The Rocket List: 150 Startups & Scaleups Ready For Takeoff

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otta, the job search platform designed to pair candidates with the most relevant roles in the tech industry, announced today its first-ever Rocket List for the U.S. market. The 150 startups and scaleups featured on the list have raised USD $30BN between them in 2021 alone and collectively have more than 10,000 job openings, signaling extraordinary growth despite a turbulent year dominated by the pandemic.

The Rocket List highlights the top 1% of the fastest-growing startups and scaleups globally* for U.S. job seekers. The list can be filtered by city (including remote opportunities), company size, industry sector, funding raised and employee growth.

“Otta prides itself on curating the best places to work in tech — an industry that continues to grow at record-pace and offer endless opportunities for job seekers. The Rocket List cuts through the noise to spotlight the highest-performing companies, many of which are under-the-radar hidden gems. We’re proud to share this list and help people take their careers to new heights,” said Sam Franklin, co-founder and CEO of Otta.

In order to aggregate the list, Otta analyzed over 75,000 data points across the 3,500 top-tier companies included on its platform. The rigorous requirements spanned three categories:

Funding & Investors: The companies should have seen a strong upwards trend in funding volumes in the last 12 months, in addition to consistent raises every year (or an outsized seed round or Series A). As a result, Rocket List companies have raised a whopping USD $41BN between them, of which 75% was raised in this year alone. They’re backed by some of the world’s most reputable investors, with an average sixfold increase between funding rounds.

Employee Growth: Otta looked at growing employee headcounts, in addition to quantifying the number of open roles. Listees have exploding headcounts, averaging a 300% increase in employee growth over the last year and continue to hire aggressively, with over 10,000 live roles across them.

Mission & Purpose: Companies were evaluated for their ability to truly innovate in their respective industries.



*15,000+ US startups raised VC funding this year and last year.

Rocket List Highlights

Top 10 Companies: Most Funds Raised

*Funds raised across all time

Top 5 Companies: Fastest Raising

Class raised $164M over 4 rounds in <12 months (Sep 2020 to Jul 2021) Hopin raised $1B over 5 rounds in 18 months (Feb 2020 to Aug 2021) Thrasio raised $1.2B over 6 rounds in 24 months (Apr 2019 to Apr 2021) Whatnot raised $224m over 5 rounds in 18 months (Mar 2020 to Sep 2021) Lithic raised $110M over 3 rounds in 12 months (Jul 2020 to Jul 2021)



Trend: 3/5 of these companies are in the virtual platform space.

Fastest Growing Sectors

Finance — 33% Software (SaaS) — 14% Healthcare — 13% Productivity — 13% Consumer — 9%



Rocket List Findings Confirm Industry Trends

Amazon FBA acquirer businesses are exploding, with out-of-this-world funding figures.

Moonshot Brands, which has only 11 employees, raised a staggering $160M Series A.

Funding activity is at an all-time high as the world emerges from the pandemic.

More than 7,000 U.S. companies raised venture rounds from Seed to Series G+ this year.

Female founders are still massively underrepresented in the startup world.

Only 22/150 Rocket List companies were founded by women — that’s just 15%.

Virtual and eLearning startups have exploded.

Online learning platform Articulate raised a record-breaking $1.5B Series A earlier this year.

Companies are hiring and remote work is here to stay.

Rocket List companies grew by 316% in the last year and 4/10 open roles are remote.



About Otta

Otta is the better way to find a job in tech. Designed for job seekers, the platform has more than 50,000 active job listings at 3,500 of the world’s most exciting startups, scaleups and tech giants. Otta uses a machine learning algorithm to pair its 200,000+ users with relevant roles based on their personal preferences, skill sets and values. By adding useful insights to each job listing — including diversity, salary, unbiased reviews and “Otta’s Take” on the company and industry at large — candidates have all the information they need to find a fulfilling role. Otta lists both remote opportunities as well as roles based in London, New York, San Francisco, Austin, Chicago, Boston, Miami and Denver. The company was founded in June 2019 by Sam Franklin (CEO), Theo Margolius (COO) and Xav Kearney (CTO). Visit www.otta.com for more information.



