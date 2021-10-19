NATASHA PRASAD JOINS SWORD HEALTH AS CHIEF EXPERIENCE OFFICER

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SWORD Health, the most clinically advanced virtual musculoskeletal (MSK) care provider, has named Natasha Prasad as its Chief Experience Officer. Prasad will help SWORD deliver a best-in-class member experience across our rapidly growing patient population.

Prasad joins SWORD from Cleo, a family benefits platform, where she was responsible for the strategy, operations, and insights to deliver excellence in member- and client-experience. During her time there, the company scaled 15x to serve members in 55+ countries. She has led operations, innovation and growth teams across North America, Asia, Europe and Australia, and has worked across the lifecycle of startups. Prasad began her career as a venture and private equity investor at Goldman Sachs and among other roles, has been a founder at FitSessions, and been an early, growth and IPO-stage operator at Paperless Post, ClassPass and Atlassian. Prasad holds degrees from Cambridge University and Delhi University, and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

“SWORD’s member-centric ethos and model of combining intelligent sensor-based technology with doctors of physical therapy at the frontlines delivers outstanding engagement and outcomes,” said Prasad. “I’m thrilled to be joining SWORD at this pivotal stage to scale the company globally and continue narrowing the gaps in access and cost for quality physical health care.”

As Chief Experience Officer, Prasad will unify all touchpoints with the member to deliver a cohesive, engaging experience that will continue to improve SWORD’s already industry-leading clinical outcomes. She believes that a member-first ethos is critical to delivering excellence in the overall experience as well as driving innovation and outcomes.

According to Virgílio Bento, SWORD Health’s Founder and CEO, “Tash is a world-class leader who has delivered innovative experiences at category-defining companies in global markets. Her background in operations, product innovation, and commercial growth will be invaluable at SWORD and brings us closer to accomplishing our goal to free two billion people from physical pain. We’re lucky to have her.”

Recently, SWORD Health announced its 150th customer after less than two years on the market. It is now the fastest growing MSK solution in history. Last month, SWORD acquired a leader in workplace safety and prevention technology, Vigilant Technologies, as it expands its portfolio of services. Customers are selecting SWORD for its clinical-grade solution that combines FDA-listed technology with licensed doctors of physical therapy to deliver the best outcomes in the industry. Prasad’s addition to the team follows Pavle Stojkovic, Chief People Officer, and Carla Newell, Chief Legal & Risk Officer.





ABOUT SWORD HEALTH

SWORD Health is the world’s fastest growing virtual musculoskeletal (MSK) care provider, on a mission to free two billion people from acute, chronic, and post-surgical pain. It is the first virtual solution to pair its members with a licensed physical therapist and the SWORD Health Digital Therapist, to deliver a clinically-proven, personalized treatment plan that is more effective, easier, and less expensive than the traditional gold standard of care. SWORD Health believes in the power of people to recover at home, without resorting to imaging, surgeries or opioids. Since launching in 2015, SWORD Health has worked with insurers, health systems, and employers in the U.S., North America, Europe, and Australia to make high quality musculoskeletal care accessible to everyone.