ZetrOZ Systems to Highlight sam® Technology at 2021 National Workers Comp Conference

TRUMBULL, Conn., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZetrOZ Systems will showcase its Sustained Acoustic Medicine (sam®) technology at the 2021 National Comp at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, October 20-22. National Comp is the largest national conference for the workers' compensation and disability industry.

ZetrOZ's Sustained Acoustic Medicine (sam®) technology is a clinically proven, noninvasive wearable pain relief ultrasound device. The event will highlight a series of informative presentations, including a session with Dr. George Lewis, founder and CEO of ZetrOz Systems, who will share how sam® can effectively be used at home as a non-invasive, non-systemic treatment option for soft-tissue injuries experienced in the workplace and beyond.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, a worker is injured on the job every seven seconds, with an average injury cost of $41,000. The most common workplace injuries are to the shoulder and lower back due to improper lifting techniques or overuse. When workers experience these types of injuries, they often are too eager to return to work and give their bodies too little time to heal properly.

ZetrOZ's sam® is the only FDA-cleared long-duration ultrasound device and, in more than 40 peer-reviewed studies, it has shown to be an effective treatment to relieve pain, restore function, and return patients back to work, sports and other daily activities. sam® was designed for easy, long-term home use. Its low-intensity ultrasound therapy treats injuries at depth by inhibiting inflammation and increasing the rate of tissue regeneration, angiogenesis, and nutrient exchange.

"Sustained Acoustic Medicine is proven to 'supercharge' the body's natural heal process by increasing collagen laydown and blood flow as well as accelerating tissue healing, which equates to significant pain reduction," Lewis said. "Our technology not only lowers treatment cost by $27,000, but it also reduces lost work time by 16 weeks by getting patients healed more efficiently and back to work."

Employers that leverage sam® for injured workers can lower healthcare costs and lost productivity by reducing recovery time through a more effective and less invasive treatment option that requires no surgery or narcotics.

Organizations are now making it a top priority to hire and retain existing talent, and sam® is an effective tool for employers to keep their employees on the job. As employers experience hiring and retention challenges, ensuring their workers are healthy is critical to success.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is an FDA cGMP and ISO 13585 medical technology company headquartered in the southern coastal region of Connecticut. The organization also has manufacturing facilities across the United States. ZetrOZ Systems produced UltrOZ®, sam®Sport and sam®Pro 2.0 to provide safe and effective treatment options for prevalent conditions such as arthritis. Learn more at zetroz.com and samrecover.com .

