Brixton Metals Drills Copper Porphyry for 821m of 0.40% CuEq including 318m of 0.69% CuEq including 14m of 1.04% CuEq at the Camp Creek Target

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to announce drill results from drill hole THN21-184 at the Camp Creek Porphyry Target. The Camp Creek Porphyry Target is one of 14 copper-gold-silver targets on the wholly owned 2600 square kilometer Thorn Project, located in northwestern British Columbia, Canada about 95km ENE from Juneau, AK.



Highlights

Hole 184 yielded 821m of 0.40% CuEq Including 318m of 0.69% CuEq Including 14m of 1.04% CuEq



A 1.85m interval from 1175-1176.85m returned 89.3 g/t Au (cut to 10 g/t Au)



Porphyry mineralization is open at depth and in all lateral directions



Vice President of Exploration, Christina Anstey, stated, “Drill hole THN21-184 is an exciting follow up to THN21-183, with more encouraging copper grades. The 89.3 g/t gold interval found at depth in this hole is an exciting new development, as these gold grades are atypical of porphyry deposits. For our next drilling campaign, we plan to drill deeper step outs with the goal of intercepting the enriched core of the Camp Creek porphyry. The Camp Creek Target is considered a blind 1km by 2km porphyry target that remains largely untested through drilling.”

Click here for Figure 1. Thorn Project Location Map, Camp Creek Porphyry Target and Copper-Geochemical:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Figure-1_19Oct2021-scaled.jpg

Drill hole THN21-184 was collared west of THN21-183. THN21-184 was drilled at a 315 degree azimuth and a -82 degree dip to a total depth of 1198.25m. Hole 184 intercepted broad copper dominant porphyry style mineralization with potassic alteration. The bottom of hole 184 is 286m from hole 183 and both holes ended in porphyry copper-gold-silver-molybdenum mineralization (see News Release dated August 9th, 2021 on hole 183 that returned 976.52m of 0.36% CuEq including 550.52m of 0.51% CuEq including 117.00m of 0.73% CuEq). This news release concludes the drill results from the 2021 Camp Creek Target drilling. Brixton completed 15 core holes for a total of 3107.34m at the Trapper Gold Target and initial drilling results are anticipated to be released early to middle November 2021.

Click here for Figure 2. Camp Creek Drilling Plan Map:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Figure-2_19Oct2021-scaled.jpg

Table 1. THN21-184 Assay Results, Mineralized Composite Intervals.

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Mo

(ppm) CuEq THN21-184

(315/-82) 377.00 1198.25 821.25 0.24 0.10 2.44 174.27 0.40% Incl. 880.00 1198.25 318.25 0.42 0.17 3.87 294.12 0.69% or Incl. 1180.00 1194.00 14.00 0.68 0.14 6.53 508.57 1.04%

NQ size core samples were cut in half and sampled predominantly at 2.0m intervals. All assay values are uncut weighted averages except for sample B001572 from 1175.00m to 1176.85m that returned 89.3 g/t Au was cut to 10 g/t Au. Intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths as further drilling is required to determine the true widths of the mineralization. Copper Equivalent (CuEq) is calculated based on US$ 3.72/lb Cu, US$ 1851.52/oz Au, US$ 25.95/oz Ag, $US 14.00/lb Mo. These prices represent the approximate 1 year moving averages of metal prices and calculations do not consider metals recoveries.

The formula is: CuEq % = Cu % + (0.72584 * Au g/t) + (0.01017 * Ag g/t) + (0.00038 * Mo ppm).

For further details on Cu-Au-Ag-Mo Assays for Hole 184 and 183 please see the following link:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Camp-Creek-Assays2.xlsx

Click here for Figure 3. Camp Creek Cross Section Looking North-East:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Figure-3_19Oct2021c.jpg

For a 3D model of the Camp Creek Copper Porphyry Target, please click this link:

https://youtu.be/Dw1NCbEpBfk

Click here for Figure 4. THN21-184 Histogram-Lithology-Cu-Au-Ag-Mo:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Figure-4_19Oct2021c-scaled.jpg

Click here for Figure 5. Photographs of Porphyry Mineralization at 961.8m and 1008.1m Depth, Camp Creek:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Figure-5_19Oct2021.jpg

Click here for Figure 6. Porphyry Mineralization in Drill Core at 1067.8m and 1096.1m Depth, Camp Creek:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Figure-6_19Oct2021.jpg

Click here for Figure 7. Porphyry Mineralization in Drill Core at 1106.5m and 1181.0m Depth, Camp Creek:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Figure-7_19Oct2021.jpg

To view core photos of entire Hole 184 please see the following link:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/THN21-184-0-1198.25_1.pdf

Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO, stated “We are encouraged to see increasing copper grades at the Camp Creek Porphyry Target. Brixton plans to drill multiple deep holes with the aid of wedges guided by geochemistry, geology and geophysics to target the enriched core of the porphyry system. The Camp Creek Cu-Au-Ag-Mo Porphyry Target and the impressive gold-copper-silver results we are seeing at the Trapper, Metla and Outlaw Targets, speaks to the metal endowment of the system. We believe that the Thorn Project is host to multiple porphyry centers and we continue to pursue high priority targets in our drill programs.”

About the Camp Creek Porphyry Target

The Camp Creek Target is located 6km from the main Thorn Camp-airstrip and approximately 95km east-northeast from Juneau, Alaska. The Thorn Project is situated within the Tahltan and Taku River Tlingit First Nation’s traditional territory. At surface, the Camp Creek target exhibits intense epithermal-style alteration with associated high-sulfidation Cu-Ag-Au veins and breccias including mineralized diatreme breccia. Drill hole THN19-150, which targeted the porphyry related to the Oban diatreme returned 554.7m of 0.57 g/t Au, 0.24% Cu, 43.18 g/t Ag including 136m of 1.35 g/t Au, 0.31% Cu, 133.62 g/t Ag. Starting at a depth of 300-400m from surface, calc-alkalic porphyry mineralization occurs in several geochemically distinct porphyry phases, as defined by UBC’s Mineral Deposit Research Unit. The strongest mineralization to date occurs in Porphyry X, a crowded plagioclase porphyry of probable Cretaceous age, characterized by well-defined stacked biotite, a feature typical of mineral-related porphyry phases. Mineralization is also hosted in Triassic Stuhini Group sedimentary rocks, which are intruded by the porphyry phases. Only three holes to date have reached depths of greater than 1000m. Earlier in 2021, Brixton drilled hole 183 that returned 976.52m of 0.36% CuEq including 550.52m of 0.51% CuEq including 117.00m of 0.73% CuEq. The Camp Creek Target is one of fourteen identified mineralized areas of interest along an 80km northwest trend within the wholly owned 2600 square kilometer Thorn Project.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Quality assurance and quality control protocols for drill core sampling was developed by Brixton. An independent quality assurance and quality control review for Au, Ag, Cu, Pb, Zn and Mo was completed by Caroline Vallat, P.Geo., Geospark Consulting Inc. (author), which returned overall strong accuracy and precision of the analytical results. The gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and molybdenum duplicate pair assay results are well correlated, and it is the author’s opinion that strong precision is inferred within the reported analytical results. Core samples were mostly taken at 2.0m intervals. Blank, duplicate (lab pulp) and certified reference materials were inserted into the sample stream for at least every 20 drill core samples. Core samples were cut, bagged, zip-tied and sent directly to ALS Minerals preparation facility in Whitehorse, Yukon. ALS Minerals Laboratories is registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 accreditations for laboratory procedures. Samples were analyzed at ALS Laboratory Facilities in North Vancouver, British Columbia for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish, whereas Ag, Pb, Cu and Zn and 48 additional elements were analyzed using four acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish. Standard instances analyzed with the 2021 Thorn samples have been reviewed and the independent author’s opinion is that there is inferred strong accuracy within the primary gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and molybdenum assays. The 2021 Thorn project analytical results have been determined to be high quality and have passed this QAQC review.

The standards, certified reference materials, were acquired from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd., of Langley, British Columbia and the standards inserted varied depending on the type and abundance of mineralization visually observed in the primary sample. Blank material used consisted of non-mineralized siliceous landscaping rock. A copy of the QAQC protocols can be viewed at the Company’s website.

Qualified Person

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, P.Geo., Chairman, CEO and Director of the Company who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, ‎Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, of the Canadian Securities Administrators‎, has reviewed, and approved the technical information in this press release. Mr. Thompson has verified the data disclosed in this press release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its Thorn mining project toward feasibility. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: The Thorn copper-gold-silver Project, the Atlin Goldfields Projects located in NW BC, the Langis-Hudbay silver-cobalt Project in Ontario, and the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper Project in NW Montana, USA (under option to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., see March 2, 2021 news release). Brixton shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: info@brixtonmetals.com

For Investor Relations, please contact:

Mitchell Smith, VP Investor Relations

Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: mitchell.smith@brixtonmetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, and “intend”, statements that an action or event “may”, “might”, “could”, “should”, or “will” be taken or occur, including statements that address potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size and expansion of a mineralized zone, proposed exploration (primarily, drilling) plans, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the sufficiency of funds to conduct drilling or other exploration and the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices and exploration costs; title matters; and the additional risks identified in the annual information form of the Company or other reports and filings with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b04bf55-e711-4499-b731-eb6fd629ab6f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a762c0e-ab4a-43cd-82e0-c68d05c3f44b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23d6f22a-2658-4c84-aa72-459bc30b1a10

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c649aab-a8ee-41c9-8fd5-476ded424d52

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c15c8dcb-1fde-48cb-a437-548196503512