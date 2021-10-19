Ring Therapeutics to Present Data on Anellogy Platform at the ESGCT 28th Annual Congress

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Therapeutics (“Ring”), a life sciences company founded by Flagship Pioneering to revolutionize gene therapy with its commensal virome platform, today announced preclinical data highlighting its Anellogy™ platform. The data validates the potential to utilize anelloviruses as a new class of gene therapy vectors with potential to address notable industry challenges such as tropism, safety, immunogenicity and redosing. Results will be presented at the 28th Annual Congress of the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT) taking place virtually from October 19-22, 2021.



Title: Anelloviruses are highly diverse, ubiquitous commensal denizens of the human virome, and show promising properties as novel gene delivery vectors

The presentation demonstrates that anelloviruses display optimal characteristics for a new viral vector platform. Key highlights from the presentation include:

Diversity - Anelloviruses are an extremely diverse family of human commensal viruses. This diversity suggests a promising vast pool of targets for vectorization with low human immunogenicity.

Tuyen Ong, CEO of Ring and CEO-Partner of Flagship Pioneering added, “Anellovectors address key challenges in today’s gene therapies – toxicity, inability to redose, limited tropism, and potential for tumorigenesis. Anellovectors can be engineered to deliver a broad spectrum of therapeutic modalities, all without eliciting a robust immune response that plagues current vectors. Through harnessing the potential of anelloviruses, we hope to drive a new paradigm in gene therapy where the field can potentially safely address a large range of diseases with greater precision and dose adjustability.”

Ring Therapeutics is revolutionizing the gene therapy and nucleic acid medicine space by harnessing the most abundant and diverse member of the human commensal virome, anelloviruses. The company developed the Anellogy™ platform which focuses on anelloviruses to potentially treat a broad range of diseases. Through harnessing the unique properties of these commensal viruses, the Anellogy™ platform generates diverse vectors that exhibit both tissue-specific tropism and the potential to be re-dosed. Partnered with Flagship Pioneering, Ring Therapeutics aims to develop and further expand its portfolio through leveraging its platform to unlock the full potential of gene therapy and nucleic acid medicines, enabling a variety of mechanisms that successfully deliver therapeutic cargo to unreachable organs and tissues. To learn more, visit https://www.ringtx.com/ or follow us on Twitter at @Ring_tx.

