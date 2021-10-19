HellermannTyton Leverages Fast Radius’ Cloud Manufacturing Platform

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Radius , a digital manufacturing and supply chain company, is working with HellermannTyton , a leader in designing and producing cable management products, to manufacture new wire routing aids for the automotive industry. HellermannTyton uses Fast Radius’ Cloud Manufacturing Platform to produce cable management products allowing their customer, a Tier 1 automotive OEM, to bring a new vehicle to market. The pivot from traditional manufacturing processes to additive manufacturing enables HellermannTyton to save approximately $1MM in project costs and eight weeks of lead time.



“HellermannTyton is committed to deploying advanced technology in service of product development, and this project was of particular importance as our auto customer was working on launching a new vehicle on a swift timeline. Traditional manufacturing methods like injection molding or CNC would have been costly and time intensive, so we turned to Fast Radius for a better method,” said Ethan Fish, Product Designer at HellermannTyton. “Fast Radius’ platform helped us quickly evaluate designs and produce high-quality, industrial-grade parts with additive manufacturing, which saved us two months in development time and allowed us to ramp to full production quickly.”

HellermannTyton was tasked by their automotive customer to make plastic wire routing mounts that guide wires throughout the vehicle’s interior, ensuring that cables are safely secured. Fast Radius’ Cloud Manufacturing Platform allows HellermannTyton to test feasibility and ultimately move to certified production, all within weeks.

“The automotive industry is evolving at a tremendous pace, in large part driven by electrification. OEMs are looking to embrace both new manufacturing technologies and more flexible and resilient supply chains. This is what our Cloud Manufacturing Platform provides," said Lou Rassey, Co-Founder and CEO of Fast Radius. "It is exciting to see customers like HellermannTyton quickly and cost-effectively bring new production-grade parts to market with our platform. Elastic and scalable industrial-grade production is the future, and we’re proud to be partnering with a leader like HellermannTyton.”

As HyllermannTyton looks toward 2022, the company will continue work with Fast Radius to identify opportunities to leverage the Cloud Manufacturing Platform to design, validate, and scale production to increase efficacy of parts, reduce costs, and shorten timelines.

Fast Radius has been reliably serving the automotive industry for many years, and has plans to prioritize software products and services tailored for the electrification of vehicles. HellermannTyton, Aptiv , and Curtiss Motorcycles are just several of many prominent automotive customers who are currently leaning on Fast Radius’ Cloud Manufacturing Platform to design and produce industrial-grade parts.

On July 19, 2021, Fast Radius and ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ: ENNV), a special purpose acquisition corporation, entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in Fast Radius becoming a public company.

ABOUT FAST RADIUS

Fast Radius, Inc. is a leading cloud manufacturing and digital supply chain company. The Cloud Manufacturing Platform™ from Fast Radius is a first-of-its-kind solution that integrates design, production, and fulfillment operations through a common digital infrastructure to make manufacturing easier, more accessible, and more sustainable. Founded in 2017, Fast Radius, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Atlanta, Louisville, and Singapore and micro-factories in Chicago and at the UPS Worldport facility in Louisville, KY. To learn more about Fast Radius and how its digital manufacturing capabilities are helping manufacturers, please visit www.fastradius.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/fast-radius or Twitter @fastradius.

ABOUT HELLERMANNTYTON

HellermannTyton is a global leader in cable management and protection products, identification systems and network connectivity solutions. Its systems and solutions are specified by major manufacturers and contractors in the OEM, data communications, automotive, heavy equipment, renewable energy and related industries. The company’s engineered solutions and innovative products are designed and constructed to meet the strictest quality standards while delivering reliable implementation at the lowest cost. HellermannTyton operates in 39 countries, with North American headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin ( www.hellermann.tyton.com ).

ABOUT ECP ENVIRONMENTAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES CORP.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ: ENNV) is a special purpose acquisition company formed by Energy Capital Partners Management, LP for the purpose of entering into a merger, stock purchase, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The strategy of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is to identify and acquire businesses located in North America that concentrate on combating climate change by decreasing the carbon intensity of energy production, increasing the efficiency of industrial and consumer-related activities, expanding electricity storage and distribution, and improving the overall sustainability of the economy through efforts to lower pollution and increase beneficial reuse. For more information, visit ecpennv.com .

