Outlook on the Greenhouse Horticulture Global Market to 2026 - by Material Type, Crop Type, Technology and Region

The "Greenhouse Horticulture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report



The global greenhouse horticulture market reached a value of US$ 25.2 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Greenhouse horticulture refers to the process of growing crops in a transparent structure to provide a customized growth environment to the plants. Greenhouses can alter environmental parameters, such as light, humidity, temperature and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and protect the crops against pests. They are constructed with various materials, such as glass, hard acrylic plastic, polyvinyl chloride and polycarbonate. The interior of the greenhouse is exposed to sunlight and is maintained at a slightly warmer temperature than the outside, thereby protecting the crops in cold weather. Some of the crops that are commonly grown in greenhouses include pepper, tomato, cucumber, lettuce, herbs and strawberry.



Greenhouse Horticulture Market Trends

Significant growth in the agriculture industry, along with the increasing adoption of sustainable horticulture practices, is one of the key factors creating a positive impact on the market. Furthermore, the development of the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled lighting systems is also driving the market growth. Horticulture lighting solutions induce photosynthesis in plants with photoperiodic and supplemental lighting. Apart from this, these LED-based solutions can be remotely adjusted, can collect data using machine learning (ML) algorithms and have a longer operational life. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the utilization of innovative robotic scouting systems, and the increasing need for protected crop cultivation, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Farmers and other horticulture workers use sensor technologies and artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions to detect diseases and pests in the produce. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities, along with the implementation of favorable government policies to promote greenhouse horticulture, are expected to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation

The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global greenhouse horticulture market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on material type, crop type and technology.



Breakup by Material Type

Glass

Plastic

Breakup by Crop Type

Fruits and Vegetables

Flowers and Ornamentals

Nursery Crops

Others

Breakup by Technology

Heating System

Cooling System

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Agra Tech Inc., Argus Control System Ltd., Certhon, Dalsem, Industries Harnois Inc., Heliospectra AB, Hort Americas, Keder Greenhouse, Logiqs BV, Lumigrow, Netafim Ltd. (Orbia), Priva Holding BV, Richel Group, Ridder Holding Harderwijk BV, Rough Brothers Inc., Top Greenhouses Ltd. and Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV.



