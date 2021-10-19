2021-2022 NCRA PROLink e-book, the #1 directory for stenographic professionals and legal videographers is now available

Reston, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RESTON, Va., Oct. 19, 2021 — The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA), the country’s leading organization representing stenographic court reporters, captioners, and legal videographers, today announced the launch of its PROLink e-book, the #1 digital publication attorneys, legal assistants, paralegals, and anyone else looking for the right court reporting, captioning, or legal videography professional can rely on to find the perfect match for their needs.

The 2021-2022 digital PROLink e-book, formerly the NCRA Sourcebook, still contains the robust content users have come to expect from it and offers the following features to help enhance the user experience:

A menu button to explore available content destinations and settings

An advertisers’ button to view who has advertised. Users can also click on the advertiser’s name and jump directly to its corresponding page. All links featured in the digital edition are also live and will take users to an advertiser’s website

A contents button to view the collection of articles from the digital edition and related content

A PDF download button to download a PDF copy of the entire digital edition

A go to page button that lets users quickly scan through page thumbnails and jump to a specific page

A full screen button that lets users view the digital edition in full screen to maximize their reading experience

All email address links are live so users can just click and reach out to anyone listed in the digital directory

Other additions include sections that offer information about NCRA’s committees, approved schools, member benefits, upcoming events, advertising opportunities, and more.

The court reporting and captioning professions offer viable career choices that do not require a four-year college degree and yet offer good salaries, flexible schedules, and interesting venues. There is currently an increasing demand for more reporters and captioners to meet the growing number of employment opportunities available nationwide and abroad. Court reporters and captioners rely on the latest in technology to use stenographic machines to capture the spoken word and translate it into written text in real time. These professionals work both in and out of the courtroom recording legal cases and depositions, providing live captioning of events, and assisting members of the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities with gaining access to information, entertainment, educational opportunities, and more.

To arrange an interview with a working court reporter or captioner, or to learn more about the lucrative and flexible court reporting or captioning professions and the many job opportunities currently available, contact pr@ncra.org.

