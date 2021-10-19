Vacuum Coating Equipment Market to value USD 34 BN by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The vacuum coating equipment market size is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 34 billion by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc . Favorable trends associated with electronics manufacturing will propel the industry growth.

Rising government expenditures in the healthcare sector and continuous research & development activities will drive the demand for medical equipment across the globe. Medical equipment manufacturers are adopting various strategies, such as product differentiation & development, and incorporating state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies to support the medical sector growth. Such trends will support the market growth as vacuum coating is used in producing numerous medical devices. In addition, significant developments in the global semiconductor and electronics market will propel the industry demand.

Physical vapor deposition captured more than 15% of the vacuum coating equipment market share in 2020. Physical vapor deposition is used to produce coatings of metals, ceramics, and metallic alloys with a thickness in the range 1-10 µm. The process involves physical deposition of ions, atoms or molecules of a coating species on to a substrate. In physical vapor deposition, the substrate temperatures are typically in the range of 200-400°C. It is a batch coating process with cycle times generally ranging from 1 to 3 hours and coating rates from 50 to 500µm/hr. Various physical vapor deposition processes include thermal evaporation, magnetron sputtering, ion plating, etc.

In the Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) application, the cutting tools segment is poised to grow at over 3.5% CAGR through 2027. PVD is used to improve hardness, reduce edge buildup, and offer superior wear & oxidation resistance for cutting tools. Moreover, it prevents premature cutting-edge chipping and increases the amount of time between tool re-sharpening or regrinding and replacements. Various types of coating tools including end mills, drills, boring tools, form tools, grooving tools, reamers, and bits can be coated by PVD.

North America will account for over 20% share by 2027. Rising popularity of solar-based technologies in the U.S. will drive the vacuum coating equipment market revenue in the future. The U.S. deployed more than two million solar PV systems that generated over 100 TWh of electricity by the end of 2019. In 2018, solar power accounted for approximately 1.5% of the U.S. electricity. The total installed U.S. solar PV capacity is expected to be more than double over the next five years. Decreasing solar technology installation costs and supportive government initiatives will trigger the solar industry expansion in the future, augmenting the demand for vacuum coating equipments.

Some major findings of the vacuum coating equipment market report include:

The positive outlook of automotive manufacturing will support the industry growth.





Industrialization coupled with high government expenditures will drive the manufacturing output in the future, thereby augmenting the market statistics.





BCI Blosch Group, Buhler AG, IHI Corporation, Scientific Vacuum Systems Ltd., ULVAC, Inc., CVD Equipment Corporation, and Semicore Equipment Inc. are some of the key players in the vacuum coating equipment market.





Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Vacuum coating equipment market 360° synopsis, 2017 – 2027

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Technology trends

2.1.3 Application trends

2.1.4 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Vacuum Coating Equipment Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2017 – 2027

3.2.1 COVID-19 impact on industry landscape

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Vendor matrix

3.3.2 Distribution channel analysis

3.3.3 COVID-19 impact on industry value chain

3.4 Technology landscape

3.5 Industry impact forces

3.5.1 Growth drivers

3.5.1.1 Need to comply with engine emission norms

3.5.1.2 Increasing adoption of PVD coatings in the automotive industry

3.5.1.3 Advantages of decorative PVD coating over electroplating in consumer goods industry

3.5.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.5.2.1 Operational snags and drawbacks

3.6 Industry megatrends

3.7 Regulatory landscape

3.7.1 U.S.

3.7.2 Europe

3.7.3 China

3.8 Growth potential analysis, 2020

3.9 Cost structure analysis

3.10 Competitive landscape, 2020

3.10.1 Company market share analysis, 2020

3.10.2 Strategic dashboard

3.11 Porter's analysis

3.11.1 Supplier power

3.11.2 Buyer power

3.11.3 Threat of new entrants

3.11.4 Industry rivalry

3.11.5 Threat of substitutes

3.12 PESTEL analysis

