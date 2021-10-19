LGI Homes Introduces New Single-Family Plans in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced a brand-new line-up of five floor plans in its Oklahoma City-area communities. Priced from the $220s, this new collection of homes offers homebuyers exceptional value for a newly constructed home situated in a premier family-friendly community. To celebrate this new series of homes, LGI Homes will be hosting a one-day-only sales event at each community, later this month.



Ranging in size from 1,405 to 2,483 square feet with three to five bedrooms, and two to three bathrooms, these new homes are brimming with curb appeal and overflowing in upgrades. Crafted with the CompleteHome™ package, each one and two-story home features a host of impressive, included upgrades at no additional cost. Inside each of these new plans you will find a full suite of stainless steel Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, sprawling granite countertops, designer wood cabinetry with crown molding, luxury vinyl-plank flooring, programmable thermostats and more.

LGI Homes will be unveiling these new plans at its Crimson Lake Estates community in El Reno, Okla., with a one-day-only sales event on Saturday, October 23rd. Select qualified homebuyers at Crimson Lake Estates will enjoy a first look at these never-before-seen plans and will receive special one-day-only new home discounts. This stunning, lakeside community is located just off I-40 on the banks of beautiful Lake El Reno.

On Saturday, October 30th, LGI Homes will host a sales event at its Wyndemere community in Newcastle, Okla. Interested homebuyers will enjoy exclusive one-day-only new home discounts on this incredible selection of brand-new homes. Wyndemere is conveniently located off Highway 62 and places residents near excellent local schools, incredible parks, and the exciting attractions of downtown Oklahoma City.

LGI Homes offers quick move-in opportunities for qualified buyers throughout the Oklahoma City area. To secure an appointment for the upcoming sales events or for additional information on these new construction homes, interested homebuyers are encouraged to visit LGIHomes.com/OklahomaCity.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 19 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2021 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fbf1b3b5-360a-4c23-9b60-12c1af251008