key requirements of a quality open source compliance program.

Interested parties can find out more about this open standard here - https://www.openchainproject.org/about

Supporting Quotes

Bosch

"Open Source is at the center of many products within Bosch," says Marcel Kurzmann, representative of Bosch in the OpenChain Governing Board, Robert Bosch GmbH. "Having OpenChain compliant supply chains is a key building block for an efficient handling of the Open Source parts. Thus, we welcome the initiative of the Eclipse Foundation to develop Open Source projects in an OpenChain compliant way."

SAP

“Open source is at the heart of many SAP solutions and our innovation strategies in segments such as Industry 4.0,” said Peter Giese, Director of SAP Open Source Program Office, SAP. “Being able to both contribute to and consume Eclipse Foundation projects developed under OpenChain conformant processes simplifies and enhances the open source supply chain for us, our partners and customers.”

Daimler

“FOSS is everywhere! It is in the vehicles we sell, in the mobile apps we provide, in our backend systems and websites, and even used on the shop floor every day. To foster OpenChain conformance in our open source supply chain we recommend our software suppliers to get certified and commit to this ISO standard,” says Christian Wege, member of FOSS CoC at Daimler.

OpenChain Project

“The heart of open source is collaboration and Eclipse Foundation is an exemplary example of where such collaboration takes place,” says Shane Coughlan, OpenChain General Manager. “I look forward to our ongoing engagement as we help foster a new phase in open source supply chains. We are reaching an era where OpenChain ISO 5230 and related standards are the key to rapid, clear management of code."

About the Eclipse Foundation

The Eclipse Foundation provides our global community of individuals and organizations with a mature, scalable, and business-friendly environment for open source software collaboration and innovation. The Foundation is home to the Eclipse IDE, Jakarta EE, and over 400 open source projects , including runtimes, tools, and frameworks for cloud and edge applications, IoT, AI, automotive, systems engineering, distributed ledger technologies, open processor designs, and many others. The Eclipse Foundation is an international non-profit association supported by over 330 members , including industry leaders who value open source as a key enabler for their business strategies. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @ EclipseFdn , LinkedIn or visit eclipse.org.

Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

