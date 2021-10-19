Pollen DeFi to hold Allocation Mining Event on Launchpool Beginning November 8

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Via Blockchain Wire) On the heels of closing a $5 million private funding round, Alphabit backed Pollen DeFi (https://pollen.id/), the decentralized platform where the community will manage the weighting of asset portfolios that back up market-tradable tokens, today announced its Allocation Mining Event (AME) on Launchpool.xyz, a trusted project launchpad with a strong community-based ethos. During the 10-day event, slated to begin November 8, a total of 1.5 million Pollen ($PLN) governance tokens will be offered at $0.50 per token.

Pollen DeFi aims to push decentralized finance into the ‘DeFi 2.0’ era with a next-generation DeFi product, which moves beyond institutional imitation and removes centralized “middlemen;” the platform instead empowers user-curated cryptocurrency asset pools that are determined through a merit-based balancing of users’ portfolio suggestions. Community members are rewarded for making good decisions and subsequently gain more influence over the constantly rebalanced portfolio. Alternatively, users who would prefer to turn to more qualified traders can delegate their choices accordingly. These ‘hivemind-approved’ asset pools then back up tokens listed as easily accessible financial instruments capable of outperforming market fluctuations.

Similarly, Launchpool is a DeFi launchpad built around a strong community of dedicated holders ready to stake their $LPOOL tokens in exchange for tokens in new blockchain products and offerings. Critical to the choice of Launchpool for the Pollen DeFi team is that the launchpad offers a guaranteed allocation, without any lotteries, for those who participate in the Launchpool ‘Allocation Mining Event.’ This means that the Pollen DeFi community hivemind can participate in the token sale and be certain they will be able to purchase an allocation of Pollen ($PLN) governance tokens at the end of it.





Pollen DeFi Project Lead and Co-Founder, Philip Verrien, explained: “Pollen DeFi and Launchpool are natural partners. Launchpool is a community of savvy investors, interested in taking positions in projects where they see long-term potential. Pollen DeFi is launching a platform for people with a strategic approach to building a portfolio to collectively manage. That’s why the Launchpool community is a great place to recruit future contributors to our portfolio management platform and associated Asset Pool Tokens.”





Verrien, commented; “Absolutely critical to us is that our long-term supporters, who have participated in Alpha testing, can access the Pollen governance token fairly in a pre-sale. Launchpool as a launchpad is unique in that participants in their Allocation Mining Events will be able to purchase a guaranteed allocation of the $PLN token, as the tokens in the raise are split among all participants in the smart contract governed Allocation Mining Event based on how much $LPOOL they stake.”

Launchpool Co-Founder and CEO Richard Simpson commented: “Launchpool has been built on the principle of ‘egalitarian investing’, where the opportunity to access private round sales is available to all, not just the usual crowd of VCs. Pollen DeFi has the vision of simplifying participation in crypto by allowing anyone to access a community-managed portfolio, and to prove their ability to direct it if they wish. Our project teams and our community members share values around the democratization of finance, and Pollen DeFi is a high-quality product, so we are very happy they are launching off our launchpad.”

Both Pollen DeFi and Launchpool are backed by strategic investor Alphabit, a blockchain investment fund focused on the decentralized economy of the future. Sharing a similar ethos of being built around a strong community of discerning investors, ready to collaborate and learn and willing to work together to make sound investment decisions, this AME reflects the true embodiment of this shared philosophy that will provide users with a guaranteed token allocation and appeal to the more sophisticated, long-term investor.





For more information on Pollen DeFi, please visit pollen.id.





About Pollen DeFi





Pollen DeFi (https://pollen.id/), is a first of its kind, decentralized asset index where the community holds all the power. Decentralized finance is designed to be by the people, for the people, and Pollen DeFi is acknowledging this by building the first truly decentralized platform for managing tokenized asset pools. The merit-based DAO provides a reputation-based governance protocol with incentives that leverage the community’s collective wisdom to curate asset pools. In this system, all users of the platform stand to benefit from the contribution of the best-performing participants. Initially, the Pollen DeFi platform and its Pollen governance token ($PLN) will manage a single asset token, the Portfolio Asset Index ($PAI) token. The $PAI token will be managed 24-7 by the community and is designed to be a low volatility ‘DeFi Lego’ which can be used in other protocols in the decentralized finance ecosystem. After MainNet Launch, other communities will be able to create and manage alternative asset tokens via the Pollen DeFi platform.