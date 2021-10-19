CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series

Los Angeles CA, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), a full service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce the details of the second of Motoclub’s NFT pack drops, for the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Series..



The previous two drops in the Series, (the Rare and Epic tiers), both sold out on their individual days of release in less than an hour and under sixteen minutes respectively.

CurrencyWorks Motoclub brand is now ready to reveal the vehicles starring in the Elite tier, which will go on sale on October 26, 2021, priced at $200 USD per pack and super limited to just 25 packs total.

The Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Series Elite packs contain a total of 25 separate NFTs (5 per featured vehicle), showcasing digital highlights of each historic sale in the form of high-resolution stills, video and unique hand drawn illustrations.

Pack contents are randomised, so no purchaser will receive a complete set of each vehicle’s NFTs in one pack. Buyers will be encouraged to sell and trade their way to a complete series through the Motoclub trading platform which is currently in development with CurrencyWorks.

The Elite tier features the sales of the following cars sold at the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas 2021 Auction: 2015 McLaren P1, 1957 Mercedes Benz 300SL roadster, 2019 Ford GT, 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split-Window, and a 1970 Chevrolet Camaro Custom Coupe.

“We have modelled out the supply metrics and gamification which will become real revenue drivers for the Motoclub project,” said Cameron Chell, CurrencyWorks Executive Chairman. “We have been very careful in limiting the early packs, thinking ahead in terms of supply management and helping ensuring value sustainability for the communities early adopters as we prepare for the launch of the trading platform.”

Details on the two final drops in the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Series, Wave 2 drops of the remaining Rare and Epic tier packs, will be released shortly.

For more information on the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Series please click here .

