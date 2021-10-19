Benjamin Hill Updates on Planned Inaugural Drill Program With Outline of Prospective Targets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNN) (OTCBB: BNNHF) (“BHM” or the “Company”) Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. is pleased to announce that drill locations have been finalized for the upcoming inaugural drill program on our Sonora Gold property in Sonora, Mexico.



The objective of the drill program is to test the continuity of high-grade mineralized shoots nested within vein and vein breccia sets. The program has been specifically designed to better understand the behavior of mineralization at depth and test structures that are thought to be open down dip and on strike. A total of 15 drill holes are initially planned, spread across the three most prospective exploration areas on the property. Targets and scale of the program are subject to change at the direction of management in collaboration with the experienced geological team.

Greg Bronson, President of Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. states: "Everyone at Benjamin Hill is anticipating the start of the inaugural drill program on our very prospective Sonora Gold Property. Benjamin Hill Geologists have done an excellent job exploring the property and preparing the drill program to give us the best opportunity for success. On a recent visit to the property and seeing the size and extent of the mineralized structures, I share an overwhelming level of excitement to getting started with the next phase of exploration on the Sonora Gold property."

Benjamin Hill is planning to announce a non-brokered private placement financing to support the next stage of exploration and drilling on the Sonora property.

About Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing projects in Mexico. The Company’s Sonora Gold project covers 6,000 ha of highly prospective mineral concessions in the Caborca gold belt of Sonora, Mexico in close proximity to Magna Gold Corp’s San Francisco mine.

Qualified Person

Greg Bronson, P.Geo, President and Director of the Company is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Cole McClay”, CEO Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

info@benjaminhillmining.com



Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward- looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbour.