Global Testing Laboratories Market to Reach $109.3 Billion by 2026

Growth in the global is set to be driven by globalization of trade, rising concerns over product quality and safety, implementation of new standards and stringent regulations, and the trend towards outsourcing of testing operations. Development of new and advanced testing technologies and processes and growing awareness among industry participants and consumers about product quality and safety, specifically with regard to food products that carry high health risks, are necessitating various industries to opt for testing services. Manufacturers also opt for testing services to protect their highly valuable brand assets, amidst rising consumer awareness and constant scrutiny. Other factors contributing to the growth in testing services are the escalating cost of product liability insurance, lack of comparable testing facilities within smaller facilities, and continued desire from large corporations to rely on independent testing facilities for securing independent results. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Testing Laboratories estimated at US$75.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$109.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $25.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $15.2 Billion by 2026



The Testing Laboratories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 32.17% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$15.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 6.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$16.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Developed markets have been witnessing a steady rise in the number and size of testing laboratories. Industrialization and infrastructure development activities, and increased awareness about product safety and quality in countries such as China, India and Brazil are contributing to the increased demand for testing services from various industry verticals in Asia-Pacific region.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Testing Laboratories: A Prelude

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Impacts Growth of Laboratory Testing Services

Virus-Induced Pandemic Led Macroeconomic Variables

Deterioration and Subdued Industrial Activity Impacts Testing

Laboratories Market

EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

An Introduction to Testing Laboratories

Food Testing Laboratories

Types of Food Testing Laboratories

Biological Testing

Hydrostatic Testing

Automobile Testing

Calibration Testing

Calibration & Repair Services

Off-site and Onsite Testing

Types of Calibration

Electrical Testing

Film Badge Testing/Radiation Testing

Forensic Testing

Geotechnical Testing

Product Testing

Mechanical Testing

Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)

Why NDT is Required?

Applications of NDT

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Criteria for Selecting a Testing Laboratory

Developing Markets Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trends Poised to Transform the Future of Laboratories

Companies Prefer Off-Site Testing Laboratory Services

Artificial Intelligence Enhances Lab Testing Services

Harmonization of Global Standards Remains a Challenge for

Testing Labs

Food Testing Laboratories: The Most Common Types of Testing Lab

Services

Increase in Number and Complexity of Foodborne Outbreaks and

Product Recalls: Potential for Growth

EXHIBIT 3: Number of Food Allergen Recalls in the US: Breakdown

by FDA-Regulated Foods and FSIS-Regulated Foods for 2019

Foodborne Illness Outbreak Investigations in the US (2019 & 2020)

Impact of COVID-19 on Food Safety Testing Industry

Increasing Risk of Food Fraud a Major Concern for Food Companies

Rising Need for Universal Food Safety and Security Regulatory

Reforms

Globalization Injects Universal Demand for Food Diagnostics

Food Contract Laboratories to Outdo In-house Labs

Outsourcing of Food Safety Testing Gathers Steam

Food Microbiology Testing Market on a Growth Spree

EXHIBIT 4: Global Food Microbiology Testing Market Breakdown of

Value Sales (in %) by Pathogen and Routine Tests for 2020E

Rapid and Automated Tests: Attractive Solution for Food Processors

Emerging Technologies Transform Food Safety Testing Market

NGS-based Food Safety Testing: A Technology with High-Growth

Promise

Novel & Tested Technologies to Spur Growth

Nanotechnology in Food Testing

Biosensors and Smartphones Set New Frontiers

Biotechnology and Bioinformatics: The Backbone of New Testing

Technologies

Process Testing to Gain Prominence

Automation Picks Up Momentum

Real-time PCR/qPCR Technologies Fundamental in Food Safety Testing

Metabolomic Profiling in Food Safety Testing: An Opportunity to

Tap

Competitive Landscape

An Insight Into Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market

Impact of COVID-19 on the NDT Market

NDT Services: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Power and Energy Sector Provides Potential Growth

Developing Regions to Exhibit Faster Growth

Evolving Applications of NDT Inspection: A Positive Trend

Ultrasonic Technique (UT): Largest Category

Magnetic Particle Inspection (MPI) Widens Business Prospects

Radiographic Testing (RT) Accelerates Market Expansion

Visual Inspection Testing (VT) Exhibits Faster Growth

Eddy Current Testing Holds Immense Potential

Manufacturing Sector: Dominant Consumer of NDT Services

Oil & Gas Entities Leverage NDT to Deal with Challenging

Environment and Stringent Standards

NDT Gains Traction in Detecting Imperfections in Aerospace

Materials

NDT Comes to the Fore to Ensure Safety of Power Generation

Installations

Maintenance of Traditional Fossil Fuel Plants to Drive Demand

for NDT Services

Non-Destructive Testing for Safety of Critical Nuclear

Installations

Inspection in Fossil Fuel Power Infrastructures

Automotive Sector: A Traditional End-Use Sector for NDT

Automotive OEMs Rely on NDT to Drive Manufacturing Quality &

Uptime

Calibration Testing Services Market: An Overview

Focus on Preventive Maintenance and High Quality Standards

Drive Demand for Calibration Services

Developing Markets: Opportunities in Store

Key End-Use Applications of Calibration Services

Onsite Calibration Fuels Adoption of Calibration Services

User-Friendly & Self-Calibrating Devices Pose a Threat to

Outsourcing of Calibration Services

Notable Trends in the Calibration Services Market

Expansion of Service Portfolio is Key to Future Growth

Recognition of Intrinsic Cost Benefits: Critical to Market

Acceptance

Drive to Maintain Quality Standards

Accreditation Magnifies Business Case for Calibration Services

Proliferation of OEMs to Improve Quality of Calibration

Innovations in Service Delivery Mechanisms

Shift to Paperless Calibration Management System

Rising Prominence of Paperless Technology for Maintenance &

Calibration in Life Sciences Market

Improved Access to Expert Guidance Helps Laboratories

Calibration Management Software Shifts to Cloud Platform

Key Challenges Facing Calibration Services Market

Calibration Services: Provider Landscape

Environment Testing Laboratories: Growing Demand for Clean

Environment Ups Market Opportunities

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Environmental Testing Market

Wastewater Surveillance Emerge as Lucrative Area for

Environmental Testing Providers

Services to Detect COVID-19 Virus on Environmental Surfaces

Impel Testing Market

Deteriorating Quality of Water Throws Emphasis on Water Testing

Services

EXHIBIT 5: Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water

Supplies in Africa, Asia, and Latin America and Caribbean

Growing Concerns over Rising Emissions, and Climate Change

Trigger Demand for Air Quality Testing Services

EXHIBIT 6: Global Indoor Air Pollution Related Fatalities by

Health Condition (2020E)

EXHIBIT 7: Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions (in Billion

Metric Tons): 2010-2019

Testing Soil Quality Gains Significant Importance

Challenges Facing Environmental Testing Laboratories

Automation and Focus on Improving Productivity and Quality

Drive Demand for Testing Services in Automotive Industry

EXHIBIT 8: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

EXHIBIT 9: Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select

Regions: 2020 Vs 2019

Complex Nature of Oil & Gas Operations Enhance Significance of

Lab Testing Services

Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak, Oil & Gas Sector Confronts

Challenging Times

EXHIBIT 10: Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$

Billion) for 2015-2021E

Electrical Testing Services Market: Ensuring Safety of Products

Forensic Testing Laboratories Market: Potential Opportunities

in Store

Rise in Crime Boosts the ?Need? Factor

DNA Analysis: The Ultimate Weapon in the Battle against Crime

DNA Profiling: A Key Forensic Tool

Rise in Gun Violence Raises the Demand for Forensic Ballistics

Increase in Cyber Crimes Brings to Fore the Emergence of

Computer Forensics

Cloud Forensics Grow in Popularity

All Eyes on Forensic Consulting Services

Insufficient Funding Hampers Operations of Crime Labs

Challenges Facing Testing Laboratories Market



Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Testing

Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Testing Laboratories by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Testing Laboratories by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED STATES

Testing Laboratories Market: An Overview

Food Safety Testing Lab Services: Ensuring Safety of Food Supplies

Rising Burden of Foodborne Illnesses Fuel Need for Testing Labs

EXHIBIT 11: Foodborne Illnesses, Hospitalizations and Deaths in

the US: Percentage Breakdown for Known Pathogens and

Unspecified Agents

EXHIBIT 12: Leading Pathogens Causing Foodborne Illnesses in

the US: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Illnesses by Known

Pathogens

EXHIBIT 13: Leading Foodborne Pathogens Causing

Hospitalizations in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Number of

Hospitalizations by Known Pathogens

EXHIBIT 14: Leading Foodborne Pathogens Causing Deaths in the

US: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Deaths by Known

Pathogens

EXHIBIT 15: Number of Food Recalls in the US: Breakdown by

Class I Recalls and Class II & III Recalls for 2014-2019

Growing Use of Advanced Food Safety Technologies in the US

Impact of New Testing Procedures on Production and Marketing

In-House Testing More Frequent than Testing in Outside

Laboratories

Role of Regulations in Ensuring Food Safety

Calibration Services Market in the US: Ensuring Ideal

Performance of T&M Equipment

In-house Laboratories Vs Outsourcing Laboratories

Automotive Makers Gear Up to Use Testing Solutions to Avoid

Product Recalls

Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market: An Insight

Forensic Laboratories Market: Foresting Testing Services on the

Rise

Metal Testing Services: An Insight

Analytical Laboratory Services Continue to Grow

Competition

Market Analytics

Table 4: USA Current & Future Analysis for Testing Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: USA Historic Review for Testing Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



CANADA

Market Overview

Food Safety Lab Services Market Benefits from High Emphasis on

Quality & Safety of Food Products

CFIA: The Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Pesticide Residue Monitoring in Canada

Market Analytics

Table 6: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Testing

Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 7: Canada Historic Review for Testing Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



JAPAN

Table 8: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Testing

Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: Japan Historic Review for Testing Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



CHINA

Food Safety: A Pressing Issue for China?s Food Industry

Food Safety Violations and Need to Provide Safe Foods Drive

Need for Testing Labs

China?s Food Safety Law Focuses on Reducing Food Safety Violations

Food Safety Monitoring System in China

An Insight into the Chinese NDT Market

NDT Developments, Capabilities and Research: A Brief

Market Analytics

Table 10: China Current & Future Analysis for Testing

Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: China Historic Review for Testing Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



EUROPE

Food Safety Testing Market in Europe: An Overview

EU Regulations for Improving Food Safety

European Food Safety Authority (EFSA)

Calibration Services Market in Europe: Poised for Growth

An Intensely Competitive Marketplace

Non-Technical Factors Influence the European NDT Market

Market Analytics

Table 12: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Testing

Laboratories by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 13: Europe Historic Review for Testing Laboratories by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 14: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Testing Laboratories

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 15: France Current & Future Analysis for Testing

Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: France Historic Review for Testing Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



GERMANY

Table 17: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Testing

Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: Germany Historic Review for Testing Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



ITALY

Table 19: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Testing

Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Italy Historic Review for Testing Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



UNITED KINGDOM

An Overview of Technical Testing Market

Market Analytics

Table 21: UK Current & Future Analysis for Testing Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: UK Historic Review for Testing Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



SPAIN

Table 23: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Testing

Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Spain Historic Review for Testing Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



RUSSIA

Table 25: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Testing

Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Russia Historic Review for Testing Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Testing

Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Testing

Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



ASIA-PACIFIC

Food Safety Testing in Asia-Pacific: Market Overview

Labs Make Efforts to Keep Up with Evolving Needs of Food Industry

Calibration and Repair Services in Southeast Asia: An Overview

Market Analytics

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Testing

Laboratories by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 30: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Testing Laboratories

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Testing

Laboratories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Food Safety Testing: Outbreaks of Foodborne Illnesses Drive

Opportunities for Labs

EXHIBIT 16: Number of Food Recalls in Australia for 2010-2019

Pollution Testing Market: A Review

Market Analytics

Table 32: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Testing

Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Australia Historic Review for Testing Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



INDIA

Testing Laboratories Market: An Overview

Food Testing Market in India: An Overview

FSSAI and Food Companies Team Up to Modernize Food Safety

Testing Standards

Calibration and Repair Services Market in India

Market Analytics

Table 34: India Current & Future Analysis for Testing

Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: India Historic Review for Testing Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Testing

Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 37: South Korea Historic Review for Testing Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Testing Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Testing

Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Testing

Laboratories by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico

and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 41: Latin America Historic Review for Testing

Laboratories by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico

and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 42: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Testing

Laboratories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Testing

Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Argentina Historic Review for Testing Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



BRAZIL

Table 45: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Testing

Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Brazil Historic Review for Testing Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



MEXICO

Table 47: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Testing

Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Mexico Historic Review for Testing Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Testing Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Testing

Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Testing

Laboratories by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia,

UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 52: Middle East Historic Review for Testing Laboratories

by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest

of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 53: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Testing

Laboratories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of

Middle East Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IRAN

Table 54: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Testing

Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 55: Iran Historic Review for Testing Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



ISRAEL

Table 56: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Testing

Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Israel Historic Review for Testing Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Testing

Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Testing Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Testing

Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 61: UAE Historic Review for Testing Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for

Testing Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Testing

Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



AFRICA

Table 64: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Testing

Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Africa Historic Review for Testing Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Total Companies Profiled: 111

