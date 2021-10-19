Namely Selects Nick Christman as Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namely , the leading HR platform for mid-sized companies, today announced the promotion of Nick Christman to Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. The appointment comes as the company builds on its current growth and improvements to the client experience.



Christman started at Namely in 2014 as Director, Marketing, a position he held for two years before becoming VP, Marketing. In 2019, he took over product management at a pivotal moment in the company’s history as SVP, Product, and last year, he also added Client Operations to his title. As COO, Christman will expand his current product and operations responsibilities to include sales and marketing.

Prior to Namely, Christman worked in marketing at InsightSquared and program management at Brightstar. He began his career as a Business Analyst at McKinsey & Company. Christman holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from Dartmouth College and MBA from Harvard Business School.

Namely CEO Larry Dunivan observed, “Over the last seven years, Nick has made countless contributions to Namely. His leadership acumen, commitment to our values, intelligence, and domain expertise have contributed to his success and prepared him for this opportunity. His promotion is richly deserved, and I look forward to working closely with Nick in his new role.”

Christman commented, “In my time at Namely, it’s been a pleasure to influence various aspects of our business, from marketing to service to product. As COO, I’ll be able to continue that work to make Namely even better for clients and employees. I’m thrilled to support these efforts and be part of that journey in this new capacity.”

