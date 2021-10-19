Worldwide Airport Information Systems Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Airport Information Systems Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the airport information systems market and it is poised to grow by $1.66 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 9.26% during the forecast period. Our report on the airport information systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the construction of new airports and modernization of existing airport infrastructure and an increase in air passenger traffic.

The airport information systems market analysis includes the function segment and geographic landscape.

The airport information systems market is segmented as below:

By Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

By Function

AOCC

DCS

This study identifies the development of smart airports as one of the prime reasons driving the airport information systems market growth during the next few years.

The report on airport information systems market covers the following areas:

Airport information systems market sizing

Airport information systems market forecast

Airport information systems market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading airport information systems market vendors that include ADB SAFEGATE, Cisco Systems Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., INFORM GmbH, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., SITA, and Thales Group. Also, the airport information systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Function

Market segments

Comparison by Function

AOCC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

DCS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Function

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ADB SAFEGATE

Cisco Systems Inc.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

INFORM GmbH

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

NEC Corp.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

SITA

Thales Group

10. Appendix

