Deans Stepp Law Founding Partners Named to 2021 Super Lawyers List

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gregory L. Deans and Katherine H. Stepp have been selected to the 2021 Texas Super Lawyers list. Each year, no more than five percent of Texas lawyers are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor.

"We consider practicing law a privilege and a responsibility," said Deans. "We are honored to receive this recognition and are proud of our association with Super Lawyers." This is the ninth consecutive year Deans has been listed and Stepp's eighth consecutive year.

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in Texas Monthly magazine. Super Lawyers Magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in the practice of law. For more information about Super Lawyers, visit superlawyers.com.

ABOUT DEANS STEPP LAW

Founded in January of 2020, Deans Stepp Law focuses on litigating complex business cases, commercial litigation, wrongful death, trucking liability, negligence, product liability, and banking. The firm's attorneys represent both defendants and plaintiffs in Texas and nationally. They are headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Learn more at www.ds-law.com.

