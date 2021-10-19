ImpriMed Launches New Diagnostic Services for Canine Lymphoma

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImpriMed, Inc., a leading functional precision medicine company in veterinary oncology that provides a personalized drug response profiling service today announced the additional diagnostic services to their most advanced functional precision medicine service for canine hematopoietic cancers. ImpriMed now offers separate stand-alone immunophenotyping service via flow cytometry and clonality testing by PARR (PCR for Antigen Receptor Rearrangement) firmly cementing the biotech startup in the veterinary diagnostic support space.



“This is another major step for ImpriMed,” said Sungwon Lim, CEO and Co-Founder of ImpriMed; “by adding these well-known entry-level diagnostic services to our product line, we meet the need of those who only want, or can only afford, a diagnostic service and at the same time lower the investment for veterinary oncologists and patient owners to try out our lab services more affordably. This will give them confidence in the quality of our team and service and may eventually lead to use of other ImpriMed services.”

There are three levels of immunophenotyping and clonality testing services, in addition to the Personalized Prediction Profile that offers all the combined information from AI-driven in vivo drug response predictions, Flow Cytometry, and PARR.

Comprehensive Immunoprofiling by Flow Cytometry and PARR Immunophenotyping by Flow Cytometry Clonality testing by PARR (PCR for Antigen Receptor Rearrangement)





ImpriMed validated their flow cytometry and PARR test results for known samples: Of the 282 known samples, the team confirmed that they are 100% identical to the other reference labs.

ImpriMed started receiving clinical samples in 2019 to build their personalized drug-response-prediction profiling services for dogs with cancer. They have now run well over 6,000 tests and assays, which makes them one of the fastest-growing, experienced, immuno-diagnostic veterinary laboratories in the USA. ImpriMed has registered service codes for all three of their services listed above at some of the largest specialty hospital groups, including VCA and BluePearl.

For more information on these specialized diagnostic services and to learn more about ImpriMed, please visit https://www.imprimedicine.com/science

About ImpriMed:

ImpriMed an accredited, state-of-the-art laboratory, provides cutting-edge personalized medicine easily accessible for pets with blood cancer diseases. ImpriMed’s key service, Personalized Prediction Profile has been used by board-certified veterinary oncologists, helping over 2,300 dogs with lymphoma and leukemia. ImpriMed enables veterinarians make their treatment decisions quickly and with confidence. This innovative approach to cancer care has been published in a scientific journal and presented at major conferences and is supported by over 150 veterinary oncologists at 80+ specialty hospitals in the US. ImpriMed has raised over $12 million from leading venture capital firms to advance its mission to provide precision medicine for pet cancer care to all. For more information on the company please visit ImpriMed and direct all media inquiries to Sonia Awan, PR for ImpriMed at soniaawanpr@gmail.com