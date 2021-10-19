Blockware Mining names Jeremy Witten as Executive VP of Engineering

CHICAGO, Ill, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Blockware Mining, one of North America’s fastest-growing Bitcoin mining companies, named Jeremy Witten as Executive Vice-President of Engineering. In this new position, Witten will oversee the development and rollout of Blockware Mining’s new mining facilities, focusing on energy efficiency, utility rate negotiation, system process evaluation, cryptocurrency data center design, and lean manufacturing.

“We are pleased to add Jeremy to our team and his expertise will help us continue growing our operations while providing excellent infrastructure support and colocation services,'' said Michael Stoltzner, President and CEO of Blockware Mining.

Witten brings 15 years of experience building and managing industrial operations, including maintenance, electrical, engineering, environmental compliance, and construction as well as experience conceptualizing and building cryptocurrency data centers. Previously, he served as Vice President of Engineering Services at Navier Inc., a leading consultancy providing innovative solutions for mining digital currency. Witten holds a Masters of Mechanical Engineering from the University of Louisville, Kentucky.

Witten said: “Not all mining companies have a commitment to building the best possible operating environment at their facilities. Blockware Mining has taken a serious, engineering-based approach to facility development and are ensuring that facility architecture and design decisions are driven by the goal of ensuring the best return on investment. Building top-flight mining facilities requires an understanding of the key factors including energy efficiency, correct exhaust features, and properly installing mining equipment and Blockware Mining is focused on quality in every aspect of the build.”

Stolzner continued: “Jeremy’s experience in energy efficiency and rate negotiation will be tremendously valuable to our customers looking to execute mining operations while utilizing as little energy as possible.”

Blockware Mining recently began taking delivery of the 13,800 Bitmain miners from its deal with Bitmain, and added new advisory board members, including Mark Brady, Managing Director, M&A at William Blair.

About Blockware Mining, Inc.

Blockware Mining is a diversified Bitcoin mining infrastructure and colocation service provider headquartered in Chicago, IL. Blockware Mining offers clients one of the most competitive hardware and hosting packages to get miners up and hashing using the latest generation mining equipment. For more information, visit www.blockwaremining.io.