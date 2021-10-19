Proactive MD selects health care industry leader Dr. Saria Saccocio as company president

GREENVILLE, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive MD, a leader in advanced primary care, today announced Saria Saccocio, M.D., as its new president. Bringing over 15 years’ experience as a primary care physician and health care executive, Saccocio will assume responsibility for the medical affairs and operational functions of the company to further elevate the standard of primary care for patients across the U.S.

“As Proactive MD continues to grow and thrive, we are blessed to have Dr. Saccocio supporting our clinicians, health centers, operational teams and leaders,” said John Collier, founder and CEO. “Her leadership experience and passion for patient care will help us ensure that even as we expand our reach and our service offerings, we never lose sight of the heart and soul of Proactive MD — the delivery of world-class patient care within and beyond the walls of our health centers.” In his continuing role as CEO, Collier looks forward to working closely with Saccocio and the Proactive MD team to create unrivaled health care outcomes and value for the company’s patients and clients.

Saccocio comes to Proactive MD from Prisma Health, where she most recently served as ambulatory chief medical officer for four years. Her career includes a wide range of medical leadership roles, from operating a primary care practice to serving as the CMO at Bon Secours St. Francis. She received her doctor of medicine with honors from the University of Florida, completed her residency at the University of Miami and earned her master's in health administration at UNC-Chapel Hill. She has also been a volunteer at the Greenville Free Clinic for six years.

Entering the employer-sponsored advanced primary care space will provide Saccocio a new opportunity to impact the patient experience: “As a family physician, I believe every patient deserves health care that is accessible, coordinated and comprehensive,” stated Saccocio. “What I’ve found in Proactive MD is a team for whom that belief is a part of their DNA. I am grateful for the opportunity to join them in their mission to transform health care.”

Proactive MD is elevating the standard of primary care and connecting patients and employers with services and solutions that go above and beyond the typical boundaries of health care to meet their unique mental, emotional, social and physical needs. Proactive MD's Care Beyond the Walls model is built on the foundation of strong physician-patient relationships, clinically integrated services and advanced population health insights.

