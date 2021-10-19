PharmaTher Engages Alcami for Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing of Novel Ketamine Products

Leading U.S.-based CDMO to manufacture PharmaTher’s proprietary ketamine products for FDA Phase 3 clinical studies and global commercialization.

Expected FDA clinical and commercial supply in H2-2022.

Unlocking potential partnership opportunities with research labs, clinics and pharmaceutical companies globally.

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (the “Company” or “PharmaTher”) (OTCQB: PHRRF) (CSE: PHRM), a clinical-stage psychedelics biotech company, announces it has entered into an agreement with Alcami Corporation (“Alcami”), a global pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with extensive experience in cGMP sterile fill-finish products and handling of controlled substances, for the clinical and commercial manufacturing of the Company’s proprietary ketamine products.



PharmaTher is focused on building a specialty ketamine-based product pipeline to support its internal product pipeline, including rare and near-rare neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease and ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease). The ability to manufacture and supply ketamine products in different dosage forms enables PharmaTher to not only guarantee delivery on its product pipeline but creates opportunity to partner in other value creation opportunities. The Company expects to form partnerships with research labs, ketamine clinics and pharmaceutical companies that are: seeking a secure supply of cGMP ketamine and ketamine products for current portfolios; exploring alternative dose forms for multiple existing indications; and requiring support to develop and eventually commercialize specific ketamine products for new indications. It is expected that PharmaTher’s proprietary ketamine drug product(s) will be available for FDA Phase 3 clinical studies and commercial use in H2-2022.

On September 29, 2021, Alcami announced an additional $31 million investment to expand its sterile development and manufacturing operation in Charleston, SC, that will substantially increase its fill-finish and lyophilization capacity. This expansion will also be able to support PharmaTher’s ketamine product development and commercialization plans globally.

“We are thrilled to work with PharmaTher and offer our expertise in GMP sterile fill-finish manufacturing and controlled-substances to support PharmaTher’s ketamine product programs,” commented Patrick Walsh, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Alcami. "The support we have been engaged to provide is a testament to our broad capabilities, technical expertise, and ability to collaborate with customers to consistently deliver high quality results," added Mr. Walsh.

“PharmaTher is evolving to become a leader in ketamine-based solutions for mental health, neurological and pain disorders, and partnering with Alcami as our exclusive manufacturer for the clinical and commercial supply of ketamine allows us to fulfill our objectives in serving these large markets and future partnering opportunities globally,” said Fabio Chianelli, CEO of PharmaTher.



About Alcami Corporation



Alcami is a contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in North Carolina with over 40 years of experience advancing products through every stage of the development lifecycle. Leveraging four US-based scientific campuses, Alcami serves biologics and pharmaceutical companies of all sizes providing customizable and innovative solutions for development, clinical to commercial sterile and oral solid manufacturing, packaging, microbiology, and analytical services. Alcami's private equity owners include Madison Dearborn Partners and Ampersand Capital Partners. For more information, please visit alcaminow.com, mdcp.com, or ampersandcapital.com.

About PharmaTher Holdings Ltd.

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (OTCQB: PHRRF) (CSE: PHRM) is a clinical-stage psychedelics biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel uses, formulations and delivery methods of psychedelics, such as ketamine, to treat mental health, neurological and pain disorders. PharmaTher is currently initiating an FDA approved phase 2 clinical study with ketamine to treat Parkinson’s disease and is developing a novel microneedle patch for the intradermal delivery of psychedelics.



Learn more at: PharmaTher.com

For more information about PharmaTher, please contact:



Fabio Chianelli

Chief Executive Officer

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd.

Tel: 1-888-846-3171

Email: info@pharmather.com

Website: www.pharmather.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "potential", "aim" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by the Company at the date of the information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Company's management's discussion and analysis for the period of May 31, 2021 ("MD&A"), dated September 7, 2021, which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction.