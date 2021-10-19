Osisko Development Intersects 20.40 g/t Au Over 6.55 Meters, 117.00 g/t Au Over 0.90 Meter and 155.50 g/t Au Over 0.50 Meter on Island Mountain

MONTREAL, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Development Corp. (“Osisko Development” or the “Company”) (TSX.V-ODV) is pleased to announce drilling results from the 2021 exploration and category conversion drill program campaign at its Cariboo Gold Project (“Cariboo”) in central British Columbia. A total of 6 diamond drill rigs are currently active on the Project.



Summary

A total of 147,000 meters have been drilled thus far in 2021, of which 10,000 meters were drilled at Mosquito and 58,000 drilled at Shaft.

have been drilled thus far in 2021, of which 10,000 meters were drilled at Mosquito and 58,000 drilled at Shaft. Recent assay results include holes IM-21-087 to IM-21-101 from Mosquito and Shaft Zones on Island Mountain (Figure 1).

from Mosquito and Shaft Zones on Island Mountain (Figure 1). IM-21-089 intersected 20.40 g/t Au over 6.55 meters at Shaft Zone and included high grade samples of 92.30 g/t Au over 0.60 meter , 50.70 g/t Au over 0.60 meter, 28.10 g/t Au over 0.60 meter and 22.40 g/t Au over 1.25 meters.

at Shaft Zone and included high grade samples of over 0.60 meter over 0.60 meter, over 0.60 meter and over 1.25 meters. IM-21-090 tested both Shaft and Valley Zones, intersected multiple mineralized vein corridors in both zones including 48.10 g/t Au over 2.40 meters with 117.0 g/t Au over 0.90 meter on the Shaft Zone and 5.50 g/t Au over 12.25 meters including 54.5 g/t Au over 0.90 meter on the Valley Zone.

over 2.40 meters with over 0.90 meter on the Shaft Zone and over 12.25 meters including over 0.90 meter on the Valley Zone. Detailed drilling results and a drill hole location plan map are presented at the end of this release.



Assay Highlights

15.48 g/t Au over 3.40 meters in hole IM-21-088 including

over 3.40 meters in hole IM-21-088 including 28.80 g/t Au over 0.80 meter

over 0.80 meter 20.40 g/t Au over 6.55 meters in hole IM-21-089 including

over 6.55 meters in hole IM-21-089 including 92.30 g/t Au over 0.60 meter and

over 0.60 meter and 50.70 g/t Au over 0.60 meter

over 0.60 meter 48.10 g/t Au over 2.40 meters in hole IM-21-090 including

over 2.40 meters in hole IM-21-090 including 117.00 g/t Au over 0.90 meter

over 0.90 meter 5.50 g/t Au over 12.25 meters in hole IM-21-090 including

over 12.25 meters in hole IM-21-090 including 54.50 g/t Au over 0.90 meter

over 0.90 meter 97.40 g/t Au over 0.50 meter in hole IM-21-092

over 0.50 meter in hole IM-21-092 63.40 g/t Au over 0.50 meter in hole IM-21-092

over 0.50 meter in hole IM-21-092 9.85 g/t Au over 5.80 meters in hole IM-21-093 including

over 5.80 meters in hole IM-21-093 including 37.80 g/t Au over 1.15 meters

over 1.15 meters 8.27 g/t Au over 6.30 meters in hole IM-21-097

over 6.30 meters in hole IM-21-097 34.03 g/t Au over 1.00 meter in hole IM-21-097 including

over 1.00 meter in hole IM-21-097 including 48.70 g/t Au over 0.50 meter

over 0.50 meter 49.40 g/t Au over 0.80 meter in hole IM-21-097

over 0.80 meter in hole IM-21-097 35.68 g/t Au over 2.25 meters in hole IM-21-097 including

over 2.25 meters in hole IM-21-097 including 155.50 g/t Au over 0.50 meter

over 0.50 meter 6.23 g/t Au over 6.50 meters in hole IM-21-097 including

over 6.50 meters in hole IM-21-097 including 30.50 g/t Au over 1.00 meter

over 1.00 meter 16.39 g/t Au over 2.70 meters in hole IM-21-098 including

over 2.70 meters in hole IM-21-098 including 52.60 g/t Au over 0.50 meter

over 0.50 meter 7.61 g/t Au over 4.15 meters in hole IM-21-101

Chris Lodder, President of Osisko Development commented, “Drilling from the Shaft Zone over to the Valley Zone has allowed us to intersect multiple deposits with one hole, and to explore along strike at Shaft zone while testing down dip at Valley Zone. These recent results from holes IM-21-090 and IM-21-097 indicate continuity between the two zones and significant expansion potential.

Vein corridors are defined as a high-density network of mineralized quartz veins within the axis of the last folding event and hosted within a brittle meta-sandstone or calcareous meta-sandstone. Vein corridors are modelled at a minimum thickness of 2 meters and average about 4.5 meters true width. Individual mineralized veins within these corridors have widths varying from centimeters to several meters and strike lengths from a few meters to over 50 meters. These corridors have been defined from surface to a vertical depth averaging 300 meters and remain open for expansion at depth and along strike. Gold grades are intimately associated with quartz vein-hosted pyrite as well as pyritic, intensely silicified wall rock haloes in close proximity to the veins.

True widths are estimated to be 60% to 75% of reported core length intervals. Intervals not recovered by drilling were assigned zero grade. Top cuts have not been applied to high grade assays. Complete assay highlights are presented in Table 1, drill hole locations are listed in Table 2.

Figure 1: Cariboo deposit areas overview map

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e9ea0d6-54ba-430e-90f7-a3850b513d3c

Figure 2: Mosquito Creek Zone select drilling highlights

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/505d184b-09be-4777-8937-4b7c2d72f3a3

Figure 3: Shaft Zone select drilling highlights

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e96a1c4-744b-4e29-be94-4bebbd732a89

Qualified Persons

Per National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Maggie Layman, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration of Osisko Development Corp., is a Qualified Person and has prepared, validated, and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

Quality Assurance – Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently stored on site at a secured facility in Wells, BC. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. Quality control (QC) samples are inserted at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry’s analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed, and 250 grams is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 1,000g screen metallic fire assay. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-elemental geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS).

About Osisko Development Corp.

Osisko Development Corp. is well-capitalized and uniquely positioned as a premier gold development company in North America to advance the Cariboo Gold Project and other Canadian and Mexican properties, with the objective of becoming the next mid-tier gold producer. The Cariboo Gold Project, located in central British Columbia, is Osisko Development's flagship asset with measured and indicated resources of 21.44 Mt at 4.6 Au g/t for a total of 3.2 million ounces of gold and inferred resource of 21.69 Mt at 3.9 Au g/t for a total of 2.7 million ounces of gold (see NI 43-101 Technical Report and mineral resource estimate effective October 5th, 2020). The considerable exploration potential at depth and along strike distinguishes the Cariboo Gold Project relative to other development assets as does the historically low, all-in discovery costs of US $19 per ounce. The Cariboo Gold Project is advancing through permitting as a 4,750 tonnes per day underground operation with a feasibility study on track for completion in the first half of 2022. Osisko Development's project pipeline is complemented by potential near-term production targeted from the San Antonio gold project, located in Sonora Mexico and early exploration stage properties including the Coulon Project and James Bay Properties located in Québec as well as the Guerrero Properties located in Mexico. Osisko Development began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “ODV” on December 2, 2020.

For further information, please contact Osisko Development Corp.: Jean Francois Lemonde

VP Investor Relations

jflemonde@osiskodev.com

Tel: 514-299-4926

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may be deemed “forward‐looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. These forward‐looking statements, by their nature, require Osisko Development to make certain assumptions and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Words such as “may”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “continue”, or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional, are intended to identify forward‐looking statements. Information contained in forward‐looking statements is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including management’s perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including with respect to results of further exploration work to define and expand mineral resources, expected conclusions of optimization studies, that vein corridors continue to be defined as a high-density network of mineralized quartz within the axis of the last folding event and hosted within the sandstones and that the deposit remains open for expansion at depth and down plunge, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. Osisko Development considers its assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, but cautions the reader that their assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Osisko Development, may ultimately prove to be incorrect since they are subject to risks and uncertainties that affect Osisko Development and its business. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management’s geological modelling; the ability of to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; property and royalty interests in the Cariboo gold deposit; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions and the responses of relevant governments to the COVID-19 outbreak and the effectiveness of such responses.

For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward‐looking statements made in this news release concerning Osisko Development, see the Filing Statement available electronically on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Osisko Development's issuer profile. The forward‐looking statements set forth herein concerning Osisko Development reflect management's expectations as at the date of this news release and are subject to change after such date. Osisko Development disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Table 1: Cariboo Gold Project 2021 Length Weighted Drill Hole Gold Composites

HOLE ID FROM M TO (M) LENGTH (M) AU (G/T) TARGET IM-21-087 10.30 11.50 1.20 3.22 Shaft 113.50 114.00 0.50 7.94 133.50 138.00 4.50 4.22 Including 133.50 134.45 0.95 7.37 and 137.35 138.00 0.65 16.90 162.00 162.75 0.75 4.00 IM-21-088 154.00 155.00 1.00 5.75 Mosquito 172.00 174.00 2.00 6.37 Including 172.00 173.00 1.00 8.16 and 173.00 173.50 0.50 7.90 205.80 206.30 0.50 4.37 209.60 213.00 3.40 15.48 Including 210.35 211.00 0.65 17.15 and 211.00 211.50 0.50 15.75 and 211.50 212.30 0.80 28.80 238.90 239.40 0.50 19.85 260.00 260.65 0.65 5.98 268.20 268.90 0.70 8.10 274.40 274.90 0.50 3.18 307.40 307.90 0.50 21.70 314.00 314.55 0.55 3.46 IM-21-089 12.00 12.85 0.85 5.52 Shaft 31.20 37.75 6.55 20.40 Including 31.20 31.80 0.60 92.30 and 31.80 32.40 0.60 50.70 and 34.40 35.00 0.60 28.10 and 35.50 36.75 1.25 22.40 42.60 43.35 0.75 5.98 44.60 45.10 0.50 4.18 180.45 181.70 1.25 3.99 214.30 214.90 0.60 14.65 IM-21-090 200.60 203.00 2.40 48.10 Shaft Including 201.50 202.40 0.90 117.00 288.10 291.30 3.20 4.39 Including 288.10 289.50 1.40 9.46 303.90 304.90 1.00 3.56 311.15 312.00 0.85 13.15 342.50 343.10 0.60 5.34 386.00 388.00 2.00 6.16 Valley Including 386.95 387.45 0.50 22.90 400.50 406.10 5.60 4.71 Including 400.50 401.25 0.75 7.16 and 402.80 403.60 0.80 10.70 and 405.60 406.10 0.50 9.57 412.40 413.00 0.60 3.95 413.60 414.15 0.55 3.46 419.80 420.35 0.55 12.50 432.50 433.50 1.00 7.37 464.75 477.00 12.25 5.50 Including 468.00 468.75 0.75 14.10 and 476.10 477.00 0.90 54.50 IM-21-091 39.35 39.85 0.50 3.65 Shaft 53.30 54.00 0.70 3.68 92.00 94.90 2.90 4.29 Including 94.40 94.90 0.50 15.00 188.65 190.15 1.50 3.45 IM-21-092 288.55 289.05 0.50 7.30 Shaft 316.20 317.00 0.80 3.85 336.60 337.20 0.60 16.80 348.10 349.80 1.70 4.55 Including 348.10 348.60 0.50 14.15 352.85 353.35 0.50 4.20 399.05 399.80 0.75 3.49 417.85 418.35 0.50 6.02 433.70 444.65 10.95 2.99 Including 433.70 434.40 0.70 9.13 and 439.85 440.90 1.05 13.85 458.80 459.40 0.60 6.57 464.30 464.80 0.50 97.40 638.50 639.00 0.50 63.40 746.45 747.15 0.70 8.00 759.60 760.40 0.80 9.41 IM-21-093 12.00 14.00 2.00 6.36 Shaft Including 13.00 14.00 1.00 9.41 50.50 51.30 0.80 4.25 119.10 121.30 2.20 5.06 139.55 146.10 6.55 3.74 Including 140.85 142.00 1.15 6.45 and 144.20 145.00 0.80 9.79 336.50 337.45 0.95 6.90 402.20 408.00 5.80 9.85 Including 402.75 403.90 1.15 37.80 and 403.90 404.85 0.95 9.18 428.00 428.60 0.60 3.81 IM-21-094 No significant Assays Shaft IM-21-095 229.50 230.00 0.50 7.79 Mosquito 297.80 299.40 1.60 7.16 Including 297.80 298.30 0.50 10.00 IM-21-096 23.55 24.60 1.05 3.84 Shaft 43.25 43.75 0.50 5.97 IM-21-097 82.00 83.00 1.00 10.30 Shaft 178.00 184.30 6.30 8.27 Including 180.90 181.75 0.85 15.25 and 181.75 182.60 0.85 10.35 and 182.60 183.20 0.60 15.35 and 183.20 184.30 1.10 11.55 210.00 210.90 0.90 3.36 Including 246.55 247.20 0.65 3.32 and 253.05 254.50 1.45 7.18 300.65 301.65 1.00 34.03 Including 300.65 301.15 0.50 48.70 326.70 327.25 0.55 5.52 375.50 376.30 0.80 49.40 Valley 395.30 397.55 2.25 35.68 Including 397.05 397.55 0.50 155.50 421.25 422.75 1.50 6.10 Including 421.25 421.75 0.50 9.75 450.20 456.70 6.50 6.23 Including 450.20 450.90 0.70 8.29 and 451.90 452.90 1.00 30.50 474.00 474.60 0.60 3.93 506.65 507.50 0.85 3.48 IM-21-098 24.50 25.25 0.75 3.63 Shaft 69.60 70.60 1.00 7.66 Including 69.60 70.10 0.50 12.25 87.60 90.30 2.70 16.39 Including 87.60 88.10 0.50 19.45 and 88.10 88.60 0.50 52.60 and 89.10 89.60 0.50 10.40 95.10 95.60 0.50 10.65 218.70 219.20 0.50 3.47 307.10 307.70 0.60 25.10 319.20 320.10 0.90 3.99 IM-21-099 93.00 93.60 0.60 8.12 Mosquito IM-21-100 7.35 9.00 1.65 4.77 Shaft Including 8.00 9.00 1.00 6.16 67.80 68.80 1.00 10.80 IM-21-101 40.00 40.50 0.50 6.19 Mosquito 45.50 46.00 0.50 23.10 79.60 83.75 4.15 7.61 Including 79.60 80.20 0.60 19.05 and 82.95 83.75 0.80 24.90

Table 2: Drill Hole Locations and Orientations

HOLE ID EASTING NORTHING ELEV DIP AZI DEPTH (M) IM-21-087 594509 5884268 1426 -61 322 342 IM-21-088 593942 5885031 1371 -50 328 417 IM-21-089 594248 5884690 1415 -64 130 252 IM-21-090 594988 5884349 1303 -49 121 540 IM-21-091 594249 5884690 1415 -68 124 255 IM-21-092 594442 5884656 1395 -49 129 771 IM-21-093 594489 5884239 1424 -52 337 465 IM-21-094 594249 5884675 1415 -52 148 282 IM-21-095 593942 5885031 1371 -45 328 315 IM-21-096 594249 5884675 1415 -55 148 186 IM-21-097 594990 5884347 1304 -46 123 594 IM-21-098 594249 5884675 1415 -57 148 333 IM-21-099 593877 5884957 1383 -56 331 120 IM-21-100 594490 5884238 1425 -56 327 422 IM-21-101 593876 5884957 1383 -62 323 174



