Connect IT Global 2021 is Back in Person and Bigger Than Ever

MIAMI, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaseya®, the leading provider of IT and security management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), kicks off its annual Connect IT Global event today. The event, which is taking place from October 19-22 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, as well as virtually, provides IT professionals with the tools they need to thrive in the rapidly changing IT landscape. Kaseya also announces innovative enhancements, including several within its state-of-the-art professional services automation (PSA) solution BMS, that strengthen its comprehensive IT Complete suite of integrated tools for the multi-function IT professional.



“If you’re an IT professional, you need to be at Connect,” said Fred Voccola, CEO of Kaseya. “We're providing attendees with cybersecurity-focused sessions from some of the brightest minds at Stanford University as well as must-have certifications to help IT professionals grow their businesses. To top it all off, we’re throwing the party of the year with Rocktoberfest. Anyone who wants to scale their organization and learn from the best should be here.”

Connect IT Global 2021 Event Highlights:

State of the IT Industry Keynote from Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola: In this must-see session, Fred will provide his insights on the opportunities and challenges that IT professionals face, including how the evolving security landscape will impact Kaseya and its customers.

Security Spotlight with Kaseya CISO Jason Manar: Kaseya's new CISO Jason Manar will present "An FBI Agent's View of the Evolving Threat Landscape," with key takeaways from 16 years as a federal agent.

Cybersecurity Management Certification Program: Mike Steep, Executive Director at the Stanford Engineering Center for Disruptive Technologies, will provide participants with a set of tools to better equip their companies against cyberattacks today and in the future.

Special Session from Actor and Best-Selling Author Nick Offerman: This variety show-style presentation from the "Parks and Recreation" star will have audiences starting their day with a laugh on the second day of the conference.

Global Trends and Futurist Session with Sheryl Connelly: Sheryl will discuss her knowledge of future technology trends and her experience as a futurist at Ford Motor Company in this insightful discussion.

The "No Barriers Life" with Athlete and Adventurer Erik Weihenmayer: Erik will share his experience as the first blind adventurer to summit Mount Everest and discuss his tips for success.

Rocktoberfest Pool Party: This can't-miss party will include a dueling Battle of the Bands, plenty of craft beer and even a little axe throwing.

Super-Sized Giveaways: From five PlayStation 5 game consoles to a Tesla Model 3, conference-goers won't want to miss their chance at these prizes.

Key Product Enhancements:

IT Documentation Updates: IP Access Control in IT Glue : IP Access Control allows technicians to restrict IT Glue access to specific IP addresses, with the ability to configure settings to even restrict access to the IT Glue log-in page. IT Glue is dedicated to ensuring the highest level of security for critical information, and this new enhancement builds on this long-standing commitment. Security Checklist Templates in IT Glue: These built-in security checklists take technicians through the most effective ways to secure IT Glue and help establish best practices for securing documentation and passwords.

Vulnerability Management Updates: RapidFire Tools VulScan Portable Vulnerability Scanner (PVS) : This portable vulnerability scanner can be installed on a physical appliance and moved to different sites as needed, allowing MSPs to more easily use VulScan for prospecting.

Email Security Updates: Enhanced Graphus capabilities for MSPs: MSP administrators can now save time by managing and configuring settings for end customers from a central location with just a few clicks. Administrators can also white label their reports and EmployeeShield banners and whitelist trusted services more easily across their end users.

Backup and Disaster Recovery Capabilities: Repair Lookup Relationships in Spanning Backup for Salesforce: This new feature saves technicians time by automatically repairing lookup relationships when records are restored.

Reporting Updates: Azure Infrastructure Discovery and Reports in RapidFire Tool s Network Detective Pro™: Through this new discovery and reporting capability, IT professionals can better understand their organization’s cloud infrastructure and spot shadow IT, which is the use of systems, software, devices, services and applications that have not been approved. MSPs can also better analyze usage patterns and produce reports to build an effective case for managing and securing the entire cloud structure of their clients’ networks.





IT Complete Workflow Integrations:

myITdashboard™ in BMS : This new, out-of-the-box dashboard in BMS is based on TruMethods’ industry-approved framework and processes to help MSPs streamline and grow their businesses. myITdashboard enables MSPs to analyze data and derive insights on business-critical KPIs like same day closes, ticket numbers and time logged.

myITprocess Integration with BMS: This new feature allows myITprocess users to generate BMS tickets from within the myITprocess platform, allowing MSPs to evaluate their client's technologies more effectively without switching between platforms.

This new feature allows myITprocess users to generate BMS tickets from within the myITprocess platform, allowing MSPs to evaluate their client’s technologies more effectively without switching between platforms. Unitrends Endpoint Backup Alarm and Monitoring Integration with VSA: This new integration provides technicians with the ability to use pre-built alerts to stay informed and auto-heal common backup failures from within VSA.



