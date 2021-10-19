Global Hardware Wallet Market (2021 to 2028) - Featuring ARCHOS, BitLox and Ledger SAS Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hardware Wallet Market By Type, Connection Type, End User and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hardware wallet market size was valued at $0.22 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach at $1.02 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 24.0 % from 2021 to 2028. Hardware wallet is one of the prime components of blockchain database intended to store users private key in a secure wallet. The hardware wallet is immune to any computer virus that may damage to steal store coin or crypto information.



Rise in demand for cryptocurrency across the commercial sector, owing to high investment from prime players coupled with surge in demand for next-generation digital technology in the financial sector, is influencing the market growth. However, implementation of government regulations for dealing in cryptocurrency and the absence of customer awareness are acting as a major restraints of the market growth. Furthermore, high market growth potential in major emerging economies is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the hardware wallet industry during the forecast period.



The global hardware wallet market is segmented into type, connection type, end user, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is fragmented into hot wallet and cold wallet. Depending on connection type, it is segregated into near-field communication, Bluetooth, and USB. By end user, it is divided into commercial and individual. As per distribution channel, it is bifurcated into online and offline.



The key players operating in the market include ARCHOS, BitLox, CoolBitX Technology Ltd., ELLIPAL Limited, Ledger SAS, OPOLO SARL, Satoshi Labs SRO, ShapeShift, Shift Cryto AG, and Sugi (zSofitto NV).

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



CHAPTER 2: Executive summary

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Porter's five forces analysis

3.3. Patent analysis

3.3.1. Hardware wallet market, by region (2020-2021)

3.3.2. Hardware wallet market, by application

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Rise in investment in cryptocurrency

3.4.1.2. Development of new technology

3.4.1.3. Transparency of distributed ledger technology

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Lack of consumer awareness regarding buying & selling of cryptocurrencies

3.4.2.2. Implementation of various government regulations against cryptocurrencies

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. High market growth potential across developing economics

3.4.4. Challenge

3.4.4.1. Rise in concerns regarding privacy and security

3.5. COVID Impact

3.5.1. Impact on market size

3.5.2. End user trends, preferences, and budget impact

3.5.3. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact

3.5.3.1. Focus on next-generation products

3.5.3.2. Shift toward agile supply chain model



CHAPTER 4: Hardware wallet Market, By Type

4.1. Overview

4.2. Hot wallet

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Cold wallet

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: Hardware wallet Market, BYconnection type

5.1. Overview

5.2. Near-field communication (NFC)

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. USB

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Bluetooth

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: Hardware wallet Market, BY end user

6.1. Overview

6.2. Commercial

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Individual

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: Hardware wallet Market, BY distribution channel

7.1. Overview

7.2. Offline

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis, by country

7.3. Online

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 8: Hardware wallet Market, BY Region



CHAPTER 9: Competitive Landscape

9.1. Introduction

9.1.1. Market player positioning, 2020

9.2. Top wining strategies

9.2.1. Top winning strategy, by year

9.2.2. Top winning strategy, by development

9.2.3. Top winning strategy, by company

9.3. Product mapping of top 10 players

9.4. Competitive dashboard

9.5. Competitive heatmap



CHAPTER 10: Company profiles

9.1. ARCHOS S. A.

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Key executives

9.1.3. Company snapshot

9.1.4. Operating business segments

9.1.5. Product portfolio

9.1.6. Business performance

9.1.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.2. BitLox Ltd.

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Key executives

9.2.3. Company snapshot

9.2.4. Operating business segments

9.2.5. Product portfolio

9.3. CoolBitX Technology Ltd.

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Key executives

9.3.3. Company snapshot

9.3.4. Operating business segments

9.3.5. Product portfolio

9.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.4. ELLIPAL Ltd.

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Key executives

9.4.3. Company snapshot

9.4.4. Operating business segments

9.4.5. Product portfolio

9.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.5. Ledger SAS

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Key executives

9.5.3. Company snapshot

9.5.4. Operating business segments

9.5.5. Product portfolio

9.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.6. OPOLO SARL

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Key executives

9.6.3. Company snapshot

9.6.4. Operating business segments

9.6.5. Product portfolio

9.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.7. SatoshiLabss. r. o.

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Key executives

9.7.3. Company snapshot

9.7.4. Operating business segments

9.7.5. Product portfolio

9.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.8. ShapeShift

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Key executives

9.8.3. Company snapshot

9.8.4. Operating business segments

9.8.5. Product portfolio

9.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.9. Shift Crypto AG

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Key executives

9.9.3. Company snapshot

9.9.4. Operating business segments

9.9.5. Product portfolio

9.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.10. Sugi (Sofitto NV)

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Key executives

9.10.3. Company snapshot

9.10.4. Operating business segments

9.10.5. Product portfolio

9.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9w5sne