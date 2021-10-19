Global Testing Laboratories Market to Reach $109.3 Billion by 2026

New York, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Testing Laboratories Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0552768/?utm_source=GNW
Growth in the global is set to be driven by globalization of trade, rising concerns over product quality and safety, implementation of new standards and stringent regulations, and the trend towards outsourcing of testing operations. Development of new and advanced testing technologies and processes and growing awareness among industry participants and consumers about product quality and safety, specifically with regard to food products that carry high health risks, are necessitating various industries to opt for testing services. Manufacturers also opt for testing services to protect their highly valuable brand assets, amidst rising consumer awareness and constant scrutiny. Other factors contributing to the growth in testing services are the escalating cost of product liability insurance, lack of comparable testing facilities within smaller facilities, and continued desire from large corporations to rely on independent testing facilities for securing independent results. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Testing Laboratories estimated at US$75.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$109.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $25.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $15.2 Billion by 2026
The Testing Laboratories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 32.17% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$15.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 6.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$16.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Developed markets have been witnessing a steady rise in the number and size of testing laboratories. Industrialization and infrastructure development activities, and increased awareness about product safety and quality in countries such as China, India and Brazil are contributing to the increased demand for testing services from various industry verticals in Asia-Pacific region.
Select Competitors (Total 111 Featured)
- Bureau Veritas Group
- Bureau Veritas North America
- CSA Group
- ELCA Laboratories
- Eurofins Scientific Group
- FM Approvals
- Foodtest Laboratories Ltd.
- FoodChain ID Group Inc.
- Geotechnical Engineering Ltd.
- Intertek Group plc
- Mérieux Nutrisciences Corporation
- MET Laboratories, Inc.
- National Technical Systems, Inc.
- NGC Testing Services
- Retlif Testing Laboratories
- SGS S.A.
- SGS North America, Inc.
- TÜVRheinland®
- TÜV SÜD America, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0552768/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Testing Laboratories: A Prelude
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic Impacts Growth of Laboratory Testing Services
Virus-Induced Pandemic Led Macroeconomic Variables
Deterioration and Subdued Industrial Activity Impacts Testing
Laboratories Market
EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
An Introduction to Testing Laboratories
Food Testing Laboratories
Types of Food Testing Laboratories
Biological Testing
Hydrostatic Testing
Automobile Testing
Calibration Testing
Calibration & Repair Services
Off-site and Onsite Testing
Types of Calibration
Electrical Testing
Film Badge Testing/Radiation Testing
Forensic Testing
Geotechnical Testing
Product Testing
Mechanical Testing
Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)
Why NDT is Required?
Applications of NDT
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Criteria for Selecting a Testing Laboratory
Developing Markets Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Trends Poised to Transform the Future of Laboratories
Companies Prefer Off-Site Testing Laboratory Services
Artificial Intelligence Enhances Lab Testing Services
Harmonization of Global Standards Remains a Challenge for
Testing Labs
Food Testing Laboratories: The Most Common Types of Testing Lab
Services
Increase in Number and Complexity of Foodborne Outbreaks and
Product Recalls: Potential for Growth
EXHIBIT 3: Number of Food Allergen Recalls in the US: Breakdown
by FDA-Regulated Foods and FSIS-Regulated Foods for 2019
Foodborne Illness Outbreak Investigations in the US (2019 & 2020)
Impact of COVID-19 on Food Safety Testing Industry
Increasing Risk of Food Fraud a Major Concern for Food Companies
Rising Need for Universal Food Safety and Security Regulatory
Reforms
Globalization Injects Universal Demand for Food Diagnostics
Food Contract Laboratories to Outdo In-house Labs
Outsourcing of Food Safety Testing Gathers Steam
Food Microbiology Testing Market on a Growth Spree
EXHIBIT 4: Global Food Microbiology Testing Market Breakdown of
Value Sales (in %) by Pathogen and Routine Tests for 2020E
Rapid and Automated Tests: Attractive Solution for Food Processors
Emerging Technologies Transform Food Safety Testing Market
NGS-based Food Safety Testing: A Technology with High-Growth
Promise
Novel & Tested Technologies to Spur Growth
Nanotechnology in Food Testing
Biosensors and Smartphones Set New Frontiers
Biotechnology and Bioinformatics: The Backbone of New Testing
Technologies
Process Testing to Gain Prominence
Automation Picks Up Momentum
Real-time PCR/qPCR Technologies Fundamental in Food Safety Testing
Metabolomic Profiling in Food Safety Testing: An Opportunity to
Tap
Competitive Landscape
An Insight Into Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market
Impact of COVID-19 on the NDT Market
NDT Services: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Power and Energy Sector Provides Potential Growth
Developing Regions to Exhibit Faster Growth
Evolving Applications of NDT Inspection: A Positive Trend
Ultrasonic Technique (UT): Largest Category
Magnetic Particle Inspection (MPI) Widens Business Prospects
Radiographic Testing (RT) Accelerates Market Expansion
Visual Inspection Testing (VT) Exhibits Faster Growth
Eddy Current Testing Holds Immense Potential
Manufacturing Sector: Dominant Consumer of NDT Services
Oil & Gas Entities Leverage NDT to Deal with Challenging
Environment and Stringent Standards
NDT Gains Traction in Detecting Imperfections in Aerospace
Materials
NDT Comes to the Fore to Ensure Safety of Power Generation
Installations
Maintenance of Traditional Fossil Fuel Plants to Drive Demand
for NDT Services
Non-Destructive Testing for Safety of Critical Nuclear
Installations
Inspection in Fossil Fuel Power Infrastructures
Automotive Sector: A Traditional End-Use Sector for NDT
Automotive OEMs Rely on NDT to Drive Manufacturing Quality &
Uptime
Calibration Testing Services Market: An Overview
Focus on Preventive Maintenance and High Quality Standards
Drive Demand for Calibration Services
Developing Markets: Opportunities in Store
Key End-Use Applications of Calibration Services
Onsite Calibration Fuels Adoption of Calibration Services
User-Friendly & Self-Calibrating Devices Pose a Threat to
Outsourcing of Calibration Services
Notable Trends in the Calibration Services Market
Expansion of Service Portfolio is Key to Future Growth
Recognition of Intrinsic Cost Benefits: Critical to Market
Acceptance
Drive to Maintain Quality Standards
Accreditation Magnifies Business Case for Calibration Services
Proliferation of OEMs to Improve Quality of Calibration
Innovations in Service Delivery Mechanisms
Shift to Paperless Calibration Management System
Rising Prominence of Paperless Technology for Maintenance &
Calibration in Life Sciences Market
Improved Access to Expert Guidance Helps Laboratories
Calibration Management Software Shifts to Cloud Platform
Key Challenges Facing Calibration Services Market
Calibration Services: Provider Landscape
Environment Testing Laboratories: Growing Demand for Clean
Environment Ups Market Opportunities
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Environmental Testing Market
Wastewater Surveillance Emerge as Lucrative Area for
Environmental Testing Providers
Services to Detect COVID-19 Virus on Environmental Surfaces
Impel Testing Market
Deteriorating Quality of Water Throws Emphasis on Water Testing
Services
EXHIBIT 5: Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water
Supplies in Africa, Asia, and Latin America and Caribbean
Growing Concerns over Rising Emissions, and Climate Change
Trigger Demand for Air Quality Testing Services
EXHIBIT 6: Global Indoor Air Pollution Related Fatalities by
Health Condition (2020E)
EXHIBIT 7: Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions (in Billion
Metric Tons): 2010-2019
Testing Soil Quality Gains Significant Importance
Challenges Facing Environmental Testing Laboratories
Automation and Focus on Improving Productivity and Quality
Drive Demand for Testing Services in Automotive Industry
EXHIBIT 8: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
EXHIBIT 9: Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select
Regions: 2020 Vs 2019
Complex Nature of Oil & Gas Operations Enhance Significance of
Lab Testing Services
Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak, Oil & Gas Sector Confronts
Challenging Times
EXHIBIT 10: Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$
Billion) for 2015-2021E
Electrical Testing Services Market: Ensuring Safety of Products
Forensic Testing Laboratories Market: Potential Opportunities
in Store
Rise in Crime Boosts the ?Need? Factor
DNA Analysis: The Ultimate Weapon in the Battle against Crime
DNA Profiling: A Key Forensic Tool
Rise in Gun Violence Raises the Demand for Forensic Ballistics
Increase in Cyber Crimes Brings to Fore the Emergence of
Computer Forensics
Cloud Forensics Grow in Popularity
All Eyes on Forensic Consulting Services
Insufficient Funding Hampers Operations of Crime Labs
Challenges Facing Testing Laboratories Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Testing
Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Testing Laboratories by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Testing Laboratories by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Testing Laboratories Market: An Overview
Food Safety Testing Lab Services: Ensuring Safety of Food Supplies
Rising Burden of Foodborne Illnesses Fuel Need for Testing Labs
EXHIBIT 11: Foodborne Illnesses, Hospitalizations and Deaths in
the US: Percentage Breakdown for Known Pathogens and
Unspecified Agents
EXHIBIT 12: Leading Pathogens Causing Foodborne Illnesses in
the US: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Illnesses by Known
Pathogens
EXHIBIT 13: Leading Foodborne Pathogens Causing
Hospitalizations in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Number of
Hospitalizations by Known Pathogens
EXHIBIT 14: Leading Foodborne Pathogens Causing Deaths in the
US: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Deaths by Known
Pathogens
EXHIBIT 15: Number of Food Recalls in the US: Breakdown by
Class I Recalls and Class II & III Recalls for 2014-2019
Growing Use of Advanced Food Safety Technologies in the US
Impact of New Testing Procedures on Production and Marketing
In-House Testing More Frequent than Testing in Outside
Laboratories
Role of Regulations in Ensuring Food Safety
Calibration Services Market in the US: Ensuring Ideal
Performance of T&M Equipment
In-house Laboratories Vs Outsourcing Laboratories
Automotive Makers Gear Up to Use Testing Solutions to Avoid
Product Recalls
Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market: An Insight
Forensic Laboratories Market: Foresting Testing Services on the
Rise
Metal Testing Services: An Insight
Analytical Laboratory Services Continue to Grow
Competition
Market Analytics
Table 4: USA Current & Future Analysis for Testing Laboratories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: USA Historic Review for Testing Laboratories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
CANADA
Market Overview
Food Safety Lab Services Market Benefits from High Emphasis on
Quality & Safety of Food Products
CFIA: The Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Pesticide Residue Monitoring in Canada
Market Analytics
Table 6: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Testing
Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 7: Canada Historic Review for Testing Laboratories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
JAPAN
Table 8: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Testing
Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: Japan Historic Review for Testing Laboratories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
CHINA
Food Safety: A Pressing Issue for China?s Food Industry
Food Safety Violations and Need to Provide Safe Foods Drive
Need for Testing Labs
China?s Food Safety Law Focuses on Reducing Food Safety Violations
Food Safety Monitoring System in China
An Insight into the Chinese NDT Market
NDT Developments, Capabilities and Research: A Brief
Market Analytics
Table 10: China Current & Future Analysis for Testing
Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: China Historic Review for Testing Laboratories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
EUROPE
Food Safety Testing Market in Europe: An Overview
EU Regulations for Improving Food Safety
European Food Safety Authority (EFSA)
Calibration Services Market in Europe: Poised for Growth
An Intensely Competitive Marketplace
Non-Technical Factors Influence the European NDT Market
Market Analytics
Table 12: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Testing
Laboratories by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 13: Europe Historic Review for Testing Laboratories by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 14: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Testing Laboratories
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: France Current & Future Analysis for Testing
Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: France Historic Review for Testing Laboratories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
GERMANY
Table 17: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Testing
Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: Germany Historic Review for Testing Laboratories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
ITALY
Table 19: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Testing
Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: Italy Historic Review for Testing Laboratories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
UNITED KINGDOM
An Overview of Technical Testing Market
Market Analytics
Table 21: UK Current & Future Analysis for Testing Laboratories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: UK Historic Review for Testing Laboratories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
SPAIN
Table 23: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Testing
Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: Spain Historic Review for Testing Laboratories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Testing
Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Russia Historic Review for Testing Laboratories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Testing
Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Testing
Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
ASIA-PACIFIC
Food Safety Testing in Asia-Pacific: Market Overview
Labs Make Efforts to Keep Up with Evolving Needs of Food Industry
Calibration and Repair Services in Southeast Asia: An Overview
Market Analytics
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Testing
Laboratories by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 30: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Testing Laboratories
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Testing
Laboratories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Food Safety Testing: Outbreaks of Foodborne Illnesses Drive
Opportunities for Labs
EXHIBIT 16: Number of Food Recalls in Australia for 2010-2019
Pollution Testing Market: A Review
Market Analytics
Table 32: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Testing
Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Australia Historic Review for Testing Laboratories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
INDIA
Testing Laboratories Market: An Overview
Food Testing Market in India: An Overview
FSSAI and Food Companies Team Up to Modernize Food Safety
Testing Standards
Calibration and Repair Services Market in India
Market Analytics
Table 34: India Current & Future Analysis for Testing
Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: India Historic Review for Testing Laboratories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Testing
Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 37: South Korea Historic Review for Testing Laboratories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Testing Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Testing
Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Testing
Laboratories by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico
and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 41: Latin America Historic Review for Testing
Laboratories by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico
and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 42: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Testing
Laboratories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Testing
Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Argentina Historic Review for Testing Laboratories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
BRAZIL
Table 45: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Testing
Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: Brazil Historic Review for Testing Laboratories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
MEXICO
Table 47: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Testing
Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Mexico Historic Review for Testing Laboratories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Testing Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Testing
Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Testing
Laboratories by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia,
UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 52: Middle East Historic Review for Testing Laboratories
by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest
of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 53: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Testing
Laboratories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IRAN
Table 54: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Testing
Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 55: Iran Historic Review for Testing Laboratories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Testing
Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Israel Historic Review for Testing Laboratories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Testing
Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Testing Laboratories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Testing
Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 61: UAE Historic Review for Testing Laboratories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Testing Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Testing
Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
AFRICA
Table 64: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Testing
Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Africa Historic Review for Testing Laboratories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 111
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0552768/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________