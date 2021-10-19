Lion Energy Named to MountainWest Capital Network's 2021 Utah 100

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lion Energy today announced it was named to the 2021 Utah 100, MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN)'s annual list of the fastest-growing companies in Utah. Lion Energy ranked No. 8 out of 100 companies and was honored at the 27th annual Utah 100 Awards program, held at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.

"It is an honor to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in Utah, a hotbed for great companies in the United States," said Frank Davis, CEO of Lion Energy. "We are passionate about helping people on their journey to become energy independent by providing solutions from handheld power banks and portable solar generators to whole home and commercial energy storage systems."

"We congratulate all of this year's Utah 100 companies for building outstanding businesses and making strong contributions to Utah's economy," said Dave Chase, Chairman of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. "These companies further advance Utah's standing as an excellent place to do business."

Recipients of the Utah 100 were chosen by the percentage of revenue increase of each company between 2016 and 2020.

About Lion Energy

Lion Energy is a Utah based energy storage solutions company by providing advanced lithium battery technology in portable power solutions ranging from handheld power banks and solar generators to whole home and commercial energy storage systems. Lion Energy products are safe, silent and renewable for everyday use for work, around the home, on adventures and during emergencies.

About MountainWest Capital Network

MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) is the largest business networking organization in Utah, consisting of entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, consultants, legal professionals, bankers, and educators. MWCN seeks to promote and recognize business growth and capital development in the state through a variety of award programs and activities.

