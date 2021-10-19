First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2021 Third Quarter Results – EPS Up 110% From a Year Ago

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company" or "First Midwest"), the holding company of First Midwest Bank (the "Bank"), today reported results of operations and financial condition for the third quarter of 2021. Net income applicable to common shares for the third quarter of 2021 was $50 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share, compared to $47 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021, and $23 million, or $0.21 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2020.
Comparative results for the third and second quarters of 2021 and the third quarter of 2020 were, in certain cases, impacted by the timing of costs related to acquisitions, retail and balance sheet optimization strategies, and securities gains. Such results were also impacted by the Company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic (the "pandemic"), as well as federal, state, and local responses to the pandemic. To facilitate comparisons between periods, adjustments to reported results have been made to reflect these impacts. For additional detail on these adjustments, see the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release.
SELECT THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
- Improved diluted EPS to $0.44, up 7% and 110% from the second quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2020, respectively.
- Generated total revenue of $190 million, consistent with the linked quarter and up 14% over the prior year.
- Net interest income totaled $145 million at a net margin of 2.91%, down approximately 5 basis points ("bps") from both prior periods, largely due to elevated liquidity.
- Fee-based revenues increased to $42 million, up 1% and 11% from the second quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2020, respectively, with record wealth management fees.
- Controlled noninterest expense, adjusted, to average assets, excluding PPP loans, to 2.10%, down 12 and 9 bps from the second quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2020, respectively.
- Grew total loans to $15 billion, up 2% annualized from June 30, 2021 and 7% from September 30, 2020, excluding PPP loans, largely on the strength of 4% annualized commercial lending growth.
- Increased total average deposits to $17.3 billion, up 2% from the prior quarter and 9% from the prior year quarter.
- Established the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") at $215 million, or 1.49% of total loans, excluding PPP loans, compared to 1.56% at June 30, 2021 and 1.83% at September 30, 2020.
- Lowered non-performing assets to total loans plus foreclosed assets to 0.78% compared to 1.01% and 1.11% as of June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
- Reduced net loan charge-offs ("NCOs") to $7 million, compared to $16 million and $9 million in the second quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2020, respectively, excluding purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans.
- Increased Tier 1 capital to 12.0% of risk-weighted assets, up 28 bps from the linked quarter and 51 bps from a year ago as a result of higher retained earnings and the ongoing suspension of the Company's stock repurchase program.
"We were very pleased with our performance for the quarter," said Michael L. Scudder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Operating performance once again profited from increasing business momentum, sales production and tight control of our operating costs. The quarter was further aided by no provision for loan losses, reflective of both the strengthening economy and improving credit metrics."
Mr. Scudder concluded, "We remain very encouraged and excited about what lies ahead for our Company. Our teams are highly engaged as we see continuing economic recovery and growing opportunities for business expansion. As we look to our future, our ongoing integration efforts relative to our announced business combination with Old National Bank are on pace and in line with our expectations. This combination will see us grow to become one of the Midwest’s largest commercial banks and position us well for continued growth, investment, and innovation in talent, capabilities, and services – all to the benefit of our clients, colleagues, communities and stockholders."
PENDING MERGER
First Midwest and Old National Bancorp
On June 1, 2021, the Company and Old National Bancorp ("Old National"), the holding company for Old National Bank, jointly announced that they entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine in an all-stock merger of equals transaction to create a premier Midwestern bank with approximately $45 billion of combined assets. The merger agreement provides for a fixed exchange ratio whereby holders of First Midwest common stock will receive 1.1336 shares of Old National common stock for each share of First Midwest common stock they own. The merger agreement has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors, and has also been approved by approximately 99% of the votes cast at the shareholder meetings, of both companies.
As of the date of announcement, the overall transaction was valued at approximately $6.5 billion. On August 19, 2021, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency approved the application for the merger of First Midwest Bank and Old National Bank. Completion of the merger remains subject to regulatory approval by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and certain other customary closing conditions set forth in the merger agreement.
(1) This metric is a non-GAAP financial measure. For details on the calculation of this metric, see the sections titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presented later in this release.
OPERATING PERFORMANCE
Net Interest Income and Margin Analysis
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|Quarters Ended
|September 30, 2021
|June 30, 2021
|September 30, 2020
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Yield/
Rate
(%)
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Yield/
Rate
(%)
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Yield/
Rate
(%)
|Assets
|Other interest-earning assets
|$
|1,672,005
|$
|1,222
|0.29
|$
|1,185,187
|$
|745
|0.25
|$
|1,234,948
|$
|799
|0.26
|Securities(1)
|3,265,812
|16,189
|1.98
|3,226,974
|16,752
|2.08
|3,291,724
|19,721
|2.40
|Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and
Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") stock
|106,759
|852
|3.19
|106,330
|934
|3.51
|150,033
|976
|2.60
|Loans, excluding PPP loans(1)
|14,364,785
|127,631
|3.53
|14,095,989
|125,264
|3.56
|13,558,857
|131,680
|3.86
|PPP loans(1)
|549,380
|9,772
|7.06
|1,035,386
|11,258
|4.36
|1,194,808
|7,001
|2.33
|Total loans(1)
|14,914,165
|137,403
|3.66
|15,131,375
|136,522
|3.62
|14,753,665
|138,681
|3.74
|Total interest-earning assets(1)
|19,958,741
|155,666
|3.10
|19,649,866
|154,953
|3.16
|19,430,370
|160,177
|3.28
|Cash and due from banks
|277,720
|268,450
|284,730
|Allowance for loan losses
|(215,395
|)
|(235,770
|)
|(243,667
|)
|Other assets
|1,878,494
|1,850,663
|2,055,262
|Total assets
|$
|21,899,560
|$
|21,533,209
|$
|21,526,695
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Savings deposits
|$
|2,785,816
|124
|0.02
|$
|2,740,893
|121
|0.02
|$
|2,342,355
|104
|0.02
|NOW accounts
|3,213,637
|275
|0.03
|3,048,990
|261
|0.03
|2,744,034
|307
|0.04
|Money market deposits
|3,211,355
|549
|0.07
|3,055,420
|559
|0.07
|2,781,666
|724
|0.10
|Time deposits
|1,800,493
|1,915
|0.42
|1,876,216
|2,190
|0.47
|2,302,019
|5,702
|0.99
|Borrowed funds
|1,281,968
|3,146
|0.97
|1,288,107
|3,112
|0.97
|2,436,922
|6,021
|0.98
|Senior and subordinated debt
|235,284
|3,467
|5.85
|235,080
|3,469
|5.92
|234,464
|3,498
|5.94
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|12,528,553
|9,476
|0.30
|12,244,706
|9,712
|0.32
|12,841,460
|16,356
|0.51
|Demand deposits
|6,272,903
|6,254,791
|5,631,355
|Total funding sources
|18,801,456
|0.20
|18,499,497
|0.21
|18,472,815
|0.35
|Other liabilities
|364,576
|347,178
|378,786
|Stockholders' equity
|2,733,528
|2,686,534
|2,675,094
|Total liabilities and
stockholders' equity
|$
|21,899,560
|$
|21,533,209
|$
|21,526,695
|Tax-equivalent net interest
income/margin(1)
|146,190
|2.91
|145,241
|2.96
|143,821
|2.95
|Tax-equivalent adjustment
|(994
|)
|(953
|)
|(1,092
|)
|Net interest income (GAAP)(1)
|$
|145,196
|$
|144,288
|$
|142,729
|Impact of acquired loan accretion(1)
|$
|6,231
|0.12
|$
|5,975
|0.12
|$
|7,960
|0.16
|Tax-equivalent net interest income/
margin, adjusted(1)
|$
|139,959
|2.79
|$
|139,266
|2.84
|$
|135,861
|2.79
(1) Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%. The corresponding income tax impact related to tax-exempt items is recorded in income tax expense. These adjustments have no impact on net income. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 was up 0.6% from the second quarter of 2021 and 1.7% from the third quarter of 2020. The increase in net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2021 resulted primarily from growth in loans, excluding PPP loans, an increase in the number of days, partially offset by lower fees on PPP loans. Compared to the third quarter of 2020, net interest income was impacted by loan growth, lower cost of funds, and an increase in interest income and fees on PPP loans, partially offset by lower interest rates and acquired loan accretion.
Acquired loan accretion contributed $6.2 million, $6.0 million, and $8.0 million to net interest income for the third quarter of 2021, second quarter of 2021, and third quarter of 2020, respectively.
Tax-equivalent net interest margin for the current quarter was 2.91%, decreasing 5 and 4 basis points from the second quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2020, respectively. Excluding the impact of acquired loan accretion, tax-equivalent net interest margin was 2.79%, down 5 basis points from the second quarter of 2021 and consistent with the third quarter of 2020. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, tax-equivalent net interest margin decreased due primarily to a higher balance of other interest-earning assets from seasonal municipal deposits and higher demand deposits as a result of PPP loan funds and other government stimuli. Tax-equivalent net interest margin compared to the third quarter of 2020 was impacted positively by PPP loan income and lower cost of funds, offset by lower interest rates on loans and securities, as well as a higher balance of other interest-earning assets due to higher demand deposits as a result of PPP loan funds and other government stimuli.
For the third quarter of 2021, total average interest-earning assets rose by $308.9 million and $528.4 million from the second quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2020, respectively. The increase compared to both prior periods resulted primarily from a higher balance of other interest-earning assets due to higher demand deposits as a result of PPP loan funds and other government stimuli, as well as loan growth. In addition, the rise in other interest-earning assets was impacted by the normal seasonal increase in municipal deposits compared to the second quarter of 2021.
Total average funding sources for the third quarter of 2021 increased by $302.0 million from the second quarter of 2021 and $328.6 million from the third quarter of 2020. The increase compared to the second quarter of 2021 was impacted by seasonal municipal deposits whereas compared to the third quarter of 2020 the increase was driven primarily by deposit growth due to higher customer balances resulting from PPP funds and other government stimuli. In addition, average funding sources compared to the third quarter of 2020 were impacted by a decrease in FHLB advances.
Noninterest Income Analysis
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|Quarters Ended
|September 30, 2021
Percent Change From
|September 30,
2021
|June 30,
2021
|September 30,
2020
|June 30,
2021
|September 30,
2020
|Wealth management fees
|$
|14,820
|$
|14,555
|$
|12,837
|1.8
|15.4
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|11,496
|10,778
|10,342
|6.7
|11.2
|Mortgage banking income
|6,664
|6,749
|6,659
|(1.3
|)
|0.1
|Card-based fees, net
|4,992
|4,764
|4,472
|4.8
|11.6
|Capital market products income
|1,333
|1,954
|886
|(31.8
|)
|50.5
|Other service charges, commissions, and fees
|2,832
|2,823
|2,823
|0.3
|0.3
|Total fee-based revenues
|42,137
|41,623
|38,019
|1.2
|10.8
|Other income
|3,043
|4,647
|2,523
|(34.5
|)
|20.6
|Swap termination costs
|—
|—
|(14,285
|)
|N/M
|N/M
|Net securities gains
|—
|—
|14,328
|N/M
|N/M
|Total noninterest income
|$
|45,180
|$
|46,270
|$
|40,585
|(2.4
|)
|11.3
N/M – Not meaningful.
Total noninterest income of $45.2 million was down 2.4% from the second quarter of 2021 and up 11.3% from the third quarter of 2020. Record wealth management fees resulted from continued sales of fiduciary and investment advisory services to new and existing customers compared to both prior periods. The increase in service charges on deposit accounts and net card-based fees compared to the second quarter of 2021 was due primarily to seasonality, whereas the increase from the third quarter of 2020 resulted from the impact of higher transaction volumes due to economic recovery since the onset of the pandemic. Capital market products income resulted from levels of sales to corporate clients in light of market conditions that were lower than the second quarter of 2021 and higher than the third quarter of 2020.
Mortgage banking income for the third quarter of 2021 resulted from sales of $199.9 million of 1-4 family mortgage loans in the secondary market compared to $207.8 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $251.8 million in the third quarter of 2020. Compared to the third quarter of 2020, mortgage banking income was impacted by an increase in market pricing on sales of 1-4 family mortgage loans.
Other income increased compared to the third quarter of 2020 due to net gains from the disposition of branch properties and other miscellaneous items. Other income for the second quarter of 2021 was elevated as a result of positive fair value adjustments on equity securities.
During the third quarter of 2020, the Company terminated longer term interest rate swaps with notional amounts of $1.1 billion due to excess liquidity and in response to market conditions. At the same time, the Company liquidated $160 million of securities. As a result of these transactions, $14.3 million of pre-tax securities gains was fully offset by $14.3 million of pre-tax loss on swap terminations.
Noninterest Expense Analysis
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|Quarters Ended
|September 30, 2021
Percent Change From
|September 30,
2021
|June 30,
2021
|September 30,
2020
|June 30,
2021
|September 30,
2020
|Salaries and employee benefits:
|Salaries and wages
|$
|51,503
|$
|51,887
|$
|53,385
|(0.7
|)
|(3.5
|)
|Retirement and other employee benefits
|10,924
|12,324
|11,349
|(11.4
|)
|(3.7
|)
|Total salaries and employee benefits
|62,427
|64,211
|64,734
|(2.8
|)
|(3.6
|)
|Net occupancy and equipment expense
|14,198
|13,654
|13,736
|4.0
|3.4
|Technology and related costs
|10,742
|10,453
|10,416
|2.8
|3.1
|Professional services
|6,991
|7,568
|7,325
|(7.6
|)
|(4.6
|)
|Advertising and promotions
|3,168
|2,899
|2,688
|9.3
|17.9
|Net other real estate owned ("OREO") expense
|(4
|)
|160
|544
|(102.5
|)
|(100.7
|)
|Other expenses
|15,616
|14,670
|12,374
|6.4
|26.2
|Acquisition and integration related expenses
|2,916
|7,773
|881
|(62.5
|)
|231.0
|Optimization costs
|—
|31
|18,376
|N/M
|N/M
|Total noninterest expense
|$
|116,054
|$
|121,419
|$
|131,074
|(4.4
|)
|(11.5
|)
|Acquisition and integration related expenses
|(2,916
|)
|(7,773
|)
|(881
|)
|(62.5
|)
|231.0
|Optimization costs
|—
|(31
|)
|(18,376
|)
|N/M
|N/M
|Total noninterest expense, adjusted(1)
|$
|113,138
|$
|113,615
|$
|111,817
|(0.4
|)
|1.2
N/M – Not meaningful.
(1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.
Total noninterest expense was down 4.4% and 11.5% from the second quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2020, respectively. Noninterest expense for all periods presented was impacted by acquisition and integration related expenses. In addition, the second quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2020 were impacted by optimization costs. Excluding these items, noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 was $113.1 million, consistent with the second quarter of 2021 and up 1.2% from the third quarter of 2020. Overall, noninterest expense, adjusted, to average assets, excluding PPP loans, was 2.10% for the second quarter of 2021, down 12 and 9 basis points from the second quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2020, respectively.
Salaries and employee benefits decreased compared to the second quarter of 2021 driven primarily by lower pension plan lump-sum payments to retired employees and lower commissions resulting from sales of 1-4 family mortgage loans in the secondary market. Compared to the third quarter of 2020, salaries and employee benefits decreased due mainly to ongoing benefits of optimization strategies, partially offset by higher compensation accruals and merit increases. Other expenses increased compared to both prior periods due to higher servicing fees from purchases of consumer loans and other miscellaneous expenses.
Optimization costs primarily include valuation adjustments related to locations identified for closure, modernization of our ATM network, advisory fees, employee severance, and other expenses associated with locations identified for closure.
Acquisition and integration related expenses for the third and second quarters of 2021 resulted primarily from the pending merger with Old National and for the third quarter of 2020 resulted from the acquisition of Park Bank.
LOAN PORTFOLIO AND ASSET QUALITY
Loan Portfolio Composition
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|As of
|September 30, 2021
Percent Change From
|September 30,
2021
|June 30,
2021
|September 30,
2020
|June 30,
2021
|September 30,
2020
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|4,705,458
|$
|4,608,148
|$
|4,635,571
|2.1
|1.5
|Agricultural
|349,159
|342,834
|377,466
|1.8
|(7.5
|)
|Commercial real estate:
|Office, retail, and industrial
|1,765,592
|1,807,428
|1,950,406
|(2.3
|)
|(9.5
|)
|Multi-family
|1,082,941
|1,012,722
|868,293
|6.9
|24.7
|Construction
|595,204
|577,338
|631,607
|3.1
|(5.8
|)
|Other commercial real estate
|1,408,955
|1,461,370
|1,452,994
|(3.6
|)
|(3.0
|)
|Total commercial real estate
|4,852,692
|4,858,858
|4,903,300
|(0.1
|)
|(1.0
|)
|Total corporate loans, excluding PPP
loans
|9,907,309
|9,809,840
|9,916,337
|1.0
|(0.1
|)
|PPP loans
|384,100
|705,915
|1,196,538
|(45.6
|)
|(67.9
|)
|Total corporate loans
|10,291,409
|10,515,755
|11,112,875
|(2.1
|)
|(7.4
|)
|Home equity
|591,126
|629,367
|827,746
|(6.1
|)
|(28.6
|)
|1-4 family mortgages
|3,332,732
|3,287,773
|2,287,555
|1.4
|45.7
|Installment
|573,465
|602,324
|425,012
|(4.8
|)
|34.9
|Total consumer loans
|4,497,323
|4,519,464
|3,540,313
|(0.5
|)
|27.0
|Total loans
|$
|14,788,732
|$
|15,035,219
|$
|14,653,188
|(1.6
|)
|0.9
Total loans includes loans originated under the PPP loan programs, which totaled $384.1 million, $705.9 million, and $1.2 billion as of September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively. Excluding these loans, total loans were up 2% annualized from June 30, 2021 and 7% from September 30, 2020. Strong production and line usage within our sector-based lending businesses drove the 3.9% annualized total corporate loan growth, excluding PPP loans, compared to the second quarter of 2021. Compared to the third quarter of 2020, strong production and line usage in corporate loans, excluding PPP loans, was offset by higher paydowns.
Consumer loans compared to both prior periods were impacted by purchases of 1-4 family mortgages, as well as strong production in the 1-4 family mortgages portfolio, which offset higher prepayments. In addition, consumer loans compared to the third quarter of 2020 were impacted by purchases of installment loans.
Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|As of or for the Quarters Ended
|September 30, 2021
Percent Change From
|September 30,
2021
|June 30,
2021
|September 30,
2020
|June 30,
2021
|September 30,
2020
|ACL, excluding PCD loans
|$
|195,903
|$
|200,640
|$
|209,988
|(2.4
|)
|(6.7
|)
|PCD loan ACL
|18,963
|22,586
|36,885
|(16.0
|)
|(48.6
|)
|Total ACL
|$
|214,866
|$
|223,226
|$
|246,873
|(3.7
|)
|(13.0
|)
|Provision for credit losses
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|15,927
|N/M
|N/M
|ACL to total loans
|1.45
|%
|1.48
|%
|1.68
|%
|ACL to total loans, excluding PPP loans(1)
|1.49
|%
|1.56
|%
|1.83
|%
|ACL to non-accrual loans
|243.94
|%
|179.32
|%
|171.95
|%
N/M – Not meaningful.
(1) This ratio excludes PPP loans that are fully guaranteed by the Small Business Administration ("SBA"). As a result, no allowance for credit losses is associated with these loans. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.
The ACL was $214.9 million or 1.45% of total loans as of September 30, 2021, decreasing $8.4 million from June 30, 2021 and $32.0 million compared to September 30, 2020. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, ACL to total loans was 1.49% as of September 30, 2021, compared to 1.56% and 1.83% as of June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. The decrease from both prior periods reflects net charge-offs on PCD loans that previously had an ACL established upon acquisition, net charge-offs on loans that previously had specific allowances for loan losses established, and an improving credit environment.
Asset Quality
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|As of
|September 30, 2021
Percent Change From
|September 30,
2021
|June 30,
2021
|September 30,
2020
|June 30,
2021
|September 30,
2020
|Non-accrual loans, excluding PCD loans(1)
|$
|64,166
|$
|101,381
|$
|103,582
|(36.7
|)
|(38.1
|)
|Non-accrual PCD loans
|23,917
|23,101
|39,990
|3.5
|(40.2
|)
|Total non-accrual loans
|88,083
|124,482
|143,572
|(29.2
|)
|(38.6
|)
|90 days or more past due loans, still accruing
interest(1)
|1,293
|878
|3,781
|47.3
|(65.8
|)
|Total non-performing loans, ("NPLs")
|89,376
|125,360
|147,353
|(28.7
|)
|(39.3
|)
|Accruing troubled debt restructurings
("TDRs")
|539
|782
|841
|(31.1
|)
|(35.9
|)
|Foreclosed assets(2)
|26,375
|26,732
|15,299
|(1.3
|)
|72.4
|Total non-performing assets ("NPAs")
|$
|116,290
|$
|152,874
|$
|163,493
|(23.9
|)
|(28.9
|)
|30-89 days past due loans
|$
|30,718
|$
|21,051
|$
|21,551
|45.9
|42.5
|Special mention loans(3)
|$
|330,218
|$
|343,547
|$
|395,295
|(3.9
|)
|(16.5
|)
|Substandard loans(3)
|351,192
|325,727
|311,430
|7.8
|12.8
|Total performing loans classified as
substandard and special mention(3)
|$
|681,410
|$
|669,274
|$
|706,725
|1.8
|(3.6
|)
|Non-accrual loans to total loans:
|Non-accrual loans to total loans
|0.60
|%
|0.83
|%
|0.98
|%
|Non-accrual loans to total loans, excluding
PPP loans(1)(4)
|0.61
|%
|0.87
|%
|1.07
|%
|Non-accrual loans to total loans, excluding
PCD and PPP loans(1)(4)
|0.45
|%
|0.72
|%
|0.78
|%
|Non-performing loans to total loans:
|NPLs to total loans
|0.60
|%
|0.83
|%
|1.01
|%
|NPLs to total loans, excluding PPP loans(1)(4)
|0.62
|%
|0.87
|%
|1.10
|%
|NPLs to total loans, excluding PCD and PPP
loans(1)(4)
|0.46
|%
|0.72
|%
|0.81
|%
|Non-performing assets to total loans plus foreclosed assets:
|NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets
|0.78
|%
|1.01
|%
|1.11
|%
|NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets,
excluding PPP loans(1)(4)
|0.81
|%
|1.06
|%
|1.21
|%
|NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets,
excluding PCD and PPP loans(1)(4)
|0.65
|%
|0.92
|%
|0.93
|%
|Performing loans classified as substandard and special mention to corporate loans:
|Performing loans classified as substandard and
special mention to corporate loans(3)
|6.62
|%
|6.36
|%
|6.36
|%
|Performing loans classified as substandard and
special mention to corporate loans, excluding
PPP loans(3)
|6.88
|%
|6.82
|%
|7.13
|%
(1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.
(2) Foreclosed assets consists of OREO and other foreclosed assets acquired in partial or total satisfaction of defaulted loans. Other foreclosed assets are included in other assets in the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.
(3) Performing loans classified as substandard and special mention excludes accruing TDRs.
(4) This ratio excludes PPP loans that are fully guaranteed by the SBA. As a result, no allowance for credit losses is associated with these loans.
NPAs represented 0.78% of total loans and foreclosed assets at September 30, 2021 compared to 1.01% and 1.11% at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. Excluding the impact of PCD and PPP loans, NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets was 0.65% at September 30, 2021, compared to 0.92% at June 30, 2021 and 0.93% at September 30, 2020, reflective of the final resolution of certain corporate credits and normal fluctuations that occur on a quarterly basis. In addition, one corporate loan relationship was transferred from non-accrual loans to foreclosed assets during the first nine months of 2021.
Performing loans classified as substandard and special mention were $681 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $669 million and $707 million at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. The increase from the second quarter of 2021 resulted from normal fluctuations that occur on a quarterly basis. The decrease from the third quarter of 2020 was due primarily to the payoff of certain corporate credits in addition to upgrade and downgrade activity.
Charge-Off Data
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|Quarters Ended
|September 30,
2021
|% of
Total
|June 30,
2021
|% of
Total
|September 30,
2020
|% of
Total
|Net loan charge-offs(1)
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|5,002
|59.8
|$
|14,733
|71.0
|$
|5,470
|34.7
|Agricultural
|(37
|)
|(0.4
|)
|—
|—
|265
|1.7
|Commercial real estate:
|Office, retail, and industrial
|556
|6.7
|3,878
|18.7
|1,339
|8.5
|Multi-family
|1
|—
|2
|—
|—
|—
|Construction
|986
|11.8
|208
|1.0
|4,889
|31.1
|Other commercial real estate
|829
|9.9
|459
|2.2
|1,753
|11.1
|Consumer
|1,023
|12.2
|1,478
|7.1
|2,027
|12.9
|Total NCOs
|$
|8,360
|100.0
|$
|20,758
|100.0
|$
|15,743
|100.0
|Less: NCOs on PCD loans(2)
|(1,757
|)
|21.0
|(4,337
|)
|20.9
|(6,923
|)
|44.0
|Total NCOs, excluding PCD loans(2)
|$
|6,603
|$
|16,421
|$
|8,820
|Recoveries included above
|$
|3,397
|$
|2,869
|$
|1,795
|Quarter-to-date(1)(3):
|Net loan charge-offs to average loans
|0.22
|%
|0.55
|%
|0.42
|%
|Net loan charge-offs to average loans,
excluding PPP loans(2)(4)
|0.23
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.46
|%
|Net loan charge-offs to average loans,
excluding PCD and PPP loans(2)(4)
|0.18
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.26
|%
|Year-to-date(1)(3):
|Net loan charge-offs to average loans
|0.35
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.38
|%
|Net loan charge-offs to average loans,
excluding PPP loans(2)(4)
|0.37
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.40
|%
|Net loan charge-offs to average loans,
excluding PCD and PPP loans(2)(4)
|0.29
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.29
|%
(1) Amounts represent charge-offs, net of recoveries.
(2) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.
(3) Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.
(4) This ratio excludes PPP loans that are fully guaranteed by the SBA. As a result, no allowance for credit losses is associated with these loans.
NCOs to average loans, annualized was 0.22%, down from 0.55% and 0.42% for the second quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2020, respectively. Excluding charge-offs on PCD loans and the impact of PPP loans, NCOs to average loans was 0.18% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 0.47% and 0.26% for the second quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2020, respectively. Net loan charge-offs for the second quarter of 2021 were elevated, largely as a result of expected losses for which specific allowances for loan losses were established on certain corporate relationships based upon circumstances unique to those borrowers.
DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO
Deposit Composition
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|Average for the Quarters Ended
|September 30, 2021
Percent Change From
|September 30,
2021
|June 30,
2021
|September 30,
2020
|June 30,
2021
|September 30,
2020
|Demand deposits
|$
|6,272,903
|$
|6,254,791
|$
|5,631,355
|0.3
|11.4
|Savings deposits
|2,785,816
|2,740,893
|2,342,355
|1.6
|18.9
|NOW accounts
|3,213,637
|3,048,990
|2,744,034
|5.4
|17.1
|Money market accounts
|3,211,355
|3,055,420
|2,781,666
|5.1
|15.4
|Core deposits
|15,483,711
|15,100,094
|13,499,410
|2.5
|14.7
|Time deposits
|1,800,493
|1,876,216
|2,302,019
|(4.0
|)
|(21.8
|)
|Total deposits
|$
|17,284,204
|$
|16,976,310
|$
|15,801,429
|1.8
|9.4
Total average deposits were $17.3 billion for the third quarter of 2021, up 1.8% from the second quarter of 2021 and 9.4% from the third quarter of 2020. The increase in total average deposits compared to the second quarter of 2021 was impacted by the normal seasonal increase in municipal deposits. Compared to the third quarter of 2020, the increase in total average deposits was due to higher customer balances resulting from PPP funds and other government stimuli.
CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
Capital Ratios
|As of
|September 30,
2021
|June 30,
2021
|December 31,
2020
|September 30,
2020
|Company regulatory capital ratios:
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets
|14.26
|%
|14.19
|%
|14.14
|%
|14.06
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|11.99
|%
|11.71
|%
|11.55
|%
|11.48
|%
|Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") to risk-weighted assets
|10.51
|%
|10.23
|%
|10.06
|%
|9.97
|%
|Tier 1 capital to average assets
|8.89
|%
|8.85
|%
|8.91
|%
|8.50
|%
|Company tangible common equity ratios(1)(2):
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|7.53
|%
|7.48
|%
|7.67
|%
|7.43
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets, excluding PPP loans
|7.67
|%
|7.74
|%
|7.98
|%
|7.90
|%
|Tangible common equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive
income ("AOCI"), to tangible assets
|7.65
|%
|7.50
|%
|7.54
|%
|7.30
|%
|Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets,
excluding PPP loans
|7.79
|%
|7.77
|%
|7.85
|%
|7.77
|%
|Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets
|10.08
|%
|9.92
|%
|9.93
|%
|9.84
|%
(1) These ratios are not subject to formal Federal Reserve regulatory guidance.
(2) Tangible common equity ("TCE") is a non-GAAP measure that represents common stockholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets. For details of the calculation of these ratios, see the sections titled, "Non-GAAP Financial Information" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presented later in this release.
Risk-weighted regulatory capital ratios compared to all prior periods were impacted by retained earnings and the mix of risk-weighted assets. Total capital to risk-weighted assets was impacted by the beginning of the five-year phase-out of Tier 2 treatment of the Company's subordinated debt. The Company elected the five-year current expected credit losses ("CECL") transition relief for regulatory capital, which retained approximately 30 basis points of CET1 and Tier 1 capital at September 30, 2021.
The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share during the third quarter of 2021, which is consistent with the second quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2020. This dividend represents the 155th consecutive cash dividend paid by the Company since its inception in 1983.
Press Release, Presentation Materials, and Additional Information Available on Website
This press release, the presentation materials, and the accompanying unaudited Selected Financial Information are available through the Investor Relations section of First Midwest's website at investor.firstmidwest.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the financial condition, results of operations, business plans and future performance of First Midwest. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "would," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "outlook," "forecast," "predict," "project," "probable," "potential," "possible," "target," "continue," "look forward," or "assume" and words of similar import. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and events may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or events indicated in these forward-looking statements. First Midwest cautions you not to place undue reliance on these statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and First Midwest undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements may be deemed to include, among other things, statements relating to First Midwest's future financial performance, the performance of First Midwest's loan or securities portfolio, the expected amount of future credit allowances or charge-offs, delays in completing the pending merger of First Midwest and Old National, the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the merger on a timely basis or at all, the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the merger are not realized when expected or at all, corporate strategies or objectives, including the impact of certain actions and initiatives, anticipated trends in First Midwest's business, regulatory developments, estimated synergies, cost savings and financial benefits of completed transactions, growth strategies, the inability to realize cost savings or improved revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with the proposed merger and the continued or potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants and mutations on First Midwest's business, financial condition, liquidity, loans, asset quality and results of operations. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the duration, extent and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants and mutations, including the continued effects on First Midwest's business, operations and employees, as well as on First Midwest's customers and service providers, and on economies and markets more generally and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are discussed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in First Midwest's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in First Midwest's subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive, and other sections of these reports describe additional factors that could adversely impact First Midwest's business and financial performance.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures include EPS, adjusted, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, adjusted, tax-equivalent net interest income (including its individual components), tax-equivalent net interest margin, tax-equivalent net interest margin, adjusted, noninterest expense, adjusted, tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets, tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets, return on average common equity, adjusted, return on average tangible common equity, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted, non-accrual loans, excluding PCD loans, non-accrual loans to total loans, excluding PPP loans, non-accrual loans to total loans, excluding PCD and PPP loans, NPLs to total loans, excluding PPP loans, NPLs to total loans, excluding PCD and PPP loans, NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets, excluding PPP loans, NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets, excluding PCD and PPP loans, performing loans classified as substandard and special mention to corporate loans, excluding PPP loans, NCOs, excluding PCD loans, NCOs to average loans, excluding PPP loans, NCOs to average loans, excluding PCD and PPP loans, and pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, adjusted.
The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, all adjusted for certain significant transactions. These transactions include acquisition and integration related expenses associated with completed and pending acquisitions (all periods), optimization costs (second and first quarters of 2021 and fourth and third quarters of 2020), swap termination costs (fourth and third quarters of 2020), income tax benefits (fourth quarter of 2020), and net securities gains (third quarter of 2020). In addition, net OREO expense is excluded from the calculation of the efficiency ratio. Management believes excluding these transactions from EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance since these transactions do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding acquisition and integration related expenses from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these transactions from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.
Income tax expense, provision for loan losses, and the certain significant transactions listed above are excluded from the calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, adjusted due to the fluctuation in income before income tax and the level of provision for loan losses required based on the estimated impact of the pandemic on the ACL. Management believes pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, adjusted may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.
The Company presents noninterest expense, adjusted, which excludes optimization costs and acquisition and integration related expenses. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest expense may be useful in assessing the Company’s underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.
The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income and net interest margin recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes. In addition, management believes that presenting tax-equivalent net interest margin, adjusted, may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes and is useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since acquired loan accretion income may fluctuate based on the size of each acquisition, as well as from period to period.
In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders' equity.
The Company presents non-accrual loans, non-accrual loans to total loans, NPLs to total loans, NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets, performing loans classified as substandard and special mention to corporate loans, excluding PPP loans, NCOs, and NCOs to average loans, all excluding PCD and/or PPP loans. Management believes excluding PCD and PPP loans is useful as it facilitates better comparability between periods. Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, PCI loans with an accretable yield were considered current and were not included in past due and non-accrual loan totals and the portion of PCI loans deemed to be uncollectible was recorded as a reduction of the credit-related acquisition adjustment, which was netted within loans. Subsequent to adoption, PCD loans, including those previously classified as PCI, are included in past due and non-accrual loan totals and an ACL on PCD loans is established as of the acquisition date and the PCD loans are no longer recorded net of a credit-related acquisition adjustment. PCD loans deemed to be uncollectible are recorded as a charge-off through the ACL. The Company began originating PPP loans during the second quarter of 2020 and the loans are fully guaranteed by the SBA and are expected to be forgiven if the applicable criteria are met. Additionally, management believes excluding PCD and PPP loans from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.
Although intended to enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the previously provided tables and the following reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein.
About First Midwest
First Midwest (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $22 billion of assets and an additional $15 billion of assets under management. First Midwest Bank and First Midwest's other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services. The primary footprint of First Midwest's branch network and other locations is in metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.
Accompanying Unaudited Selected Financial Information
|Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|As of
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|Period-End Balance Sheet
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|270,020
|$
|232,989
|$
|223,713
|$
|196,364
|$
|254,212
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|1,654,917
|1,312,412
|786,814
|920,880
|936,528
|Equity securities, at fair value
|114,848
|112,977
|96,983
|76,404
|55,021
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|3,212,908
|3,156,194
|3,195,405
|3,096,408
|3,279,884
|Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
|10,853
|11,593
|11,711
|12,071
|22,193
|FHLB and FRB stock
|106,090
|106,890
|106,170
|117,420
|138,120
|Loans:
|Commercial and industrial
|4,705,458
|4,608,148
|4,546,317
|4,578,254
|4,635,571
|Agricultural
|349,159
|342,834
|355,883
|364,038
|377,466
|Commercial real estate:
|Office, retail, and industrial
|1,765,592
|1,807,428
|1,827,116
|1,861,768
|1,950,406
|Multi-family
|1,082,941
|1,012,722
|906,124
|872,813
|868,293
|Construction
|595,204
|577,338
|614,021
|612,611
|631,607
|Other commercial real estate
|1,408,955
|1,461,370
|1,463,582
|1,481,976
|1,452,994
|PPP loans
|384,100
|705,915
|1,109,442
|785,563
|1,196,538
|Home equity
|591,126
|629,367
|690,030
|761,725
|827,746
|1-4 family mortgages
|3,332,732
|3,287,773
|3,187,066
|3,022,413
|2,287,555
|Installment
|573,465
|602,324
|483,945
|410,071
|425,012
|Total loans
|14,788,732
|15,035,219
|15,183,526
|14,751,232
|14,653,188
|Allowance for loan losses
|(206,241
|)
|(214,601
|)
|(235,359
|)
|(239,017
|)
|(239,048
|)
|Net loans
|14,582,491
|14,820,618
|14,948,167
|14,512,215
|14,414,140
|OREO
|5,106
|5,289
|6,273
|8,253
|6,552
|Premises, furniture, and equipment, net
|123,413
|125,837
|129,514
|132,045
|132,267
|Investment in bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI")
|300,387
|300,537
|301,365
|301,101
|300,429
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|923,383
|926,176
|928,974
|932,764
|935,801
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|473,764
|513,912
|473,502
|532,753
|612,996
|Total assets
|$
|21,778,180
|$
|21,625,424
|$
|21,208,591
|$
|20,838,678
|$
|21,088,143
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|6,097,698
|$
|6,187,478
|$
|6,156,145
|$
|5,797,899
|$
|5,555,735
|Interest-bearing deposits
|11,100,704
|10,845,405
|10,455,309
|10,214,565
|10,215,838
|Total deposits
|17,198,402
|17,032,883
|16,611,454
|16,012,464
|15,771,573
|Borrowed funds
|1,274,572
|1,299,424
|1,295,737
|1,546,414
|1,957,180
|Senior and subordinated debt
|235,383
|235,178
|234,973
|234,768
|234,563
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|346,600
|353,791
|413,112
|355,026
|460,656
|Stockholders' equity
|2,723,223
|2,704,148
|2,653,315
|2,690,006
|2,664,171
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|21,778,180
|$
|21,625,424
|$
|21,208,591
|$
|20,838,678
|$
|21,088,143
|Stockholders' equity, excluding AOCI
|$
|2,748,604
|$
|2,710,089
|$
|2,675,411
|$
|2,663,627
|$
|2,638,422
|Stockholders' equity, common
|2,492,723
|2,473,648
|2,422,815
|2,459,506
|2,433,671
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|Quarters Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Income Statement
|Interest income
|$
|154,672
|$
|154,000
|$
|151,150
|$
|159,962
|$
|159,085
|$
|459,822
|$
|491,356
|Interest expense
|9,476
|9,712
|10,035
|11,851
|16,356
|29,223
|59,818
|Net interest income
|145,196
|144,288
|141,115
|148,111
|142,729
|430,599
|431,538
|Provision for loan losses
|—
|—
|6,098
|10,507
|15,927
|6,098
|88,108
|Net interest income after
provision for loan losses
|145,196
|144,288
|135,017
|137,604
|126,802
|424,501
|343,430
|Noninterest Income
|Wealth management fees
|14,820
|14,555
|14,149
|13,548
|12,837
|43,524
|37,140
|Service charges on deposit
accounts
|11,496
|10,778
|9,980
|10,811
|10,342
|32,254
|31,248
|Mortgage banking income
|6,664
|6,749
|10,187
|9,191
|6,659
|23,600
|11,924
|Card-based fees, net
|4,992
|4,764
|4,556
|4,530
|4,472
|14,312
|11,620
|Capital market products
income
|1,333
|1,954
|2,089
|659
|886
|5,376
|6,302
|Other service charges,
commissions, and fees
|2,832
|2,823
|2,761
|2,993
|2,823
|8,416
|7,583
|Total fee-based revenues
|42,137
|41,623
|43,722
|41,732
|38,019
|127,482
|105,817
|Other income
|3,043
|4,647
|2,081
|3,550
|2,523
|9,771
|8,083
|Swap termination costs
|—
|—
|—
|(17,567
|)
|(14,285
|)
|—
|(14,285
|)
|Net securities gains (losses)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|14,328
|—
|13,323
|Total noninterest
income
|45,180
|46,270
|45,803
|27,715
|40,585
|137,253
|112,938
|Noninterest Expense
|Salaries and employee benefits:
|Salaries and wages
|51,503
|51,887
|53,693
|55,950
|53,385
|157,083
|155,967
|Retirement and other
employee benefits
|10,924
|12,324
|12,708
|10,430
|11,349
|35,956
|35,298
|Total salaries and
employee benefits
|62,427
|64,211
|66,401
|66,380
|64,734
|193,039
|191,265
|Net occupancy and
equipment expense
|14,198
|13,654
|14,752
|14,002
|13,736
|42,604
|43,079
|Technology and related costs
|10,742
|10,453
|10,284
|11,005
|10,416
|31,479
|28,817
|Professional services
|6,991
|7,568
|8,059
|8,424
|7,325
|22,618
|26,595
|Advertising and promotions
|3,168
|2,899
|1,835
|1,850
|2,688
|7,902
|8,259
|Net OREO expense
|(4
|)
|160
|589
|106
|544
|745
|1,090
|Other expenses
|15,616
|14,670
|14,735
|12,851
|12,374
|45,021
|39,652
|Acquisition and integration
related expenses
|2,916
|7,773
|245
|1,860
|881
|10,934
|11,602
|Optimization costs
|—
|31
|1,525
|1,493
|18,376
|1,556
|18,376
|Total noninterest expense
|116,054
|121,419
|118,425
|117,971
|131,074
|355,898
|368,735
|Income before income tax
expense
|74,322
|69,139
|62,395
|47,348
|36,313
|205,856
|87,633
|Income tax expense
|19,459
|18,018
|17,372
|5,743
|8,690
|54,849
|21,340
|Net income
|$
|54,863
|$
|51,121
|$
|45,023
|$
|41,605
|$
|27,623
|$
|151,007
|$
|66,293
|Preferred dividends
|(4,033
|)
|(4,034
|)
|(4,034
|)
|(4,049
|)
|(4,033
|)
|(12,101
|)
|(5,070
|)
|Net income applicable to
non-vested restricted shares
|(517
|)
|(521
|)
|(486
|)
|(369
|)
|(236
|)
|(1,524
|)
|(615
|)
|Net income applicable
to common shares
|$
|50,313
|$
|46,566
|$
|40,503
|$
|37,187
|$
|23,354
|$
|137,382
|$
|60,608
|Net income applicable to
common shares, adjusted(1)
|52,500
|52,419
|41,831
|49,238
|37,765
|146,749
|83,814
Footnotes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(1) See the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for the detailed calculation.
|Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|As of or for the
|Quarters Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|2021
|2020
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.21
|$
|1.22
|$
|0.54
|Diluted EPS
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.21
|$
|1.21
|$
|0.54
|Diluted EPS, adjusted(1)
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.33
|$
|1.29
|$
|0.75
|Common Stock and Related Per Common Share Data
|Book value
|$
|21.83
|$
|21.67
|$
|21.22
|$
|21.52
|$
|21.29
|$
|21.83
|$
|21.29
|Tangible book value
|$
|13.75
|$
|13.55
|$
|13.08
|$
|13.36
|$
|13.11
|$
|13.75
|$
|13.11
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.42
|Closing price at period end
|$
|19.01
|$
|19.83
|$
|21.91
|$
|15.92
|$
|10.78
|$
|19.01
|$
|10.78
|Closing price to book value
|0.9
|0.9
|1.0
|0.7
|0.5
|0.9
|0.5
|Period end shares outstanding
|114,167
|114,177
|114,196
|114,296
|114,293
|114,167
|114,293
|Period end treasury shares
|11,213
|11,199
|11,176
|11,071
|11,067
|11,213
|11,067
|Common dividends
|$
|15,974
|$
|15,979
|$
|15,997
|$
|16,017
|$
|16,011
|$
|47,950
|$
|48,028
|Dividend payout ratio
|31.11
|%
|34.15
|%
|38.89
|%
|42.42
|%
|66.67
|%
|34.43
|%
|77.78
|%
|Dividend payout ratio, adjusted(1)
|30.43
|%
|30.43
|%
|37.84
|%
|32.56
|%
|42.42
|%
|32.56
|%
|56.00
|%
|Key Ratios/Data
|Return on average common
equity(2)
|7.97
|%
|7.60
|%
|6.70
|%
|6.05
|%
|3.80
|%
|7.43
|%
|3.33
|%
|Return on average common
equity, adjusted(1)(2)
|8.32
|%
|8.56
|%
|6.92
|%
|8.01
|%
|6.15
|%
|7.94
|%
|4.60
|%
|Return on average tangible
common equity(2)
|13.17
|%
|12.77
|%
|11.35
|%
|10.35
|%
|6.73
|%
|12.45
|%
|5.90
|%
|Return on average tangible
common equity, adjusted(1)(2)
|13.72
|%
|14.31
|%
|11.71
|%
|13.53
|%
|10.53
|%
|13.26
|%
|7.95
|%
|Return on average assets(2)
|0.99
|%
|0.95
|%
|0.87
|%
|0.79
|%
|0.51
|%
|0.94
|%
|0.44
|%
|Return on average assets,
adjusted(1)(2)
|1.03
|%
|1.06
|%
|0.90
|%
|1.02
|%
|0.78
|%
|1.00
|%
|0.59
|%
|Loans to deposits
|85.99
|%
|88.27
|%
|91.40
|%
|92.12
|%
|92.91
|%
|85.99
|%
|92.91
|%
|Efficiency ratio(1)
|59.12
|%
|59.24
|%
|61.77
|%
|58.90
|%
|60.36
|%
|60.03
|%
|61.52
|%
|Net interest margin(2)(3)
|2.91
|%
|2.96
|%
|3.03
|%
|3.14
|%
|2.95
|%
|2.97
|%
|3.19
|%
|Yield on average interest-earning
assets(2)(3)
|3.10
|%
|3.16
|%
|3.24
|%
|3.39
|%
|3.28
|%
|3.17
|%
|3.63
|%
|Cost of funds(2)(4)
|0.20
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.23
|%
|0.26
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.46
|%
|Noninterest expense to average
assets(2)
|2.10
|%
|2.26
|%
|2.30
|%
|2.25
|%
|2.42
|%
|2.22
|%
|2.43
|%
|Noninterest expense, adjusted to
average assets, excluding PPP
loans(1)(2)
|2.10
|%
|2.22
|%
|2.38
|%
|2.29
|%
|2.19
|%
|2.23
|%
|2.31
|%
|Effective income tax rate
|26.18
|%
|26.06
|%
|27.84
|%
|12.13
|%
|23.93
|%
|26.64
|%
|24.35
|%
|Capital Ratios
|Total capital to risk-weighted
assets(1)
|14.26
|%
|14.19
|%
|14.26
|%
|14.14
|%
|14.06
|%
|14.26
|%
|14.06
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted
assets(1)
|11.99
|%
|11.71
|%
|11.67
|%
|11.55
|%
|11.48
|%
|11.99
|%
|11.48
|%
|CET1 to risk-weighted assets(1)
|10.51
|%
|10.23
|%
|10.17
|%
|10.06
|%
|9.97
|%
|10.51
|%
|9.97
|%
|Tier 1 capital to average assets(1)
|8.89
|%
|8.85
|%
|8.96
|%
|8.91
|%
|8.50
|%
|8.89
|%
|8.50
|%
|Tangible common equity to
tangible assets(1)
|7.53
|%
|7.48
|%
|7.37
|%
|7.67
|%
|7.43
|%
|7.53
|%
|7.43
|%
|Tangible common equity,
excluding AOCI, to tangible
assets(1)
|7.65
|%
|7.50
|%
|7.48
|%
|7.54
|%
|7.30
|%
|7.65
|%
|7.30
|%
|Tangible common equity to risk-
weighted assets(1)
|10.08
|%
|9.92
|%
|9.93
|%
|9.93
|%
|9.84
|%
|10.08
|%
|9.84
|%
|Note: Selected Financial Information footnotes are located at the end of this section.
|Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|As of or for the
|Quarters Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Asset Quality Performance Data
|Non-performing assets
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|9,952
|$
|42,036
|$
|59,723
|$
|38,314
|$
|40,781
|$
|9,952
|$
|40,781
|Agricultural
|6,682
|7,135
|8,684
|10,719
|13,293
|6,682
|13,293
|Commercial real estate:
|Office, retail, and industrial
|13,450
|17,367
|23,339
|27,382
|26,406
|13,450
|26,406
|Multi-family
|2,672
|2,622
|3,701
|1,670
|1,547
|2,672
|1,547
|Construction
|1,154
|1,154
|1,154
|1,155
|2,977
|1,154
|2,977
|Other commercial real estate
|13,083
|14,200
|15,406
|15,219
|4,690
|13,083
|4,690
|Consumer
|17,173
|16,867
|16,643
|15,498
|13,888
|17,173
|13,888
|Non-accrual, excluding PCD
loans
|64,166
|101,381
|128,650
|109,957
|103,582
|64,166
|103,582
|Non-accrual PCD loans
|23,917
|23,101
|29,734
|32,568
|39,990
|23,917
|39,990
|Total non-accrual loans
|88,083
|124,482
|158,384
|142,525
|143,572
|88,083
|143,572
|90 days or more past due loans,
still accruing interest
|1,293
|878
|5,354
|4,395
|3,781
|1,293
|3,781
|Total NPLs
|89,376
|125,360
|163,738
|146,920
|147,353
|89,376
|147,353
|Accruing TDRs
|539
|782
|798
|813
|841
|539
|841
|Foreclosed assets(5)
|26,375
|26,732
|13,228
|16,671
|15,299
|26,375
|15,299
|Total NPAs
|$
|116,290
|$
|152,874
|$
|177,764
|$
|164,404
|$
|163,493
|$
|116,290
|$
|163,493
|30-89 days past due loans
|$
|30,718
|$
|21,051
|$
|30,973
|$
|40,656
|$
|21,551
|$
|30,718
|$
|21,551
|Allowance for credit losses
|Allowance for loan losses
|$
|206,241
|$
|214,601
|$
|235,359
|$
|239,017
|$
|239,048
|$
|206,241
|$
|239,048
|Allowance for unfunded
commitments
|8,625
|8,625
|8,025
|8,025
|7,825
|8,625
|7,825
|Total ACL
|$
|214,866
|$
|223,226
|$
|243,384
|$
|247,042
|$
|246,873
|$
|214,866
|$
|246,873
|Provision for loan losses
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|6,098
|$
|10,507
|$
|15,927
|$
|6,098
|$
|88,108
|Net charge-offs by category
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|5,002
|$
|14,733
|$
|1,740
|$
|3,536
|$
|5,470
|$
|21,475
|$
|14,885
|Agricultural
|(37
|)
|—
|363
|1,779
|265
|326
|1,610
|Commercial real estate:
|Office, retail, and industrial
|556
|3,878
|4,377
|1,701
|1,339
|8,811
|4,754
|Multi-family
|1
|2
|(5
|)
|19
|—
|(2
|)
|14
|Construction
|986
|208
|—
|140
|4,889
|1,194
|7,495
|Other commercial real estate
|829
|459
|371
|916
|1,753
|1,659
|1,936
|Consumer
|1,023
|1,478
|2,910
|2,448
|2,027
|5,411
|10,086
|Total NCOs
|$
|8,360
|$
|20,758
|$
|9,756
|$
|10,539
|$
|15,743
|$
|38,874
|$
|40,780
|Less: NCOs on PCD loans
|(1,757
|)
|(4,337
|)
|(2,107
|)
|(6,488
|)
|(6,923
|)
|(8,201
|)
|(12,476
|)
|Total NCOs, excluding
PCD loans
|$
|6,603
|$
|16,421
|$
|7,649
|$
|4,051
|$
|8,820
|$
|30,673
|$
|28,304
|Total recoveries included above
|$
|3,397
|$
|2,869
|$
|1,561
|$
|2,588
|$
|1,795
|$
|7,827
|$
|4,922
|Note: Selected Financial Information footnotes are located at the end of this section.
|Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
|As of or for the
|Quarters Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Performing loans classified as substandard and special mention
|Special mention loans(7)
|$
|330,218
|$
|343,547
|$
|355,563
|$
|409,083
|$
|395,295
|$
|330,218
|$
|395,295
|Substandard loans(7)
|351,192
|325,727
|342,600
|357,219
|311,430
|351,192
|311,430
|Total performing loans
classified as substandard and
special mention(7)
|$
|681,410
|$
|669,274
|$
|698,163
|$
|766,302
|$
|706,725
|$
|681,410
|$
|706,725
|Asset quality ratios
|Non-accrual loans to total loans
|0.60
|%
|0.83
|%
|1.04
|%
|0.97
|%
|0.98
|%
|0.60
|%
|0.98
|%
|Non-accrual loans to total loans,
excluding PPP loans(6)
|0.61
|%
|0.87
|%
|1.13
|%
|1.02
|%
|1.07
|%
|0.61
|%
|1.07
|%
|Non-accrual loans to total loans,
excluding PCD and PPP loans(6)
|0.45
|%
|0.72
|%
|0.93
|%
|0.80
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.78
|%
|NPLs to total loans
|0.60
|%
|0.83
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.00
|%
|1.01
|%
|0.60
|%
|1.01
|%
|NPLs to total loans, excluding
PPP loans(6)
|0.62
|%
|0.87
|%
|1.16
|%
|1.05
|%
|1.10
|%
|0.62
|%
|1.10
|%
|NPLs to total loans, excluding
PCD and PPP loans(6)
|0.46
|%
|0.72
|%
|0.97
|%
|0.83
|%
|0.81
|%
|0.46
|%
|0.81
|%
|NPAs to total loans plus
foreclosed assets
|0.78
|%
|1.01
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.11
|%
|1.11
|%
|0.78
|%
|1.11
|%
|NPAs to total loans plus
foreclosed assets, excluding
PPP loans(6)
|0.81
|%
|1.06
|%
|1.26
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.21
|%
|0.81
|%
|1.21
|%
|NPAs to total loans plus
foreclosed assets, excluding
PCD and PPP loans(6)
|0.65
|%
|0.92
|%
|1.07
|%
|0.96
|%
|0.93
|%
|0.65
|%
|0.93
|%
|NPAs to tangible common equity
plus ACL
|6.52
|%
|8.63
|%
|10.23
|%
|9.27
|%
|9.37
|%
|6.52
|%
|9.37
|%
|Non-accrual loans to total assets
|0.40
|%
|0.58
|%
|0.75
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.68
|%
|Performing loans classified as
substandard and special
mention to corporate loans(6)(7)
|6.62
|%
|6.36
|%
|6.45
|%
|7.26
|%
|6.36
|%
|6.62
|%
|6.36
|%
|Performing loans classified as
substandard and special
mention to corporate loans,
excluding PPP loans(6)(7)
|6.88
|%
|6.82
|%
|7.19
|%
|7.84
|%
|7.13
|%
|6.88
|%
|7.13
|%
|Allowance for credit losses and net charge-off ratios
|ACL to total loans
|1.45
|%
|1.48
|%
|1.60
|%
|1.67
|%
|1.68
|%
|1.45
|%
|1.68
|%
|ACL to non-accrual loans
|243.94
|%
|179.32
|%
|153.67
|%
|173.33
|%
|171.95
|%
|243.94
|%
|171.95
|%
|ACL to NPLs
|240.41
|%
|178.07
|%
|148.64
|%
|168.15
|%
|167.54
|%
|240.41
|%
|167.54
|%
|NCOs to average loans(2)
|0.22
|%
|0.55
|%
|0.26
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.42
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.38
|%
|NCOs to average loans,
excluding PPP loans(2)
|0.23
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.46
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.40
|%
|NCOs to average loans,
excluding PCD and PPP loans(2)
|0.18
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.26
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.29
|%
Footnotes to Selected Financial Information
(1) See the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for the detailed calculation.
(2) Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.
(3) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming the applicable federal income tax rate of 21%.
(4) Cost of funds expresses total interest expense as a percentage of total average funding sources.
(5) Foreclosed assets consists of OREO and other foreclosed assets acquired in partial or total satisfaction of defaulted loans. Other foreclosed assets are included in other assets in the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.
(6) This ratio excludes PPP loans that are fully guaranteed by the SBA. As a result, no allowance for credit losses is associated with these loans.
(7) Performing loans classified as substandard and special mention excludes accruing TDRs.
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarters Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|2021
|2020
|EPS
|Net income
|$
|54,863
|$
|51,121
|$
|45,023
|$
|41,605
|$
|27,623
|$
|151,007
|$
|66,293
|Dividends and accretion on
preferred stock
|(4,033
|)
|(4,034
|)
|(4,034
|)
|(4,049
|)
|(4,033
|)
|(12,101
|)
|(5,070
|Net income applicable to non-
vested restricted shares
|(517
|)
|(521
|)
|(486
|)
|(369
|)
|(236
|)
|(1,524
|)
|(615
|Net income applicable to
common shares
|50,313
|46,566
|40,503
|37,187
|23,354
|137,382
|60,608
|Adjustments to net income:
|Acquisition and integration
related expenses
|2,916
|7,773
|245
|1,860
|881
|10,934
|11,602
|Tax effect of acquisition and
integration related expenses
|(729
|)
|(1,943
|)
|(61
|)
|(465
|)
|(220
|)
|(2,734
|)
|(2,900
|Optimization costs
|—
|31
|1,525
|1,493
|18,376
|1,556
|18,376
|Tax effect of optimization
costs
|—
|(8
|)
|(381
|)
|(373
|)
|(4,594
|)
|(389
|)
|(4,594
|Swap termination costs
|—
|—
|—
|17,567
|14,285
|—
|14,285
|Tax effect of swap termination
costs
|—
|—
|—
|(4,392
|)
|(3,571
|)
|—
|(3,571
|Income tax benefits
|—
|—
|—
|(3,639
|)
|—
|—
|—
|Net securities gains
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(14,328
|)
|—
|(13,323
|Tax effect of net securities
gains
|—
|—
|—
|—
|3,582
|—
|3,331
|Total adjustments to net
income, net of tax
|2,187
|5,853
|1,328
|12,051
|14,411
|9,367
|23,206
|Net income applicable to
common shares,
adjusted(1)
|$
|52,500
|$
|52,419
|$
|41,831
|$
|49,238
|$
|37,765
|$
|146,749
|$
|83,814
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|Weighted-average common
shares outstanding (basic)
|112,898
|112,865
|113,098
|113,174
|113,160
|112,953
|112,079
|Dilutive effect of common
stock equivalents
|878
|775
|773
|430
|276
|789
|322
|Weighted-average diluted
common shares
outstanding
|113,776
|113,640
|113,871
|113,604
|113,436
|113,742
|112,401
|Basic EPS
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.21
|$
|1.22
|$
|0.54
|Diluted EPS
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.21
|$
|1.21
|$
|0.54
|Diluted EPS, adjusted(1)
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.33
|$
|1.29
|$
|0.75
|Anti-dilutive shares not included
in the computation of diluted
EPS
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dividend Payout Ratio
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.42
|Dividend payout ratio
|31.11
|%
|34.15
|%
|38.89
|%
|42.42
|%
|66.67
|%
|34.43
|%
|77.78
|%
|Dividend payout ratio, adjusted(1)
|30.43
|%
|30.43
|%
|37.84
|%
|32.56
|%
|42.42
|%
|32.56
|%
|56.00
|%
|Note: Non-GAAP Reconciliations footnotes are located at the end of this section.
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|As of or for the
|Quarters Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Return on Average Common and Tangible Common Equity
|Net income applicable to
common shares
|$
|50,313
|$
|46,566
|$
|40,503
|$
|37,187
|$
|23,354
|$
|137,382
|$
|60,608
|Intangibles amortization
|2,793
|2,798
|2,807
|2,807
|2,810
|8,398
|8,400
|Tax effect of intangibles
amortization
|(698
|)
|(700
|)
|(702
|)
|(702
|)
|(703
|)
|(2,100
|)
|(2,100
|)
|Net income applicable to
common shares, excluding
intangibles amortization
|52,408
|48,664
|42,608
|39,292
|25,461
|143,680
|66,908
|Total adjustments to net income,
net of tax(1)
|2,187
|5,853
|1,328
|12,051
|14,411
|9,367
|23,206
|Net income applicable to
common shares, adjusted(1)
|$
|54,595
|$
|54,517
|$
|43,936
|$
|51,343
|$
|39,872
|$
|153,047
|$
|90,114
|Average stockholders' common
equity
|$
|2,503,028
|$
|2,456,034
|$
|2,453,253
|$
|2,444,911
|$
|2,444,594
|$
|2,470,955
|$
|2,434,358
|Less: average intangible assets
|(924,743
|)
|(927,522
|)
|(931,322
|)
|(934,347
|)
|(938,712
|)
|(927,838
|)
|(920,180
|)
|Average tangible common
equity
|$
|1,578,285
|$
|1,528,512
|$
|1,521,931
|$
|1,510,564
|$
|1,505,882
|$
|1,543,117
|$
|1,514,178
|Return on average common
equity(2)
|7.97
|%
|7.60
|%
|6.70
|%
|6.05
|%
|3.80
|%
|7.43
|%
|3.33
|%
|Return on average common
equity, adjusted(1)(2)
|8.32
|%
|8.56
|%
|6.92
|%
|8.01
|%
|6.15
|%
|7.94
|%
|4.60
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity(2)
|13.17
|%
|12.77
|%
|11.35
|%
|10.35
|%
|6.73
|%
|12.45
|%
|5.90
|%
|Return on average tangible
common equity, adjusted(1)(2)
|13.72
|%
|14.31
|%
|11.71
|%
|13.53
|%
|10.53
|%
|13.26
|%
|7.95
|%
|Return on Average Assets
|Net income
|$
|54,863
|$
|51,121
|$
|45,023
|$
|41,605
|$
|27,623
|$
|151,007
|$
|66,293
|Total adjustments to net income,
net of tax(1)
|2,187
|5,853
|1,328
|12,051
|14,411
|9,367
|23,206
|Net income, adjusted(1)
|$
|57,050
|$
|56,974
|$
|46,351
|$
|53,656
|$
|42,034
|$
|160,374
|$
|89,499
|Average assets
|$
|21,899,560
|$
|21,533,209
|$
|20,919,040
|$
|20,882,325
|$
|21,526,695
|$
|21,454,195
|$
|20,271,140
|Return on average assets(2)
|0.99
|%
|0.95
|%
|0.87
|%
|0.79
|%
|0.51
|%
|0.94
|%
|0.44
|%
|Return on average assets,
adjusted(1)(2)
|1.03
|%
|1.06
|%
|0.90
|%
|1.02
|%
|0.78
|%
|1.00
|%
|0.59
|%
|Noninterest Expense to Average Assets
|Noninterest expense
|$
|116,054
|$
|121,419
|$
|118,425
|$
|117,971
|$
|131,074
|$
|355,898
|$
|368,735
|Less:
|Acquisition and integration
related expenses
|(2,916
|)
|(7,773
|)
|(245
|)
|(1,860
|)
|(881
|)
|(10,934
|)
|(11,602
|)
|Optimization costs
|—
|(31
|)
|(1,525
|)
|(1,493
|)
|(18,376
|)
|(1,556
|)
|(18,376
|)
|Total
|$
|113,138
|$
|113,615
|$
|116,655
|$
|114,618
|$
|111,817
|$
|343,408
|$
|338,757
|Average assets
|$
|21,899,560
|$
|21,533,209
|$
|20,919,040
|$
|20,882,325
|$
|21,526,695
|$
|21,454,195
|$
|20,271,140
|Less: average PPP loans
|(549,380
|)
|(1,035,386
|)
|(1,014,798
|)
|(1,013,511
|)
|(1,194,808
|)
|(864,816
|)
|(696,095
|)
|Average assets, excluding PPP
loans
|$
|21,350,180
|$
|20,497,823
|$
|19,904,242
|$
|19,868,814
|$
|20,331,887
|$
|20,589,379
|$
|19,575,045
|Noninterest expense to average
assets(2)
|2.10
|%
|2.26
|%
|2.30
|%
|2.25
|%
|2.42
|%
|2.22
|%
|2.43
|%
|Noninterest expense, adjusted to
average assets, excluding PPP
loans(2)
|2.10
|%
|2.22
|%
|2.38
|%
|2.29
|%
|2.19
|%
|2.23
|%
|2.31
|%
|Note: Non-GAAP Reconciliations footnotes are located at the end of this section.
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|As of or for the
|Quarters Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Efficiency Ratio Calculation
|Noninterest expense
|$
|116,054
|$
|121,419
|$
|118,425
|$
|117,971
|$
|131,074
|$
|355,898
|$
|368,735
|Less:
|Acquisition and integration
related expenses
|(2,916
|)
|(7,773
|)
|(245
|)
|(1,860
|)
|(881
|)
|(10,934
|)
|(11,602
|)
|Net OREO expense
|4
|(160
|)
|(589
|)
|(106
|)
|(544
|)
|(745
|)
|(1,090
|)
|Optimization costs
|—
|(31
|)
|(1,525
|)
|(1,493
|)
|(18,376
|)
|(1,556
|)
|(18,376
|)
|Total
|$
|113,142
|$
|113,455
|$
|116,066
|$
|114,512
|$
|111,273
|$
|342,663
|$
|337,667
|Tax-equivalent net interest
income(3)
|$
|146,190
|$
|145,241
|$
|142,098
|$
|149,141
|$
|143,821
|$
|433,529
|$
|434,938
|Noninterest income
|45,180
|46,270
|45,803
|27,715
|40,585
|137,253
|112,938
|Less:
|Swap termination costs
|—
|—
|—
|17,567
|14,285
|—
|14,285
|Net securities gains
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(14,328
|)
|—
|(13,323
|)
|Total
|$
|191,370
|$
|191,511
|$
|187,901
|$
|194,423
|$
|184,363
|$
|570,782
|$
|548,838
|Efficiency ratio
|59.12
|%
|59.24
|%
|61.77
|%
|58.90
|%
|60.36
|%
|60.03
|%
|61.52
|%
|Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings
|Net Income
|$
|54,863
|$
|51,121
|$
|45,023
|$
|41,605
|$
|27,623
|$
|151,007
|$
|66,293
|Income tax expense
|19,459
|18,018
|17,372
|5,743
|8,690
|54,849
|21,340
|Provision for credit losses
|—
|—
|6,098
|10,507
|15,927
|6,098
|88,108
|Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision
Earnings
|$
|74,322
|$
|69,139
|$
|68,493
|$
|57,855
|$
|52,240
|$
|211,954
|$
|175,741
|Adjustments to pre-tax, pre-provision earnings:
|Acquisition and integration
related expenses
|$
|2,916
|$
|7,773
|$
|245
|$
|1,860
|$
|881
|$
|10,934
|$
|11,602
|Optimization costs
|—
|31
|1,525
|1,493
|18,376
|1,556
|18,376
|Swap termination costs
|—
|—
|—
|17,567
|14,285
|—
|14,285
|Net securities gains
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(14,328
|)
|—
|(13,323
|)
|Total adjustments
|2,916
|7,804
|1,770
|20,920
|19,214
|12,490
|30,940
|Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision
Earnings, adjusted
|$
|77,238
|$
|76,943
|$
|70,263
|$
|78,775
|$
|71,454
|$
|224,444
|$
|206,681
|Note: Non-GAAP Reconciliations footnotes are located at the end of this section.
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|As of or for the
|Quarters Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|Tangible Common Equity
|Stockholders' equity, common
|$
|2,492,723
|$
|2,473,648
|$
|2,422,815
|$
|2,459,506
|$
|2,433,671
|Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
|(923,383
|)
|(926,176
|)
|(928,974
|)
|(932,764
|)
|(935,801
|)
|Tangible common equity
|1,569,340
|1,547,472
|1,493,841
|1,526,742
|1,497,870
|Less: AOCI
|25,381
|5,941
|22,096
|(26,379
|)
|(25,749
|)
|Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI
|$
|1,594,721
|$
|1,553,413
|$
|1,515,937
|$
|1,500,363
|$
|1,472,121
|Total assets
|$
|21,778,180
|$
|21,625,424
|$
|21,208,591
|$
|20,838,678
|$
|21,088,143
|Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
|(923,383
|)
|(926,176
|)
|(928,974
|)
|(932,764
|)
|(935,801
|)
|Tangible assets
|20,854,797
|20,699,248
|20,279,617
|19,905,914
|20,152,342
|Less: PPP loans
|(384,100
|)
|(705,915
|)
|(1,109,442
|)
|(785,563
|)
|(1,196,538
|)
|Tangible assets, excluding PPP loans
|$
|20,470,697
|$
|19,993,333
|$
|19,170,175
|$
|19,120,351
|$
|18,955,804
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|7.53
|%
|7.48
|%
|7.37
|%
|7.67
|%
|7.43
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets, excluding PPP loans
|7.67
|%
|7.74
|%
|7.79
|%
|7.98
|%
|7.90
|%
|Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets
|7.65
|%
|7.50
|%
|7.48
|%
|7.54
|%
|7.30
|%
|Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets,
excluding PPP loans
|7.79
|%
|7.77
|%
|7.91
|%
|7.85
|%
|7.77
|%
|Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets
|10.08
|%
|9.92
|%
|9.73
|%
|9.93
|%
|9.84
|%
Footnotes to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(1) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the EPS non-GAAP reconciliation above. For additional discussion of adjustments, see the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section.
(2) Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.
(3) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming the applicable federal income tax rate of 21%.