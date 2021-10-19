Conversica Brings Conversational AI Assistants to Auto Dealers using CDK Elead CRM

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversica , the leader in Conversational AI Assistants helping dealerships attract, acquire, grow, and retain customers at scale, announced a strategic partnership with CDK Global that will integrate Conversica’s Automotive Sales Artificial Intelligence (AI) Assistants into CDK Elead customer relationship management (CRM), offering automotive dealerships a competitive advantage through the ability to scale communications with customers and enhance the shopper experience.



“Dealerships are focused on engaging car buyers with a positive, personalized experience—from their first contact with sales to every other engagement in the buying cycle. Conversational AI is fundamental in augmenting dealership teams to deliver quality end-to-end experiences for every single customer. Together, the integration between Conversica AI Assistants and Elead will help dealerships meet the current high demand for vehicles, achieve revenue growth, efficiency, and team satisfaction while delivering delightful experiences for customers and employees alike,” said Shawn Li, Senior Director of Partnerships for Conversica.

Consumer shopping habits have changed drastically during the global pandemic, and automotive dealerships must pivot to offer both timely and personalized experiences throughout the customer journey to create a competitive edge. To meet this demand, Conversica’s API is fully integrated into Elead, enabling a two-way connection between Conversica and mutual dealership customers. Conversica AI Assistants promptly interact and qualify inbound online leads, ensure 100 percent lead coverage, and deliver a personalized experience to prospective buyers—even across multiple channels. Elead captures the entire lead engagement history, allowing sales representatives to keep up with the conversation and know when the prospective buyer is ready to schedule a call or showroom visit.

Conversica AI Assistants enable dealerships to deliver an improved customer experience by engaging every lead and generating more sales opportunities. Beyond increasing the number of qualified opportunities for dealership sales teams, Conversica AI Assistants also foster staff satisfaction and retention by enabling sellers to focus on what they do best—building relationships with customers to sell more cars. Together, Conversica and CDK deliver a seamless digital experience to dealerships and help scale customer experiences throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle.

“Now more than ever, it’s critically important for dealers to meet their customers where they are by communicating with them when and how they want,” said Scott Thompson, senior vice president, Layered Apps, Recreation and Heavy Equipment, CDK Global. “We are excited to partner with Conversica—known as one of the most innovative and experienced conversational AI providers—so that we can continue equipping our dealers with the best solutions and integrations available to help them create differentiated, convenient and simplified experiences.”

About CDK Global

CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) is a leading provider of integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end, omnichannel retail commerce through open, agnostic technology, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers and original equipment manufacturers, serving nearly 15,000 retail locations in North America. CDK solutions connect people with technology by automating and integrating all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com .

About Conversica

Conversica is the leading provider of Conversational AI solutions that help dealerships attract, acquire, grow, and retain customers at scale across their Sales and Service vehicle lifecycle. Processing over a billion interactions, the Conversica platform integrates natural language processing (NLU & NLG), decision & policy management, business process automation and deep learning capabilities to drive customer engagement across multiple digital communication channels and languages. Conversica is a portfolio company of Providence Equity, Kennet Partners, Hollyport Capital and Toba Capital and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

To learn more, visit conversica.com

