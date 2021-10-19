HiringSolved Promotes Efficient Recruiting Outcomes for Today’s Enterprise with Latest Product Release

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiringSolved, the leader in AI-powered recruiting and talent acquisition solutions, today announced the launch of its newest release for enterprise organizations. Driven by today’s rapidly evolving labor market, HiringSolved puts additional emphasis on the solution’s search and match features as well as data analytics and reporting to help employers source and hire the right talent faster.



The challenge of finding qualified, experienced candidates is well-documented, even before the obstacles presented by the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing Great Resignation. Deloitte detailed these significant changes in its 2021 Global Human Capital Trends: Special Report, noting a substantial disruption in the worker-employer relationship and its subsequent impact on hiring efforts. To best support recruiting teams, HiringSolved sought to prioritize expedience and quality in this new release.

With HiringSolved’s newest iteration comes the introduction of several new features, including:

Search-forward interface and experience – Updates to HiringSolved’s existing search functionality, complemented by a streamlined user interface, get recruiters the results they are looking for first.

– Updates to HiringSolved’s existing search functionality, complemented by a streamlined user interface, get recruiters the results they are looking for first. Increased access to RAI – HiringSolved’s AI-powered assistant for recruiters, RAI, is now backed into every step of the process, offering intelligent value adds and improving outcomes.

– HiringSolved’s AI-powered assistant for recruiters, RAI, is now backed into every step of the process, offering intelligent value adds and improving outcomes. Enhanced Talent Intelligence – The improved Diversity Prediction builds on the previous version, providing advanced insights, analytics and visualizations to contextualize diversity across the board.

– The improved Diversity Prediction builds on the previous version, providing advanced insights, analytics and visualizations to contextualize diversity across the board. New Pattern Predictions – By analyzing previous patterns, such as job-hopping, HiringSolved can spotlight potential events and flag when it might be time to consider finding a new role or thinking about a replacement.

HiringSolved’s 2019 release provided real-time applicant scoring, automated and integrated messaging and RAI-driven talent pool insights and worked to increase recruiting efficiency by 10X while unifying search, reducing busywork and adding transparency to the process. This latest release further augments the solution’s capabilities to help overwhelmed recruiting teams navigating a complex and highly competitive hiring landscape.

“Today’s enterprise organizations need intelligent solutions that deliver actionable insights to accelerate hiring. HiringSolved works to empower recruiters, helping them take control of the search and find the candidates they need,” said Jill Stutzman-Deaner, Vice President of Customer Success for HiringSolved. “Having already proven our commitment to time savings in previous releases, we developed our new release to expand our users’ efficiency and demonstrate the value that data adds when applied throughout the process.”

More information about HiringSolved is available at hiringsolved.com.

About HiringSolved

HiringSolved develops Talent Intelligence software which enables increased hiring productivity and decreased cost by eliminating the busy work involved in hiring and enabling powerful new hiring workflows. HiringSolved helps its customers achieve better hiring outcomes through simplified recruiting. For more information, visit hiringsolved.com.

