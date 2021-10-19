Announcing the 'My Life Beyond' Graphic Novel Series From Mayo Clinic Press for Kids

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The My Life Beyond series was developed in partnership between Fondation Ipsen's BookLab and Mayo Clinic, which has provided world-class medical education for more than 150 years. The collaboration aims to provide trustworthy, impactful resources for understanding childhood diseases and other problems that can affect children's well-being.

Children's voices are rarely heard amid the complexity of modern medicine. That's why every story in the My Life Beyond series stems from the imagination and experience of a Mayo Clinic patient. The books were developed through collaboration between these patients, Mayo Clinic physicians and author-illustrator Hey Gee. Through this unique lens of inspiring real-life experiences, the series explores how children view illness, challenges and recovery.

The resulting fictionalized stories authentically bring to life the patients' emotions and their inspiring responses to challenging circumstances in 36, beautifully illustrated pages. In addition, Mayo Clinic physicians contributed the latest medical expertise on each topic so that these stories can best help other patients, families and caregivers understand how children perceive and work through their own challenges. The first two books in the series are available October 19th.

My Life Beyond Bullying (October 19, 2021; Ages 8 - 12; 40 pages, $8.99) is inspired by Ralph M.'s experience with bullying, telling the true story of how kids view friendships, bullying, and challenging social situations. When the kids at Alex's new school start bullying him, Ralph just wants to escape. But what can he do? This title aims to provide an approachable look at improving mental health and emotional happiness when facing childhood bullies.

Ralph M. remembers the anxiety he felt when he was bullied in middle school but addressing the problem helped him to be a successful student. He went on to Yale University and Emory University School of Medicine, pursuing a career as an eye surgeon. He still loves to watercolor paint and the watercolor on page 30 is one of his original paintings.

After going through treatment for leukemia, Amy is used to visiting the hospital. As she falls asleep for another medical test, she suddenly finds herself on an adventure. With the help of a shrinking potion, other magic tools, and some friends, she's on a mission to help other kids face leukemia and its treatment. Find out how Amy beats leukemia and discovers life beyond her illness in My Life Beyond Leukemia, (October 19, 2021; Ages 8 - 12; 40 pages, $8.99)

Rae Burremo was a typical 5-year-old when she was diagnosed with Leukemia. Her friends and family supported her through treatment by making sure she always had her favorite salty snacks and art supplies. Rae loves spaghetti with red sauce and is passionate about animals. She is now a healthy 10-year-old in fourth grade who dreams of being an interior designer when she grows up.

Guillaume Federighi, aka Hey Gee, is a French and American author and illustrator whose career began in Paris in 1998. After moving to New York in 2008, he worked with many companies and brands, developing a reputation in graphic design and illustration for his distinctive style of translating complex ideas into simple and timeless visual stories. He is the owner and creative director of Hey Gee Studio, a full-service creative agency based in New York City.

My Life Beyond Autism by C. Ano will be available on March 15, 2022

ABOUT MAYO CLINIC PRESS

Launched in 1983, Mayo Clinic Press shines a light on the most fascinating stories in medicine and empowers individuals with the knowledge to build healthier, happier lives. From the award-winning Mayo Clinic Health Letter to books and media covering the scope of human health and wellness, Mayo Clinic Press publications provide readers with reliable and trusted content by some of the world's leading health care professionals. Proceeds benefit important medical research and education at Mayo Clinic.

ABOUT FONDATION IPSEN BOOKLAB

Fondation Ipsen improves the lives of millions of people around the world by rethinking scientific communication. The truthful transmission of science to the public can be problematic due to technical language in scientific information, leading to inaccuracies. In 2018, Fondation Ipsen established BookLab to address this. BookLab books come about through collaboration between scientists, doctors, artists, authors, and children. In paper and electronic formats, and in several languages, BookLab delivers books across more than 50 countries for people of all ages and cultures. The publications are free of charge to schools, libraries and people living in precarious situations.

