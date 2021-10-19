InFlight Achieves Oracle Validated Integration with PeopleSoft Campus Solutions Expertise for Delivering Proven, Repeatable Integration

EASTHAMPTON, Mass., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InFlight, a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that it has achieved Oracle Validated Integration with PeopleSoft Campus Solutions Expertise for its integration of InFlight.



The InFlight software solution helps higher education institutions transform the user experience for PeopleSoft Campus Solutions across device types – from desktop to tablet to mobile – without sacrificing the existing business logic, customizations or security. InFlight works to optimize the presentation, reinvent the look and feel and improve usability by brokering communication between end-users and PeopleSoft Campus Solutions.

By connecting to PeopleSoft web servers and requesting content the way an end-user would, InFlight transforms rendered content using a sophisticated engine called InFlight Next Level Transformation (NLX). This approach automatically applies PeopleSoft Campus Solutions’ entire security stack, role-based access controls, business logic and validation rules as it distills content into user-first and mobile-first interface designs. In turn, customers can enjoy easy integration of content from PeopleSoft Campus Solutions into third-party portal systems and across user devices, improving the end-user experience of all student self-service and faculty self-service components, including student enrollment, grades and student financials.

“As a long-time Oracle PartnerNetwork member, we’re thrilled to continue to work together,” said James La Brash, Founder and CEO for InFlight. “Given the changes that higher education institutions have witnessed this last year, there’s a growing need for solutions that enhance the digital experience for students and faculty across devices. Using InFlight with PeopleSoft Campus Solutions makes it possible to modernize the user experience quickly and without compromise.”

“Achieving Oracle Validated Integration with PeopleSoft Campus Solutions Expertise gives our customers the confidence that the integration of InFlight’s platform is functionally sound and performs as tested,” said David Hicks, vice president, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. “For solutions deployed on premise, in the cloud, or both, Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical review process that helps to reduce deployment risk and improves the user experience of the partner’s integrated offering.”

Expertise is a core tenet of the modernized Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) program and allows Oracle partners to highlight their capabilities in a focused area. Ultimately, Expertise is designed to make it easy for customers to identify partners who can deliver quality solutions and minimize risk for their specific needs.

In order to achieve the Oracle Validated Integration with PeopleSoft Campus Solutions Expertise, partners like InFlight must meet a series of qualifiers, including demonstrating that the integration performs as documented. Learn more about Expertise, including viewing the complete Expertise Catalog, at www.oracle.com/partnernetwork/expertise.

About InFlight

To survive and thrive, organizations must be efficient and find ways to do more with less. By optimizing existing software investments, the InFlight Employee Experience Platform (EXP) recognizes and resolves productivity bottlenecks and enhances the digital experience provided by enterprise applications, removing friction for candidates and employees. InFlight EXP uses analytics to identify, quantify, and solve for user experience challenges, increasing user adoption, reducing costly training and support requirements, and dramatically streamlining workflows for existing HCM, ATS, financials, and other applications. To learn how InFlight can help your organization, visit www.inflightintegration.com.

About Oracle Validated Integration Expertise

Oracle Validated Integration Expertise, available through Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), gives customers confidence that the integration of a complementary partner software product with an on-premise Oracle Application has been validated and the products work together as designed. This can help customers reduce risk, improve system implementation cycles, and provide for smoother upgrades and simpler maintenance. Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical process to review partner integrations and partners who successfully earn an Oracle Validated Integration Expertise are authorized to use the “Oracle Validated Integration” badge.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more, visit http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork.

