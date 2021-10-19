Worldwide Airport Information Systems Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Airport Information Systems Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the airport information systems market and it is poised to grow by $1.66 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 9.26% during the forecast period. Our report on the airport information systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the construction of new airports and modernization of existing airport infrastructure and an increase in air passenger traffic.
The airport information systems market analysis includes the function segment and geographic landscape.
The airport information systems market is segmented as below:
By Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
By Function
- AOCC
- DCS
This study identifies the development of smart airports as one of the prime reasons driving the airport information systems market growth during the next few years.
The report on airport information systems market covers the following areas:
- Airport information systems market sizing
- Airport information systems market forecast
- Airport information systems market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading airport information systems market vendors that include ADB SAFEGATE, Cisco Systems Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., INFORM GmbH, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., SITA, and Thales Group. Also, the airport information systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
