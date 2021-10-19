BioSyent Announces Launch of New FeraMAX® Pd Powder 15

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, “the Company”, TSX Venture: RX) is pleased to announce the launch of FeraMAX® Pd Powder 15 by its subsidiary, BioSyent Pharma Inc., in Canada. FeraMAX® Pd Powder 15 is the second product incorporating Polydextrose-Iron Complex (PDIC), a patented oral iron supplement delivery system. In November 2020, BioSyent Pharma Inc. launched FeraMAX® Pd Therapeutic 150, the first product using the PDIC formulation in Canada.



Together, these transitions to the patented PDIC formulation mark a milestone in the innovation history of FeraMAX® and strengthen BioSyent’s commitment to the management of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia in Canada.

FeraMAX® Pd Powder 15 is presented in new packaging, appealing to children with its new mascot, ‘Max the monkey’. The packaging enables convenient product selection by the pharmacist and ease of identification by the parent. FeraMAX® Pd Powder 15 helps to make iron therapy convenient for children with its differentiating benefits. It does not stain teeth and has a pleasant grape/raspberry flavour to support adherence to treatment. FeraMAX® Pd Powder 15 is well-tolerated, vegan certified by VegeCert, and is gluten, lactose, and alcohol-free.

FeraMAX® Pd Powder 15 will replace FeraMAX® Powder at Canadian pharmacies and shipments in an 83g bottle configuration have commenced.

FeraMAX® Pd is made with a homogeneous polysaccharide, Polydextrose, linked to ferric (Fe3+) elemental iron to form the proprietary Polydextrose Iron Complex. This unique and patented formulation is the foundation of future product innovations in oral iron supplementation for BioSyent. This formulation differs from the previous FeraMAX® formulation which used a heterogeneous mixture of polysaccharides to form the Polysaccharide Iron Complex (“PIC”). The PDIC delivery system provides a more uniform molecular structure for the iron complex.

The Introduction of FeraMAX® Pd Powder 15 in the PDIC formulation with the same trusted quality, advances the legacy of FeraMAX®, which has made it the # 1 recommended iron supplement brand by Canadian physicians and pharmacists for six consecutive years, including 2021 (Pharmacy Practice+ and Profession Santé 2021 / The Medical Post and Profession Santé 2021 – Survey on OTC Counselling and Recommendations). BioSyent is committed to delivering innovation in iron therapy with its current and future pipeline and thanks healthcare providers and patients who have trusted FeraMAX® for their iron health for more than a decade.

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty, and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 12,618,408 common shares outstanding.

For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information please visit www.tmxmoney.com.

