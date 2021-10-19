Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market to Reach 85.3 Million Tons by 2026

New York, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03004320/?utm_source=GNW

Global demand for steel pipes and tubes, including Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) pipes closely mirrors the trends in the oil & gas and construction industries, and is also influenced by the pace of infrastructure development projects. Traditionally, ERW pipes were mainly used in oil and gas pipelines, and water/sewage transportation. However, with improvement in load bearing strength, ERW pipes now find application in industries such as infrastructure, pre-fabricated structures, solar plants, power plants, and furniture. Post pandemic growth in the ERW line pipes is expected to increase driven by the plans of major oil & gas, fertilizer and power companies to establish cross-country line pipes. Recovery in oil and gas prices and resurgence in drilling budgets is expected to encourage growth opportunities for OCTG and Line pipes worldwide. Rising investments in sectors such as power generation and automotive and increasing government investments in infrastructure projects such as water and sewage systems promote market expansion.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes estimated at 62.3 Million Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 85.3 Million Tons by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period. Mechanical Steel Tubing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR to reach 23.6 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Line Pipes segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.5% share of the global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes market. Mechanical Steel tubing finds applications in mechanical machinery, material handling, and in other industrial commercial equipment. In recent years, mechanical tubing is being increasingly used by automakers for making hydroformed tubular steel components such as rails, cross members for framing, cradles, and pillars. Demand for line pipes depends on the level of pipeline construction activity, replacement requirements of line pipe, utility purchasing programs, and new residential construction activity. Market for line pipes continues to be supported by demand for replacement and maintenance as well as pipeline projects.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 5.4 Million Tons in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 27.2 Million Tons by 2026



The Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes market in the U.S. is estimated at 5.4 Million Tons in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 8.28% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 27.2 Million Tons in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 29 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific represents the largest regional market, driven by increasing industrialization in the region, followed by rapid infrastructural growth. This is largely attributed to the strong economic growth of individual countries in these regions, and the increased activity in end-use sectors such as oil, power, and refineries. Growth in the US market is primarily attributed to the recovery in E&P spending amid the nation`s exceptional emphasis on tapping the huge reserves of shale plays to meet the escalating demand for energy and to achieve energy security.



Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing Segment to Reach 19.5 Million Tons by 2026



Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing segment is expected to witness heightened demand due to surge in number of high rise buildings, particularly in emerging economies. Structural tubes are used in high-rise buildings to enable them to resist lateral loads from wind, and seismic pressures. In the global Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 7.8 Million Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 11.2 Million Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 6.2 Million Tons by the year 2026.

Select Competitors (Total 116 Featured)



Al Jazeera Steel Products Company SAOG

APL Apollo Tubes Limited (APL)

Arabian Pipes Company

ArcelorMittal SA

ChelPipe

Choo Bee Metal Industries Berhad

EVRAZ North America

JFE Steel Corporation

Maharashtra Seamless Limited

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

PAO TMK

PT Bakrie Pipe Industries

Salzgitter Mannesmann Line Pipe GmbH

Surya Roshni Ltd.

Tata Steel Europe

Techint Group SpA

Ternium S.A.

Tenaris S.A.

United States Steel Corporation

United Metallurgical Company /OMK

Welspun Corp Ltd.

Wheatland Tube Company







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03004320/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 : A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Positive Outlook Spells Rebound for ERW Pipes and Tubes Market

OCTG Pipes Report a Recovery after Strong Decline amid the Oil

and Gas Industry Turbulence

EXHIBIT 2: Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for

the Years 2015 through 2021

Oil and Gas Industry Shows Signs of Recovery from COVID-19

Induced Crises

EXHIBIT 3: Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends in US$/barrel:

Oct 2019 -May 2021

EXHIBIT 4: Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends in US$/barrel:

2019 - 2022

Oil and Gas Companies Set to Adjust Spending in Near Term

EXHIBIT 5: Global CAPEX for Upstream Oil and Gas: 2019-2021

Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes & Tubes: An Introduction

Production of ERW Pipes

Types of ERW Welding Processes

Applications/Uses of ERW Pipes

Classification of ERW Pipes

Outlook

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rig Counts and Drilling activity Trends Define the Demand for

OCTG Pipes

EXHIBIT 6: World Average Rig Count by Region: Jan-May 2021

EXHIBIT 7: World Average Rig Count by Region: 2020

EXHIBIT 8: World Average Rig Count by Region (2015-2020)

EXHIBIT 9: Global Rig Count by Region (2020: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Average Rig Count

Unconventional Oil & Gas Resources Trigger Demand for High

Grade OCTG Products

Deep Water Drilling Offer New Growth Opportunities

Growth in Pipeline Projects to Drive the Demand for Line Pipes

Tough Operating Environments Drive Demand for High Quality Line

Pipes

Shale Plays Drive Demand for High Strength Pipes

EXHIBIT 10: Technically Recoverable Shale Gas Resource (in tcf)

by Country

Aging Pipelines Drive Replacement Demand

Improvement in Manufacturing Sector Boosts Prospects

EXHIBIT 11: Global Manufacturing PMI Index Score January 2020

to March 2021

Mechanical Tubing Market Prospects

Automotive Industry: Another Important End-Use market for ERW

Tubes

Impact of the Pandemic on the Automotive Industry

Post COVID-19 Recovery in Automobile Industry to drive Demand

EXHIBIT 12: World Automobile Production in Million Units:

2008-2022

EXHIBIT 13: Global Light Vehicle Sales in Million Units by

Region: 2020

EXHIBIT 14: Global Light Vehicle Production Change by Region:

2020 and 2021

Revival in the Construction Sector to Lend Opportunities

EXHIBIT 15: Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for

2019, 2020 & 2021

Surge in Number of High Rise Buildings Boost Prospects for

Structural Steel Pipes

EXHIBIT 16: Completions of 200-Meter-Plus Buildings: 2010-2021

EXHIBIT 17: Structural Steel Tubes Market as Percentage of

Steel Consumption (2020)

Faster Acceleration in E-Commerce Induced by the Pandemic and

Warehouse Construction to Drive Demand

EXHIBIT 18: Global e-Commerce Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Rise in Modular Building to Drive HSS

EXHIBIT 19: Pre-Fabrication and Modularization Market (2020):

Percentage Share Breakdown of Usage by Construction

Application

Pressure Application to Drive Demand for Pressure Tubings



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Electric

Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Electric Resistance Welded

(ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in

Thousand Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Electric Resistance

Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Consumption for USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical Steel

Tubing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Mechanical Steel Tubing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical Steel Tubing

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Consumption for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Line Pipes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Line Pipes by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Line Pipes by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Structural Steel

Pipes & Tubing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in

Thousand Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Structural Steel Pipes &

Tubing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Structural Steel Pipes &

Tubing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Consumption for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Standard Pipes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Standard Pipes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Standard Pipes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil Country

Tubular Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Oil Country Tubular Goods

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil Country Tubular

Goods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Consumption for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Tubing

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Pressure Tubing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Tubing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Current and Future Scenario for OCTG and Line Pipes

EXHIBIT 20: Domestic Production of OCTG Pipes (2020):

Percentage Share Breakdown by Type, Welded & Seamless

EXHIBIT 21: US Crude Oil Production in Mbpd: 2010-2022P

EXHIBIT 22: Crude Oil prices (dollars per barrel): 2019-2022

EXHIBIT 23: US Monthly Rig Count: January 2020-May 2021)

EXHIBIT 24: Oil and Gas Drilling Rigs Count* in the US (2015-

2021 May): Breakdown of Average Number of Rigs for Oil Rigs,

Gas Rigs, and Others

EXHIBIT 25: Oil and Gas Drilling Rigs Count in the US (2015-

2020): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Rigs for Land-Based

Rigs and Offshore Rigs

Welded OCTG Pipes Record Increase in Prices

EXHIBIT 26: OCTG Prices (in US$/ton): 2016-May 2021

Increasing Complexity of Drilling Activity Holds Opportunities

for OCTG Tubes

EXHIBIT 27: Conventional Vs. Unconventional Shale Gas Drilling

in North America

EXHIBIT 28: Oil and Gas Drilling Rigs Count in the US (2015-

2021 (Jan-May): Percentage Share Breakdown of Average Number

of Rigs for Directional Rigs, Horizontal Rigs, and Vertical

Rigs

EXHIBIT 29: The US OCTG Consumption Per Rig 2013 -2019

Shale Plays Transforms US Energy Mix

EXHIBIT 30: Annual Production of Shale Gas (In Trillion Cubic

Feet) in the US for 2010-2040

Shale Plays Witness Consolidation

Natural Gas Exports Drive New Pipeline Constructions

EXHIBIT 31: U.S. Natural Gas Pipeline Exports to Mexico:

(Billion Cubic Feet): 2010-2020*

Replacement Market Holds Strong Potential

Investment in Water Infrastructure Development to Propel Demand

Important Water Infrastructure Projects Underway Amidst

Coronavirus Crisis

Manufacturing Sector: An Important Market for Mechanical Tubes

Rebound in Construction Activity Improves Prospects

EXHIBIT 32: Housing Starts in US in Thousands: 2015-2020

EXHIBIT 33: Residential Construction in the US (Jan 2020-June

2020): Number of Housing Starts in Thousand Units by Type for

Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units

EXHIBIT 34: US Construction Spending YoY % Change in Non-

residential Building Sector: 2020 and 2021

EXHIBIT 35: US Construction Spending YoY % Change in

Nonbuilding Infrastructure Sector: 2020 and 2021

Competitive Landscape

Market Analytics

Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Electric Resistance

Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Mechanical Steel

Tubing, Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard

Pipes, Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Electric Resistance Welded

(ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Mechanical Steel Tubing,

Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes,

Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Electric Resistance

Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Percentage Breakdown

of Volume Consumption for Mechanical Steel Tubing, Line Pipes,

Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes, Oil Country

Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CANADA

Oil & Gas Industry : A Review

EXHIBIT 36: Canadian Monthly Rig Count - Jan 2020 to April 2021

EXHIBIT 37: Canadian Average Rig Count: 2016-2020

Remote Location of O&G Reserves Boosts the Need for New

Pipeline Infrastructure

EXHIBIT 38: Market Share of Leading Players in Canadian ERW

Pipes Market: 2020

Market Analytics

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Electric

Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Mechanical

Steel Tubing, Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing,

Standard Pipes, Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Electric Resistance Welded

(ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Mechanical Steel Tubing,

Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes,

Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Electric Resistance

Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Percentage Breakdown

of Volume Consumption for Mechanical Steel Tubing, Line Pipes,

Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes, Oil Country

Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



JAPAN

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 28: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Electric

Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Mechanical

Steel Tubing, Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing,

Standard Pipes, Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Electric Resistance Welded

(ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Mechanical Steel Tubing,

Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes,

Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Electric Resistance

Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Percentage Breakdown

of Volume Consumption for Mechanical Steel Tubing, Line Pipes,

Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes, Oil Country

Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CHINA

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 39: China Primary Energy Consumption by Source: 2019 &

2040

EXHIBIT 40: Crude Oil and Natural Gas Production in China:

2017-2021

IPipe Production Scenario

EXHIBIT 41: Chinese Seamless Pipes Market (2020): Percentage

Share Breakdown of Production Volume for Welded Pipes and

Seamless Pipes

Market Analytics

Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Electric

Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Mechanical

Steel Tubing, Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing,

Standard Pipes, Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: China Historic Review for Electric Resistance Welded

(ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Mechanical Steel Tubing,

Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes,

Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: China 15-Year Perspective for Electric Resistance

Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Percentage Breakdown

of Volume Consumption for Mechanical Steel Tubing, Line Pipes,

Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes, Oil Country

Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 42: Construction Industry in Europe - Year-on-Year:

(YoY) % Change in Construction Output for the Period 2014

through 2021E

Market Analytics

Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Electric

Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in

Thousand Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Electric Resistance Welded

(ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electric Resistance

Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Consumption for France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Electric

Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Mechanical

Steel Tubing, Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing,

Standard Pipes, Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Electric Resistance Welded

(ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Mechanical Steel Tubing,

Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes,

Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electric Resistance

Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Percentage Breakdown

of Volume Consumption for Mechanical Steel Tubing, Line Pipes,

Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes, Oil Country

Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 40: France Current & Future Analysis for Electric

Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Mechanical

Steel Tubing, Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing,

Standard Pipes, Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: France Historic Review for Electric Resistance Welded

(ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Mechanical Steel Tubing,

Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes,

Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: France 15-Year Perspective for Electric Resistance

Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Percentage Breakdown

of Volume Consumption for Mechanical Steel Tubing, Line Pipes,

Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes, Oil Country

Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Electric

Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Mechanical

Steel Tubing, Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing,

Standard Pipes, Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Germany Historic Review for Electric Resistance

Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Mechanical Steel

Tubing, Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard

Pipes, Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Electric Resistance

Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Percentage Breakdown

of Volume Consumption for Mechanical Steel Tubing, Line Pipes,

Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes, Oil Country

Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ITALY

Table 46: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Electric

Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Mechanical

Steel Tubing, Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing,

Standard Pipes, Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Italy Historic Review for Electric Resistance Welded

(ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Mechanical Steel Tubing,

Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes,

Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Electric Resistance

Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Percentage Breakdown

of Volume Consumption for Mechanical Steel Tubing, Line Pipes,

Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes, Oil Country

Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Electric Resistance

Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Mechanical Steel

Tubing, Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard

Pipes, Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: UK Historic Review for Electric Resistance Welded

(ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Mechanical Steel Tubing,

Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes,

Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: UK 15-Year Perspective for Electric Resistance Welded

(ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Consumption for Mechanical Steel Tubing, Line Pipes,

Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes, Oil Country

Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



SPAIN

Table 52: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Electric

Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Mechanical

Steel Tubing, Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing,

Standard Pipes, Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Spain Historic Review for Electric Resistance Welded

(ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Mechanical Steel Tubing,

Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes,

Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Electric Resistance

Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Percentage Breakdown

of Volume Consumption for Mechanical Steel Tubing, Line Pipes,

Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes, Oil Country

Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



RUSSIA

Market Overview

OCTG Pipe Scenario

EXHIBIT 43: Crude Oil Production in Russia (2018- May 2021)

(in Million Barrels Per Day)

EXHIBIT 44: Drilling Activity in Russia (2011-2020): Percentage

Breakdown by Horizontal Drilling vs. Vertical Drilling

Drilling Complexity Drives Demand for High-Value Products

Opportunities from Exploration of Untapped Oil & Gas Reserves

Greenfield Oil Projects to Boost Demand for Line Pipes

EXHIBIT 45: Oil Production in Russia (2020,2025, 2030):

Percentage Share Breakdown of Production Volume by Brownfield

and Greenfield Projects

EXHIBIT 46: Percentage Share Total Oil Production Volume by

Greenfield Projects and Hard to Recover Reserves: 2017-2024

Competitive Landscape

EXHIBIT 47: Leading Manufacturers of Welded Line Pipes in

Russia (2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales for TMK,

and Others

EXHIBIT 48: Leading Manufacturers of Welded Industrial Pipes in

Russia (2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales for TMK,

and Others

Market Analytics

Table 55: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Electric

Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Mechanical

Steel Tubing, Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing,

Standard Pipes, Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Russia Historic Review for Electric Resistance Welded

(ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Mechanical Steel Tubing,

Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes,

Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Electric Resistance

Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Percentage Breakdown

of Volume Consumption for Mechanical Steel Tubing, Line Pipes,

Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes, Oil Country

Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Electric

Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Mechanical

Steel Tubing, Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing,

Standard Pipes, Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electric

Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Mechanical

Steel Tubing, Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing,

Standard Pipes, Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in

Thousand Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electric

Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Mechanical Steel Tubing,

Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes,

Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Electric

Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Geographic Region -

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electric Resistance

Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Geographic Region - India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Electric

Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 64: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Electric

Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Mechanical

Steel Tubing, Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing,

Standard Pipes, Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electric Resistance

Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Mechanical Steel

Tubing, Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard

Pipes, Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Electric

Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Mechanical Steel Tubing,

Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes,

Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Market Overview

Drop in Construction Sector to Impact Demand for ERW Pipes

Long-term Prospects

Escalating COVID-19 Pandemic to Cripple Indian Demand for

Petroleum Products

Water and Irrigation Infrastructure Development to Benefit Pipe

Manufacturers

International Projects: Opportunity for Pipe Manufacturers

Market Analytics

Table 67: India Current & Future Analysis for Electric

Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Mechanical

Steel Tubing, Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing,

Standard Pipes, Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing -



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03004320/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________