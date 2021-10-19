Brad Griffith, Financial Planner for Buckingham Advisors, Achieves National Social Security Advisor Certification

DAYTON, Ohio, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buckingham Advisors, a comprehensive financial services firm with four locations across Ohio, today announced that Brad Griffith, CPA, CFP®, has achieved his National Social Security Advisor (NSSA®) certification from the National Social Security Association, LLC in Cincinnati, Ohio. The knowledge gleaned through the certification process will enhance the way Griffith, who is a member of Buckingham's financial planning team, can counsel clients on the best way to maximize Social Security benefits and improve their financial security during their retirement years.

"We believe it is important to invest in continuing education for our advisors to expand their knowledge in service to clients, as Brad Griffith has done in becoming a certified NSSA advisor. Having a team of advisors who are well educated in all important aspects of investment and financial planning is what allows us to align the solutions our clients need and to help them achieve the best possible outcomes." Jay Buckingham, CEO

The NSSA certificate program was created by Marc Kiner, CPA, and Jim Blair, a 35-year veteran of the Social Security Association. NSSA advisors are uniquely qualified to help the growing number of Baby Boomers for whom Social Security will provide an important part of their retirement income. According to AARP and NSSA, 10,000 Baby Boomers are turning 65 each day in the U.S.

TWO-PART WORKSHOP: THE ONLY BOOK YOU'LL EVER NEED FOR AN ORGANIZED ESTATE

Buckingham Advisors is hosting a two-part workshop to provide professional knowledge and guide participants through the completion of a comprehensive organizer.

During the two-part workshop, each participant will receive the "My Estate Organizer." Designed to provide clear information and personal direction for loved ones and executors about steps that should be taken and how best to proceed in taking care of a person's affairs, the comprehensive binder includes:

A list of personal assets

Insurance policies and where to find important documents

Funeral wishes

A list of passwords

How bills are paid

How to care for pets, etc.

Presenter: Estate and Trust Planner, Tracy E. Travis, CES™

Workshop Dates and Times:

Tuesday, October 26, 2021 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm ET

Tuesday, November 2, 2021 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm ET

Cost: $125*

*Multi-generational registrations will receive a 20% discount.

*Journalists who wish to attend, live or virtually, will be granted a press pass (please inquire).

Registration:

The in-person workshop will be held at the Buckingham Advisors Education Center. To attend in-person or via live webinar the general public can click to register. Journalists should email CorrineSmith@ImpactCommunications.org to request a press pass.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES AVAILABLE ON-DEMAND

In addition to the upcoming workshops, the Buckingham Video Library on the company's website provides public access to recorded webinars on a range of subjects. Buckingham's professional team conducts extensive market and investment research, and addresses numerous personal and business planning topics in these videos. The scope of the videos includes such topics as: estate planning essentials, Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) and digital currencies, the latest relief package, PPP Loan information, grants and extensions in American Rescue Plan Act, and ongoing financial trends and updates.

Additionally, the firm's Insights blog provides timely information on business services, financial planning, investment management, tax and technology.

ABOUT BUCKINGHAM ADVISORS

Ohio-based Buckingham Advisors is a unique team of professionals that works together to create professional and personal financial success for its clients. Buckingham's professionals are fiduciaries, putting their clients' needs ahead of their own. The company's core purpose is to improve the lives of clients by providing clarity, simplicity, and the professional expertise of Buckingham's financial planners, investment professionals, tax strategists and accounting team. Buckingham specializes in aligning the solutions clients need to help them achieve the best possible financial and life outcomes. The firm offers personal and business financial solutions, providing one team for all their clients' financial needs. A free second-opinion service is available for prospective clients (no cost or obligation). For more information visit MyBuckingham.com.

