Tickeron’s New Watchlist Marketplace Enables Seamless Exchange of Trade Ideas

Sunnyvale, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tickeron, the quant-sourced marketplace for AI stock trading tools, adds a new feature to be used by active traders. Our new module in the marketplace, Watchlist Exchange, is specifically designed for traders to publish, view, and exchange trade ideas in the form of watchlists.



The main feature is the aggregated performance of several tickers from the moment of watchlist publication. Currently, this is a free exchange, and we are working on adding a feature where one will be able to sell their watchlists. This marketplace is beneficial to all levels of traders, from beginners to experts. A user can adjust his or her selection of tickers from the given list with asset classes such stocks, ETFs and cryptocurrencies.



“In order to match global demand for automated stock trading bots, Tickeron finds experts who contribute to creating products for the Marketplace of AI Trading Tools. Swing traders and investors often collect different watchlists but never know their aggregate performance in the past or in the future. We provide creators with the opportunity to use platform for storing unlimited number of watchlists as trade ideas in order to monitor their performance.” said Sergey Savastiouk, CEO and Founder of Tickeron.



About Tickeron: The company is an algorithmic AI trading marketplace for traders and investors, and proprietary neural network developers.



The detailed charts provided by Tickeron are subject to certain limitations disclosed on tickeron.com that investors should review before making an investment. Tickeron's investment advice relies on historical information. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing in securities involves significant risks, including the risk of loss of the entire investment.