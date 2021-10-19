Tetra Trust Partners with Global Leader Ledger Enterprise Solutions To Secure Digital Assets for Institutional Clients

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tetra Trust Company, Canada’s only qualified custodian for digital assets, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with digital asset security firm, Ledger Enterprise Solutions, to secure digital assets for institutional clients.



Tetra will benefit from Ledger Vault’s end-to-end hardware, firmware and software security technology while being in complete control of its digital assets without ever compromising speed, flexibility, and governance. One of Ledger’s core advantages is the ability to combine instant access to digital assets stored in institutional-grade hardware storage with the most secure, multi-signature asset management technology.

Ledger’s commitment in providing the highest level of security and comfort for its enterprise clients can also be highlighted by insurance and certification efforts. Ledger Vault’s platform is a SOC 3 certified solution backed by leading insurance firms with a custom $150 million pooled crime insurance.

“The market for a trusted, secure custody provider for cryptocurrency is growing fast and Tetra is uniquely positioned as the first and only qualified Canadian custodian to leverage our experience in digital asset custody across various technology solutions. Partnering with Ledger Enterprise Solutions, the world leader in custody security technology, allows us to bring the most trusted name in custody to the Canadian market, while being operated by an experienced Canadian team” said Eric Richmond, CEO of Tetra Trust.

“By being the first licensed custodian in Canada, Tetra Trust is living proof that the third-party custody segment is growing fast. A growth that highlights the need for every professional custodian to offer their clients security and ease of use,” said Alexandre Lemarchand, Vice President of Global Sales & Partnerships at Ledger Enterprise Solutions. “We are proud to build trusting partnerships with leaders that are at the forefront of digital assets’ institutionalization.”

About Tetra Trust Company

Founded in 2019, Tetra Trust Company is Canada’s First Qualified Custodian for digital assets. Tetra received its Certificate of Registration from the Ministry of Alberta on July 5, 2021 and is qualified custodian to act as a custodian under National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions, and Ongoing Registrant Obligations. Tetra Trust is backed by Coinsquare, Canada’s premier crypto exchange digital asset trading platform, Coinbase Ventures, an investment arm of Coinbase the largest publicly traded crypto exchange in the world, the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), Mogo Financial Inc., Caldwell Securities, and others.

For further information visit www.tetratrust.com .

About Ledger Enterprise Solutions

Founded in 2021, Ledger Enterprise Solutions is a division of Ledger, the global leader in security and infrastructure solutions for safeguarding critical digital assets. The mission of Ledger Enterprise Solutions is to enable the digital assets industry to become a multi-trillion dollar industry globally. Ledger Enterprise Solutions provides enterprise-grade security technology solutions and services for custodians, exchanges, banks, and traditional financial institutions. For more information: please visit https://enterprise.ledger.com .

